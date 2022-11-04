Read full article on original website
FNF Offensive Lineman of the Week: John Ehret’s Khayree Lee
John Ehret's Khayree Lee, our offensive lineman of the week brought to you by Lone Wolf Renovations.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg opens 2nd century of Battle for Lil’ Brown Jug with win over Laurel
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel High School claimed the 100th Battle for the Lil’ Brown Jug in emphatic fashion with a 50-0 drumming of Hattiesburg High School last season. But the Tigers opened the second century of games with a 34-14 win over the Golden Tornadoes on Saturday night...
WLBT
Game of the Week: JA and Parklane meet for second time in as many weeks in playoff bout
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi high school football playoffs are officially underway. After traveling to Parklane Academy last week, the Jackson Academy Raiders (8-3) will host the familiar foes, the Pioneers (6-5) in the first round of the MAIS 6A playoffs in WLBT’s Game of the Week. The Raiders...
thecomeback.com
Mississippi makes decision on volleyball stadium in Brett Favre scandal
The University of Southern Mississippi found itself in the middle of a scandal in 2020 when the news first broke that money used to build a new volleyball facility had come from misappropriated federal welfare funds secured by alumni Brett Favre. At the time, the school told reporters that it...
CBS Sports
Watch Southern Miss vs. Georgia State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Georgia State 3-5; Southern Miss 5-3 The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Georgia State Panthers are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 3 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The Golden Eagles are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
LSU lands commitment from 2024 offensive lineman
Khayree Lee is a three-star, 6-foot-5, 330-pound offensive lineman from Marrero, Louisiana, where he plays for John Ehret High School. The Patriots are 5-5 overall this season and 5-0 in district play. They have one more regular season game before the playoffs start. Lee becomes the sixth commit in the...
