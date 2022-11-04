Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
Bark Social Manayunk to Host Ground Breaking EventMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
A food truck rental startup is helping small businesses pivot in post-pandemic worldMarilyn Johnson
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another store in New JerseyKristen WaltersBurlington, NJ
Related
Yardbarker
Will Dansby Swanson be the Cubs Shortstop of the Future?
The Chicago Cubs pursuit of a top-tier free agent shortstop is widely known. General manager Jed Hoyer and owner Tom Ricketts have publicly stated their willingness to spend big this off-season. Among their most intensely desired needs is a middle infielder. Nico Hoerner has solidified his spot there, whether it's...
Yardbarker
Dusty Baker pulls a Jimmy Johnson after winning World Series
Dusty Baker finally won his first World Series, and he pulled a Jimmy Johnson afterwards. The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night to clinch the title. It was Baker’s first championship despite him having over 2,000 career regular season wins.
Yardbarker
Kate Upton answers whether she wants Justin Verlander to retire or not
Justin Verlander on Saturday won his second World Series as his Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. Verlander missed all of the 2021 season due to Tommy John surgery and returned this year to win the World Series and likely his third Cy Young Award. The...
Yardbarker
Watch: Mike McDaniel has hilarious sideline exchange with Justin Fields
The Miami Dolphins tried everything to stop Justin Fields on Sunday … even asking nicely. The Chicago Bears quarterback Fields had a (no pun intended) field day against Miami in Week 9 with a four-touchdown performance. Fields was especially devastating on the ground, running 15 times for 178 yards (including a 61-yard scamper for the end zone in the third quarter).
Ted Cruz hit with beer can at Houston Astros World Series victory parade, suspect arrested: police
Sen. Ted Cruz was hit by a beer can Monday while at a parade to celebrate the Houston Astros, which won the World Series over the weekend
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
Yardbarker
FanGraphs predicts Dansby Swanson and Kenley Jansen’s next contracts
A lot of Braves fans are split on bringing Dansby Swanson back, and a lot of it is going to depend on price. At the end of the day, there are potential better options on the market for the same price, and the Braves and Swanson seem to be somewhat apart on a number. FanGraphs ranked their Top 50 Free Agents, and they had Swanson clocking in at #8:
Yardbarker
Unbelievable coincidence about Astros’ World Series win goes viral
There is yet another piece of evidence to suggest that the Houston Astros’ World Series victory this season was just meant to be. The Astros clinched the Commissioner’s Trophy on Saturday night with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series. Houston rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña, who hit .400 with a home run and three RBIs in the six games against Philadelphia, was named World Series MVP.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Calls On Team To Follow Astros’ Example
Long ago, the St. Louis Cardinals were a model franchise, consistently competing for a World Series title year in and year out. However, they have not reached the World Series since 2013 and haven’t gotten as far as the NLCS since 2019. What the Cardinals did so well during...
Yardbarker
Which Brewers players have officially become free agents?
Free agents are currently in a quiet period in which they can only negotiate with their former team. On Thursday Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. CT, free agents may sign with any team. Thursday is also the deadline for teams to submit qualifying offers (QO). The QO is set at...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu could have a changed role in 2023
The New York Yankees are set to experience a few changes in the infield during the 2023 season. General manager Brian Cashman plugged the left side of the infield with Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, but both players had their shortcomings. Donaldson struggled offensively but provided stellar defensive contributions on...
Yardbarker
Yankees should retain one free-agent outfielder who dominates during the playoffs
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman tried to inject more postseason talent into the roster at the trade deadline in early August. He acquired starting pitcher Frankie Montas, relief arm Scott Effross, and outfielder Andrew Benintendi to help fuel the final stretch. Unfortunately, all three of his primary acquisitions...
Yardbarker
Yankees could call up star prospect to feature in 2023
The New York Yankees have a big decision to make at shortstop this off-season — sticking with Isiah Kiner-Falefa, rotating to Oswald Peraza, or calling up one of their star prospects to finally make the leap. Kiner-Falefa had a polarizing 2022 season after being traded from the Minnesota Twins...
Yardbarker
Potential Cubs Free Agent Targets Opt Out of Contracts
The Chicago Cubs are about to spend significant money this MLB offseason if ownership and the front office follow through on what was said during their end of season press conferences and letter to fans. Starting pitching, middle infield, and outfield help may all be on the horizon. As of...
Yardbarker
'Heartbeat of This Team': Unflappable Geno Smith Sets Tone as Surging Seahawks Discard Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Amidst an unexpected career year under center for the Seahawks, Geno Smith hadn't faced much adversity prior to Sunday's road matchup with the Cardinals. Already tying a career-high for touchdown passes after just eight games, he had thrown only three interceptions and ranked first in the NFL in completion percentage for one of the league's most surprising teams.
Yardbarker
Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker Opt Out of Contracts
The Mets had two more players opt out of their deals, adding to their already extensive list of free agents. According to MLBPA, Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker have both opted out of their contracts. DeGrom declined his $30.5 million option, as expected. Per multiple reports, deGrom is said to...
Yardbarker
Three takeaways from Brewers owner Mark Attanasio's interview
Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio recently sat down for a Q&A interview, which was led by play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson. Anderson did have a few questions of his own, but it was primarily a session directed at answering fan questions. As expected, Attanasio was rather noncommittal regarding the teams “economic reality” in terms of free-agent spending and contract extensions. However, he did reveal some things regarding David Stearns’ future, upcoming rule changes and his thoughts on the team’s current group of prospects.
Yardbarker
Report: Astros Plan to Extend Contract of Manager Baker
Through the confetti and the cheers from Houston Astros fans, KHOU 11 provided coverage of the passing floats of players and guests for the 2022 World Series championship parade. With manager Dusty Baker and company approaching, KHOU 11 sports anchor Jason Bristol reported the Astros are planning to extend a...
Yardbarker
Video: Astros manager Dusty Baker does beer luge after winning World Series
Dusty Baker finally won his first World Series title as a manager on Saturday, and he celebrated it in grand style. The Houston Astros’ Twitter account shared video of Baker celebrating in the clubhouse after the team’s 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6. Baker was shown drinking from a beer luge and clearly having the time of his life.
Yardbarker
Nick Castellanos’ family not happy with Phillies fans
Philadelphia is a notoriously difficult place to play. Oftentimes, it’s the opponent of whatever Philly team is playing that gets the brunt of it, but sometimes it’s one of their own. Just ask Phillies outfielder Nick Castellano. During Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night, Philly...
Comments / 0