Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-point outburst in win
Kucherov scored a goal and added three assists in a 5-3 win over the Sabres on Saturday. The goal went into an empty net, extending his goal streak to six games. Kucherov also has a 10-game point streak (19 points; six goals, 13 assists). And it was his 20th four-point game, which set a Lightning record. Kucherov is among the NHL elite in points (20) and his playmaking rivals that of Leon Draisaitl, perhaps the best passer in the game.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Out of action Saturday
Voracek (upper body) will not play Saturday against Colorado. Voracek will be replaced in the lineup by Mathieu Olivier as the Blue Jackets are playing their final game in Finland. Voracek scored his first goal of the season Friday in a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche and has six points in 11 games this season. Consider him day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Ruled out for Monday
Carlson (lower body) won't play Monday against Edmonton, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson isn't ready to return yet despite being back on the ice recently for practices. He has been sidelined since Oct. 29 and remains on injured reserve for the time being.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Pretty assist in win
Karlsson logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens. Karlsson put on the moves, dangling a bit before feeding Reilly Smith for a second-period go-ahead goal. This was Karlsson's third straight game with an assist. The center is up to four goals, six helpers, 24 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 13 contests this season. The Golden Knights' "Misfits" line is back together and productive, and Karlsson's keen vision and playmaking are a significant factor in that.
CBS Sports
Jets mock Bills' new stadium renderings on social media following upset win
The Buffalo Bills revealed renderings for a new state-of-the-art $1.4 billion stadium late in October that the franchise hopes to have built by 2026. The Jets and their fans took exception with one small item in those renderings. On the far end of the stadium renderings, it can clearly be seen on a scoreboard that the Bills are dominating the Jets, 24-3.
Comments / 0