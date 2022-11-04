In our regular postgame feature, the Cats Illustrated staff offers its first impressions from Kentucky's 21-17 win over Missouri on Saturday in Columbia... Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good. Kentucky has left so many special teams points on the board this year, they were probably due to get some good fortune. I do want to single Will Levis out for praise. It's never going to be pretty for him this year because the blocking has been so bad but he really stood in that pocket, took hits, and made some big-time throws. He gets the game ball. Kentucky's defense played really well for most of the game. This was a game you just had to find a way to win. Missouri's not a great team but on the road with them riding high after a couple of wins, wanting to beat Kentucky badly, I do think it's a good win. If Kentucky beats Vandy and Louisville to finish 8-4 that's a solid year. That's still in play.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO