Williams and Davis combine for 33 as Tigers win in Nashville, 76-67
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 17 points, and the Memphis Tigers never trailed in routing the Vanderbilt Commodores 76-67 in the season opener for both teams. These Tennessee programs separated by about 200 miles hadn’t played each other since 2005, and credit for scheduling the 14th game between these teams goes to the coaches — […]
Timme scores 22 as No. 2 Gonzaga beats North Florida 104-63
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Player of the year candidate Drew Timme scored 22 points, Julian Strawther added 16, and No. 2 Gonzaga used a big first half run to beat North Florida 104-63 in the season opener Monday. Anton Watson had 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals for Gonzaga (1-0), which won its 68th consecutive home game, the nation’s longest streak. The Bulldogs, who have led the nation in scoring for four consecutive seasons, had six players in double figures. Carter Hendricksen scored 16 points, Jadyn Parker 13 and Jose Placer 12 for North Florida (0-1), a veteran-laden team from the Atlantic Sun Conference that returned its top four scorers from last season. The Ospreys took a quick 10-8 lead. Gonzaga replied with a 26-0 run, helped by eight North Florida turnovers, to build a 34-10 lead. North Florida went 0-12 from the field during a drought that lasted more than eight minutes.
The Aggies open up their 2022 basketball season by defeating Louisiana Monroe 87-54
The Aggies couldn’t have asked for a better season-opening win in one of their most important seasons under 4th-year head coach Buzz Williams, defeating the Louisana Monroe Warkhawks 87-54 on Monday night. In the first game without former star guard, and 2021 leader Quenton Jackson, the starting lineup included returning starters Tyrece Radford, Wade Taylor IV, Henry Coleman, Witchita State transfer Dexter Dennis, and freshman Solomon Washington. From start to finish, the Aggies showed consistency on offense and were lethal from beyond the arc, shooting an impressive 46 % from 3-point range while hitting 12 3’s, while starting guard Wade Talyor IV...
