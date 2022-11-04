Read full article on original website
Related
Free Agent Odell Beckham Jr. Names Four Potential Landing Spots
We now have a better understanding of why we’re past the halfway point of the 2022 NFL season and Odell Beckham Jr. still is unsigned. Beckham’s recovery from a torn ACL obviously is the primary reason for his free-agent status, but his contract desires also have played a role as well. The star wide receiver, as he explained in a recent interview with Complex Sports, would prefer to sign a deal with term rather than serve as a rental for a Super Bowl contender.
'Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Sign with Cowboys,' Be Dallas' 'Savior' - Michael Irvin
"Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cowboys can tilt the balance to the Cowboys. Odell wants to come in and be savior. He can be that savior to the Cowboys.'' - Michael Irvin.
Cowboys Fans React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Report
The Dallas Cowboys didn't land a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline this week, but that doesn't mean they won't be adding a big name for the home stretch of the season. According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are in play for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Asked About Signing Odell Beckham Jr.
The free agent recently said he could see himself joining four teams in the NFL, with Dallas being one of them.
Cowboys Expected to Pursue Free Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr., per Report
Dallas is interested in adding the veteran wide receiver after failing to acquire a wideout prior to the trade deadline.
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to have Cowboys front of mind over Chiefs, other teams
Odell Beckham Jr. mentioned a few teams he’s considering, and the Chiefs were among the notable absentees. With the NFL trade deadline now behind us, the only way teams can upgrade their roster is by signing free agents. This year, Odell Beckham Jr. is the crown jewel in that department.
Yardbarker
Odell Beckham Jr. & Cowboys ‘Big Bidding War’ with 'Medical Clearance' This Week
Odell Beckham Jr. is about to return to an NFL roster, according to a new report that paints a positive picture about his rehab from the torn ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl. ... and confirming CowboysSI.com's reporting that the Dallas Cowboys will be involved in the "OBJ Sweepstakes.''
fantasypros.com
Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) expected to be fully cleared by end of the week
Odell Beckham Jr. should be fully cleared by the end of the week, per Ari Meirov and Jay Glazer, and plenty of teams will be interested in his services. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Beckham is worth a speculative pick-up if you have the roster spot. How valuable a...
Yardbarker
Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out, Includes Cowboys as 'A Place I Can Call Home'
The return of Odell Beckham Jr. is near. ... and the inclusion of the Dallas Cowboys in the "OBJ Sweepstakes'' is here. Beckham (rehabbing from the torn ACL sustained with the Rams in the Super Bowl) will be "ready and cleared by the end of this week," according to one report. And now Beckham Jr. is speaking about his free agency with Complex Sports. ...
Comments / 0