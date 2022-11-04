Read full article on original website
3 Takeaways: Islanders Win Streak Snapped in 3-0 Shutout Loss to Wings
Islanders shut out for first time this season, as five-game winning streak comes to an end. There was just something off for the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon, as they saw their five-game winning streak come to a halt via a 3-0 shutout loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
Former Bruin Peter McNab Passes Away at 70
BOSTON - Former Bruins forward Peter McNab passed away on Sunday at the age of 70. The Vancouver native played eight seasons with the Black & Gold from 1976-84 during the height of the club's "Lunch Pail A.C." era. After spending the first three seasons of his career in Buffalo,...
Caps Host Oilers
Washington's four-game homestand continues on Monday when the Edmonton Oilers make their lone visit to the District this season. Monday has been a busy day for the Caps in the early going of 2022-23, this is the fourth straight Monday night in which Washington has been in action this season, and they're 2-0-1 in the previous three. But as they take the ice on Monday against Edmonton, the Caps are seeking to shake off a four-game losing streak (0-2-2), a stretch of games characterized by loss - players lost to injury, leads lost, and games lost.
Tkachuck suspended two games for actions in Panthers game
NEW YORK - - Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk has been suspended for two games, without pay, for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick during NHL Game No. 189 in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred...
Reinhart scores twice in third, Panthers hold off Ducks
ANAHEIM -- Sam Reinhart scored his first two goals of the season for the Florida Panthers in the third period of a 5-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday. Brandon Montour had a goal and three assists, Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist, and Spencer Knight made 32 saves for the Panthers (7-5-1), who were coming off a 5-4 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ ISLANDERS
FLAMES (5-4-1) at ISLANDERS (7-5-0) Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (11) Points - Brock Nelson (13) PP - 20.0% (18th) / PK - 81.4% (11th) Islanders:. PP - 13.5% (29th) / PK - 90.5% (3rd) Advanced Stats:. Flames:. Shot...
RECAP: Panthers 'battled straight through' in loss to Kings
This was one that went from 0-100 real quick. In a game in which both teams had more than their fair share of chances, the Florida Panthers simply ran out of time in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. "Back and forth," Panthers...
Yotes Notes: Comeback Coyotes, Rockin' Roadrunners & Guenther Stays Up
Arizona continues road trip with east coast swing, set to face Sabres, Islanders, Devils, & Rangers. The Arizona Coyotes started their roadtrip in style. The team battled back against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, rallying from a two-goal third period deficit to come away with a 3-2 win. The Coyotes have won two of their last three games, and are 2-2-1 in their last five.
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude weekend back-to-back on Sunday at Rangers
NEW YORK -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a weekend-back-to-back on Sunday evening, battling the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop between the Red Wings (6-3-2; 14 points) and Rangers (6-4-2;14 points) is set for 5 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Capitals
The Oilers look to get back to their winning ways as they start a four-game road trip at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday night. The Edmonton Oilers begin a four game Eastern Conference road trip starting on Monday night against the Washington Capitals. You can watch the game...
Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 7, 2022
Isaiah George returns, Quinn Finley scores and Tristan Lennox records a shutout. Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content. Here are this week's updates on Islander prospects:. GEORGE RETURNS FROM...
Vilardi's late goal helps Kings edge Panthers
LOS ANGELES -- Gabriel Vilardi scored with 3:18 left in the third period to help the Los Angeles Kings to a 5-4 win against the Florida Panthers at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Vilardi scored his ninth of the season from a sharp angle after Alexander Edler's initial shot caromed to...
Game Preview: 11.05.22 vs. SEA
PIT: 4-5-2 (10 points) | SEA: 6-4-2 (14 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Seattle Kraken at PPG Paints Arena for Military Appreciation night presented by 84 Lumber. Pittsburgh has points in all four home games this season (3-0-1). Last season, the Penguins dropped their only home game against Seattle in overtime. Evgeni Malkin scored the lone Pittsburgh goal in the 2-1 game. The Penguins are 10-3-1 in their last 14 home games against Western Conference opponents.
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Capitals
The Edmonton Oilers begin a four-game road road trip at Capital One Arena with a 6:00 p.m. MT matchup against the Washington Capitals. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Follow along with our in-game blog for tweets, highlights, updates...
DECISION DROPPED
ELMONT, NEW YORK - Jonathan Huberdeau was a man on a mission. One of about 20, you could say. All week, the chatter engulfing this team was whether or not they could deliver on that elusive, '60-minute' effort - starting, with the start. Well, how does outshooting your opponent to the tune 18-4 and having the hometown fans boo their team off the ice?
SAY WHAT: 'GET EVERYONE INVOLVED'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get ready to face the Isles tonight. "We know the areas we have to clean up as a team ... I think we gotta roll four lines, roll three pairs and get everyone involved in the game." ZADOROV ON BUILDING OFF SATURDAY:
Colorado Avalanche 2022 Hockey Fights Cancer Night
Details ahead of the Avalanche's Hockey Fights Cancer Night which will take place this Saturday. This Saturday night as the Colorado Avalanche host the Carolina Hurricanes at Ball Arena (7 p.m. MT) the organization - in accordance with the league's month long initiative - will be hosting Hockey Fights Cancer Night.
Building on Benn's knowledge and 'feeling good'
Jamie Benn has had some challenges this year. The Stars captain has seen his time on ice drop significantly, and has seen his role in the offense change as well. But he is actually seeing marked improvement on the scoresheet. Benn ranks 14th on the Stars in time on ice...
Smith safe as Senators coach despite five-game skid, GM Dorion says
Ottawa last in Atlantic Division heading into game against Canucks. D.J. Smith will remain coach of the Ottawa Senators, general manager Pierre Dorion said Monday. The Senators (4-7-0) have lost five in a row and are last in the Atlantic Division entering their game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TSN5, RDS2, SNP, ESPN+, SN NOW).
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ ISLANDERS
PROJECTED LINEP - FLAMES @ ISLANDERS. Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie in New York. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. The Flames open a three-game road trip tonight when they visit the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Game time is 5 p.m. MT. Fans can find...
