New York State

NESN

Free Agent Odell Beckham Jr. Names Four Potential Landing Spots

We now have a better understanding of why we’re past the halfway point of the 2022 NFL season and Odell Beckham Jr. still is unsigned. Beckham’s recovery from a torn ACL obviously is the primary reason for his free-agent status, but his contract desires also have played a role as well. The star wide receiver, as he explained in a recent interview with Complex Sports, would prefer to sign a deal with term rather than serve as a rental for a Super Bowl contender.
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Report

The Dallas Cowboys didn't land a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline this week, but that doesn't mean they won't be adding a big name for the home stretch of the season. According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are in play for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
DALLAS, TX
fantasypros.com

Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) expected to be fully cleared by end of the week

Odell Beckham Jr. should be fully cleared by the end of the week, per Ari Meirov and Jay Glazer, and plenty of teams will be interested in his services. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Beckham is worth a speculative pick-up if you have the roster spot. How valuable a...
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out, Includes Cowboys as 'A Place I Can Call Home'

The return of Odell Beckham Jr. is near. ... and the inclusion of the Dallas Cowboys in the "OBJ Sweepstakes'' is here. Beckham (rehabbing from the torn ACL sustained with the Rams in the Super Bowl) will be "ready and cleared by the end of this week," according to one report. And now Beckham Jr. is speaking about his free agency with Complex Sports. ...

