NHL
Caps Host Oilers
Washington's four-game homestand continues on Monday when the Edmonton Oilers make their lone visit to the District this season. Monday has been a busy day for the Caps in the early going of 2022-23, this is the fourth straight Monday night in which Washington has been in action this season, and they're 2-0-1 in the previous three. But as they take the ice on Monday against Edmonton, the Caps are seeking to shake off a four-game losing streak (0-2-2), a stretch of games characterized by loss - players lost to injury, leads lost, and games lost.
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Capitals
The Edmonton Oilers begin a four game Eastern Conference road trip starting on Monday night against the Washington Capitals. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. RECENT VIDEOS. BY THE NUMBERS. RECENT BLOGS & ARTICLES. VIEWING...
NHL
Anderson suspended two games for actions in Canadiens game
NEW YORK -- Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games, without pay, for boarding Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo during NHL Game No. 184 in Montreal on Saturday, Nov. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 10:06...
NHL
Canadiens place Rem Pitlick on waivers
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens placed forward Rem Pitlick on waivers on Monday. Pitlick, 25, has appeared in seven games with Montreal this season and was held without a point. He has 26 points (9 goals, 17 assists) in 53 games as a member of the CH since being claimed off waivers from the Wild in January 2022.
NHL
Tkachuck suspended two games for actions in Panthers game
NEW YORK - - Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk has been suspended for two games, without pay, for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick during NHL Game No. 189 in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Kings 5, Panthers 4
In a game that got perpetually more and more chaotic as it rolled along, the Florida Panthers came up just short in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. "Back and forth," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "We were trailing for a while...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. DEVILS
FLAMES (5-4-0) vs. DEVILS (8-3-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: HNIC, Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (10) Goals - Kadri (5) Devils:. Points - Jesper Bratt (17) Goals - Bratt, Nico...
NHL
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blues
BOSTON - The Bruins (10-2-0) will be back on home ice Monday night as they aim to bounce back from their second loss of the season with a matchup against the St. Louis Blues (3-6-0) at TD Garden. Boston's seven-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday with a 2-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Ducks
The San Jose Sharks face the Anaheim Ducks on Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila at SAP Center at 7:30 p.m. PT. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Spanish Audio Broadcast: sjsharks.com/escuchar. Game notes:. • Head Coach David Quinn is 1...
NHL
CH Weekly: Nov. 7 to 13
MONTREAL -- The season continues! Here are all the ways for fans to connect with the Habs this week. The Canadiens kick off the week with a road game in Detroit on Tuesday, before returning to the Bell Centre for matchups against the Canucks on Wednesday and the Penguins on Saturday.
NHL
Catching up with… Jakub Dobes
MONTREAL -- Goaltender Jakub Dobes is enjoying another outstanding campaign at Ohio State University. The sophomore boasts a 7-2-1 record, along with a 2.25 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. Dobes, 21, was a fifth-round selection (136th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. Here are a few highlights from...
NHL
Records and Streaks | THREE THINGS
With an early season record of 9-3-0, the New Jersey Devils are off to a great start and making records. Twelve games, 18 points. That's where the New Jersey Devils currently stand to start the beginning of their season. Other teams in the league have taken note of the 9-3-0 start for the Devils, opposing players and coaches alike often heaping praise in their direction. It can of course be a deflection tactic by opponents, but there is plenty of truth to the vast improvements the Devils have made not just in the standings to start the season, but also in the play that has taken them to this point.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Win Streak Snapped in 3-0 Shutout Loss to Wings
Islanders shut out for first time this season, as five-game winning streak comes to an end. There was just something off for the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon, as they saw their five-game winning streak come to a halt via a 3-0 shutout loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
Yotes Notes: Comeback Coyotes, Rockin' Roadrunners & Guenther Stays Up
The Arizona Coyotes started their roadtrip in style. The team battled back against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, rallying from a two-goal third period deficit to come away with a 3-2 win. The Coyotes have won two of their last three games, and are 2-2-1 in their last five. There...
NHL
GENE'S BLOG: Connor 500
Oilers captain Connor McDavid plays his 500th NHL game in Washington as the team opens a four-game road trip against the Capitals. The number 500 carries a lot of weight in the sports world. Five hundred goals is a huge hockey milestone. Only 46 players have hit the 500-goal plateau. Maurice Richard did it first in 1957-58.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'GET EVERYONE INVOLVED'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get ready to face the Isles tonight. "We know the areas we have to clean up as a team ... I think we gotta roll four lines, roll three pairs and get everyone involved in the game." ZADOROV ON BUILDING OFF SATURDAY:
NHL
Ground Control - Episode 144 (David Gustafsson)
Hear from the Jets forward on the start of the 2022-23 season!. Host Mitchell Clinton is joined by broadcasters Paul Edmonds and Jamie Thomas for a look at the first 11 games of the Winnipeg Jets season. Forward David Gustafsson stops by for a chat, and play-by-play voice of the Manitoba Moose, Daniel Fink, brings us up to speed on the Manitoba Moose.
NHL
Reinhart scores twice in third, Panthers hold off Ducks
ANAHEIM -- Sam Reinhart scored his first two goals of the season for the Florida Panthers in the third period of a 5-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday. Brandon Montour had a goal and three assists, Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist, and Spencer Knight made 32 saves for the Panthers (7-5-1), who were coming off a 5-4 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
NHL
Back Home in NJ, Devils Provide Blackwood Update | NOTEBOOK
After eight days on the road the Devils returned to the comfort of their own practice facility today with another big week ahead. The team started off the afternoon with a playlist going over the loudspeakers, before settling into the routine practice. Take a dive into today's Devils Notebook for...
NHL
11/7 - The Week That Was, The Week That Is
We saw a Kings team go 2-1-1 in three road games and one home game this past week. The week gave Kings fans a pair of blowouts and a pair of one-goal games with the Kings winning one of each other of the two types of outcomes. In total, the Kings outscored their four opponents 13-12. The week began with a three-game Central Division road trip in St. Louis, Dallas and Chicago and ended back in Los Angeles where the Kings played their first game of a four-game home stand against the Florida Panthers.
