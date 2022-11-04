SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Player of the year candidate Drew Timme scored 22 points, Julian Strawther added 16, and No. 2 Gonzaga used a big first half run to beat North Florida 104-63 in the season opener Monday. Anton Watson had 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals for Gonzaga (1-0), which won its 68th consecutive home game, the nation’s longest streak. The Bulldogs, who have led the nation in scoring for four consecutive seasons, had six players in double figures. Carter Hendricksen scored 16 points, Jadyn Parker 13 and Jose Placer 12 for North Florida (0-1), a veteran-laden team from the Atlantic Sun Conference that returned its top four scorers from last season. The Ospreys took a quick 10-8 lead. Gonzaga replied with a 26-0 run, helped by eight North Florida turnovers, to build a 34-10 lead. North Florida went 0-12 from the field during a drought that lasted more than eight minutes.

