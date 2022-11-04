Read full article on original website
GENE'S BLOG: Connor 500
Oilers captain Connor McDavid plays his 500th NHL game in Washington as the team opens a four-game road trip against the Capitals. The number 500 carries a lot of weight in the sports world. Five hundred goals is a huge hockey milestone. Only 46 players have hit the 500-goal plateau. Maurice Richard did it first in 1957-58.
11/7 - The Week That Was, The Week That Is
We saw a Kings team go 2-1-1 in three road games and one home game this past week. The week gave Kings fans a pair of blowouts and a pair of one-goal games with the Kings winning one of each other of the two types of outcomes. In total, the Kings outscored their four opponents 13-12. The week began with a three-game Central Division road trip in St. Louis, Dallas and Chicago and ended back in Los Angeles where the Kings played their first game of a four-game home stand against the Florida Panthers.
5 TAKEAWAYS: Kings 5, Panthers 4
In a game that got perpetually more and more chaotic as it rolled along, the Florida Panthers came up just short in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. "Back and forth," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "We were trailing for a while...
Canadiens place Rem Pitlick on waivers
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens placed forward Rem Pitlick on waivers on Monday. Pitlick, 25, has appeared in seven games with Montreal this season and was held without a point. He has 26 points (9 goals, 17 assists) in 53 games as a member of the CH since being claimed off waivers from the Wild in January 2022.
Records and Streaks | THREE THINGS
With an early season record of 9-3-0, the New Jersey Devils are off to a great start and making records. Twelve games, 18 points. That's where the New Jersey Devils currently stand to start the beginning of their season. Other teams in the league have taken note of the 9-3-0 start for the Devils, opposing players and coaches alike often heaping praise in their direction. It can of course be a deflection tactic by opponents, but there is plenty of truth to the vast improvements the Devils have made not just in the standings to start the season, but also in the play that has taken them to this point.
Vilardi's late goal helps Kings edge Panthers
LOS ANGELES -- Gabriel Vilardi scored with 3:18 left in the third period to help the Los Angeles Kings to a 5-4 win against the Florida Panthers at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Vilardi scored his ninth of the season from a sharp angle after Alexander Edler's initial shot caromed to...
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. DEVILS
FLAMES (5-4-0) vs. DEVILS (8-3-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: HNIC, Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (10) Goals - Kadri (5) Devils:. Points - Jesper Bratt (17) Goals - Bratt, Nico...
Caps Host Oilers
Washington's four-game homestand continues on Monday when the Edmonton Oilers make their lone visit to the District this season. Monday has been a busy day for the Caps in the early going of 2022-23, this is the fourth straight Monday night in which Washington has been in action this season, and they're 2-0-1 in the previous three. But as they take the ice on Monday against Edmonton, the Caps are seeking to shake off a four-game losing streak (0-2-2), a stretch of games characterized by loss - players lost to injury, leads lost, and games lost.
Preview: Sharks vs. Ducks
The San Jose Sharks face the Anaheim Ducks on Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila at SAP Center at 7:30 p.m. PT. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Spanish Audio Broadcast: sjsharks.com/escuchar. Game notes:. • Head Coach David Quinn is 1...
Aho has hat trick, assist to help Hurricanes top Sabres
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Sebastian Aho had a hat trick and an assist to help the Carolina Hurricanes defeat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 at PNC Arena on Friday. It was Aho's fifth NHL hat trick and first since May 3, 2021, against the Chicago Blackhawks. "I'm not going to lie, it...
Ground Control - Episode 144 (David Gustafsson)
Hear from the Jets forward on the start of the 2022-23 season!. Host Mitchell Clinton is joined by broadcasters Paul Edmonds and Jamie Thomas for a look at the first 11 games of the Winnipeg Jets season. Forward David Gustafsson stops by for a chat, and play-by-play voice of the Manitoba Moose, Daniel Fink, brings us up to speed on the Manitoba Moose.
SAY WHAT: 'WE GOTTA WIN TONIGHT'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Devils. "Obviously they are a good team and they are rolling right now so we have to do a good job of slowing them up, breaking out as five men, going through the neutral zone altogether and not get separated and kind of leave guys by themselves on the ice. I think it's gonna take a group effort to kind of slow their speed down."
Back Home in NJ, Devils Provide Blackwood Update | NOTEBOOK
After eight days on the road the Devils returned to the comfort of their own practice facility today with another big week ahead. The team started off the afternoon with a playlist going over the loudspeakers, before settling into the routine practice. Take a dive into today's Devils Notebook for...
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude weekend back-to-back on Sunday at Rangers
NEW YORK -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a weekend-back-to-back on Sunday evening, battling the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop between the Red Wings (6-3-2; 14 points) and Rangers (6-4-2;14 points) is set for 5 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Capitals
The Edmonton Oilers begin a four game Eastern Conference road trip starting on Monday night against the Washington Capitals. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. RECENT VIDEOS. BY THE NUMBERS. RECENT BLOGS & ARTICLES. VIEWING...
Catching up with… Jakub Dobes
MONTREAL -- Goaltender Jakub Dobes is enjoying another outstanding campaign at Ohio State University. The sophomore boasts a 7-2-1 record, along with a 2.25 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. Dobes, 21, was a fifth-round selection (136th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. Here are a few highlights from...
LA Kings vs. Florida Panthers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Florida Panthers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Panthers: 6 - 4 - 1 (13 pts) Kings: 6 - 6 - 1 (13 pts) The LA Kings have had 24 multi-point performances from their players this season, ranking fifth-most in the league.
Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 7, 2022
Isaiah George returns, Quinn Finley scores and Tristan Lennox records a shutout. Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content. Here are this week's updates on Islander prospects:. GEORGE RETURNS FROM...
CH Weekly: Nov. 7 to 13
MONTREAL -- The season continues! Here are all the ways for fans to connect with the Habs this week. The Canadiens kick off the week with a road game in Detroit on Tuesday, before returning to the Bell Centre for matchups against the Canucks on Wednesday and the Penguins on Saturday.
RECAP: Panthers 'battled straight through' in loss to Kings
This was one that went from 0-100 real quick. In a game in which both teams had more than their fair share of chances, the Florida Panthers simply ran out of time in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. "Back and forth," Panthers...
