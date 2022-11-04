ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

saturdaydownsouth.com

College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash

Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
FERRUM, VA
WSLS

Pulaski County falls to Christiansburg 34-31

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Cougars made the trek to face the Blue Demons on Friday night. It was a hard-fought game by both teams, but only one would win. Pulaski County certainly didn’t go quietly. Christiansburg took the win, 34-31.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Patrick Henry takes down Salem 17-7

ROANOKE, Va. – The Patriots certainly have shown they have the strength to hang with Salem, and tonight, they proved it. Patrick Henry showed all of that strength with their offensive line ready to go and a tough defense that kept the blocks going. PH was victorious over Salem...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Martinsville takes down Bassett 17-10

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Piedmont District was up for grabs and these two teams were both wanting to snatch it. The home of the Bulldogs was jam-packed for this showdown. It was a tied game going into halftime, but a big pick paid off for the Bulldogs. Martinsville defeated...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
247Sports

Virginia Tech is the latest to offer JUCO CB Webb

After landing multiple scholarship offers early in the season, Jones Junior College cornerback Lardarius Webb Jr. picked up three new Power Five tenders over the past two weeks with scholarships coming in from Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, and Virginia Tech. Virginia Tech extended an offer on Friday, November 4. “Coach...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Tennessee Tribune

Roanoke: A sanctuary within the Blue Ridge

The Blue Ridge, famed for its endless trails and outdoor recreation, offers an array of outdoor adventure. Nestled within the expansive mountain range sits Roanoke, the largest city along the Appalachian trail. Discover small town charm, robust dining options, museums and more in a city where minority owned venues thrive in this richly diverse area.
ROANOKE, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

EMPOWER Broadband breaks ground on $154 million project

With several ceremonial shovels full of Southside Virginia soil recently, EMPOWER Broadband, Inc. commemorated a significant stride forward in leveling the playing field between rural and urban communities by launching a significant expansion of their fiber network. EMPOWER employees were joined by Senator Frank Ruff and Delegate Tommy Wright, along with other state, regional and local leaders, for a groundbreaking ceremony held recently to celebrate the start of construction on a $154 million initiative to bring high-speed internet to 14,634 unserved and underserved locations in Halifax, Mecklenburg, and the southern portions of Charlotte and Brunswick counties. The ceremony was held at Palmer Springs Fire Department in south central Mecklenburg County in one of the first areas for fiber to be deployed in this project.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Lynchburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lynchburg, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lynchburg Virginia. One of the most beautiful places to visit in Lynchburg, Virginia is the Old City Cemetery, which was founded in 1806, and is the oldest municipal cemetery in Virginia. It has over 20,000 graves, with many gravestones adorned with heirloom plants. Lynchburg’s...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Falling back the clocks, springing back to warm temperatures & rain

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — I hope you remembered to set the clocks back! If not, you're an hour earlier for everything!. We won't see much of the sunshine today, but it will be up an hour earlier, consequently, it's also go down an hour earlier tonight, too. Personally - I got my extra hour of sleep; so, I'm good with these changes.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Patrick Henry recognizes 6 new Hall of Fame Inductees

ROANOKE, Va. – At halftime during the Salem-Patrick Henry football game, the Patriots community recognized the six new inductees into the Patrick Henry Athletics Hall of Fame. The 2022 Hall of Fame inductees included:. -Fayanga Keita (2009 Soccer) -William Ruben Terry (1963 Baseball and Football) -Anthony Brock Newton (2004...
SALEM, VA
Franklin News Post

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
wfxrtv.com

Multiple crews battle Friday night brush fire in Botetourt Co.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS says multiple crews came out on Friday night to battle a brush fire. Firefighters say according to the 9-1-1 call a pile of brush that was burning in the Arcadia area spread quickly out of control and into the National Forest. They say the fire was able to be contained quickly with the help of crews from Buchanan, Troutville and Natural Bridge.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for November 7

Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. Mary Ella Kidd Mary Ella Kidd, age 84, passed away at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. She is survived by h…
ROCKY MOUNT, VA

