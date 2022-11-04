ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Parker: Democrats must stop dividing our country

 3 days ago

As Democrats see the likelihood of the House and the Senate shifting to Republican control, they have rolled out their biggest gun to try to minimize the damage.

Former President Barack Obama, the most popular Democrat in the country, has hit the campaign trail to try to salvage victories in close and critical races.

Obama’s headline message has been about the importance of voting. Meaning, turnout is critical for Democrats, and, in particular, high turnout among Black voters.

Certainly, in Georgia, where the Senate race between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker rides on a razor’s edge, the Black vote is critical.

Unfortunately, despite the charisma and charm of the former president, the message he is delivering is destructive for his party and for the country.

He is pitting Americans against Americans. Blacks against whites. The wealthy against the poor.

“In your gut, you should have a sense: Who cares about you?” asks Obama.

Obama emerged onto the national scene as a young Illinois state assemblyman when he addressed the Democratic National Convention in 2004. In that speech, he captured hearts and minds by reminding the nation that we are “E Pluribus Unum. Out of Many, One ... There’s not a liberal America and a conservative America ... a Black America and a White America ... There’s the United States of America.”

The message of that young idealist, looking to pave a path for his own political ambition, has totally disappeared now that those ambitions have been achieved.

We would like to believe the battle between the two parties is about which carries the best message for all Americans.

But this is not what the Democratic Party is marketing to voters.

Their message is that the two parties represent different groups of Americans. The question is which interest group will prevail at the expense of the other.

Democrats pitch that they represent the interests of low-income, working-class, non-white Americans and Republicans represent rich, white Americans.

Let’s hope it does not resonate because it is for sure not true.

The Republican message is that limited government, respect for sanctity of life and Christian values that preserve the traditional family are beneficial for every single American of every economic and ethnic background.

But voters are hearing from our former president that these values, which capture the essence of freedom, undermine freedom.

“Who will fight for your freedom?” he asks. “Is it a bunch of Republican politicians and judges who think they should ... decide when you start a family or how many children you have, who you marry or who you love.”

In 2019, 38% of all abortions were Black babies. In Georgia, it was 65%.

How much longer will Black Americans buy these horrible lies that are destroying their own lives and legacies?

Freedom is about parents controlling where their children go to school and what they learn. This Democrats oppose.

Freedom is about limiting government so the economy grows at a healthy pace, inflation-free. This Democrats oppose.

And freedom is about citizens getting accurate information from their leaders.

Obama attacked Wisconsin Senate incumbent Republican Ron Johnson for telling the truth that Social Security, which affects practically every working American, is broken.

This year, the trustees of Social Security reported that by 2034, just 12 years from now, there will only be sufficient funds to pay 77% of benefits. This is called bankruptcy.

The Congressional Budget Office now forecasts that by 2052, national debt will equal 185% of our GDP.

Debt, bankruptcy and lies do not hold a promising future for any American.

Let’s hope that Black Americans do turn out in record numbers and support Republicans in their efforts to deliver the united, free country that we all desperately need.

In the words of our first Republican president, Abraham Lincoln, we pray for a “new birth of freedom.”

Star Parker is president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education and host of the weekly television show “Cure America with Star Parker.”

