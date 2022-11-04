With an early season record of 9-3-0, the New Jersey Devils are off to a great start and making records. Twelve games, 18 points. That's where the New Jersey Devils currently stand to start the beginning of their season. Other teams in the league have taken note of the 9-3-0 start for the Devils, opposing players and coaches alike often heaping praise in their direction. It can of course be a deflection tactic by opponents, but there is plenty of truth to the vast improvements the Devils have made not just in the standings to start the season, but also in the play that has taken them to this point.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO