The Junior League will present Stocked Market from November 11-13 at the Berglund CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Live music Saturday night in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Friday November 4 events taking place in the Star CityCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke's annual Thanksgiving Day events give back to the local community in a big wayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
techlunchpail.com
Justyn Mutts Suspended For Virginia Tech's Season Opener
Virginia Tech announced today that star forward Justyn Mutts will be suspended for one game due to participating in a "non-NCAA certified event" when he had entered his name in the 2022 NBA Draft but hadn't yet decided to pull his name out of it. It's not clear what specific...
247Sports
Virginia Tech Football: TE Daequan Wright burned his redshirt against Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech freshman Daequan Wright has joined a small handful of the Hokies’ 2022 signing class by officially burning his redshirt on Saturday afternoon during Virginia Tech’s home contest against Georgia Tech. The former 247Sports four-star prospect has played in five games during his truefreshmanseason, according to Virginia...
aseaofred.com
Arkansas Provides Huge Opportunity for Freeze, Liberty in National Spotlight
It was only six seasons ago when Liberty finished a football season with a 6-5 record against a schedule that included names such as Jacksonville, Robert Morris, and Presbyterian. That was the norm for the Liberty football program. Winning seasons without much success on the national level. Then things started...
WSLS
Franklin County Eagles take the win against Northside Vikings 49-16
ROANOKE, Va. – The Eagles got to work quickly. They got on the board early on in the first quarter. This one was all Franklin County. The Vikings fell to the Eagles 49-16.
WSLS
Patrick Henry takes down Salem 17-7
ROANOKE, Va. – The Patriots certainly have shown they have the strength to hang with Salem, and tonight, they proved it. Patrick Henry showed all of that strength with their offensive line ready to go and a tough defense that kept the blocks going. PH was victorious over Salem...
Centre Daily
Fans Were Hot During Arkansas Loss to Liberty from Beginning to End
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It was a day of high emotion around the state of Arkansas during and following the Razorback 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames on Homecoming. Below is a sample of some of the things fans had to say. HOGS FEED:. NOW THAT ARKANSAS RAN OFF HARSIN,...
WSLS
Patrick Henry recognizes 6 new Hall of Fame Inductees
ROANOKE, Va. – At halftime during the Salem-Patrick Henry football game, the Patriots community recognized the six new inductees into the Patrick Henry Athletics Hall of Fame. The 2022 Hall of Fame inductees included:. -Fayanga Keita (2009 Soccer) -William Ruben Terry (1963 Baseball and Football) -Anthony Brock Newton (2004...
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 11 – Unsung Heroes – 2022 Patrick Henry Hall of Fame Class
ROANOKE, VA (WFXR) — This week’s Friday Night Blitz Unsung Heroes are the 6 members of the 2022 Patrick Henry Hall of Fame Class. Class of 2009 soccer player Fayanga Keitha, Class of 1963 basketball and football player William “Ruben” Terry, Class of 2004 tennis players Anthony “Brock” Newton and Tyler Early, Class of 1998 football and track player James Hickenbotham and Class of 2011 basketball player Sarah Williams. The class will be formally inducted Saturday night during a ceremony at Billy’s in downtown Roanoke.
WSET
LCA is breaking ground on new facility
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Liberty Christian Academy (LCA) will be breaking ground on a new facility. LCA said they will break ground on Thursday for the new football and track facility, which they hope to begin to use by Fall of 2023. According to LCA, the platform will...
cardinalnews.org
Danville once thrived on the success of its mills. Now, its economic future could lie in their redevelopment.
Everyone in Danville, Virginia, knows about Dan River Mills. How it dominated life in Danville as the largest textile firm in the South for many decades. How it employed over 14,000 people in a city of 40,000. How it struggled to survive as the industry moved toward cheaper, imported textiles.
nomadlawyer.org
Lynchburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lynchburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lynchburg Virginia. One of the most beautiful places to visit in Lynchburg, Virginia is the Old City Cemetery, which was founded in 1806, and is the oldest municipal cemetery in Virginia. It has over 20,000 graves, with many gravestones adorned with heirloom plants. Lynchburg’s...
Franklin News Post
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Rocky Mount. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7’s Robin Reed a hero to budding meteorologists over four decades
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As WDBJ7′s Robin Reed announces his retirement at the end of 2022, we wanted to take a look back at his impeccable career as a meteorologist, news anchor and public servant to those in the WDBJ7 viewing area. In the spring of 1982, a young...
WSET
Falling back the clocks, springing back to warm temperatures & rain
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — I hope you remembered to set the clocks back! If not, you're an hour earlier for everything!. We won't see much of the sunshine today, but it will be up an hour earlier, consequently, it's also go down an hour earlier tonight, too. Personally - I got my extra hour of sleep; so, I'm good with these changes.
Tennessee Tribune
Roanoke: A sanctuary within the Blue Ridge
The Blue Ridge, famed for its endless trails and outdoor recreation, offers an array of outdoor adventure. Nestled within the expansive mountain range sits Roanoke, the largest city along the Appalachian trail. Discover small town charm, robust dining options, museums and more in a city where minority owned venues thrive in this richly diverse area.
WDBJ7.com
Early voting ends in Virginia ahead of Election Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the early showers, people still showed up for early voting in the Star City Saturday, the last day for the commonwealth to vote early, with all polls closing at 5 p.m. Many showed up to cast their ballots at the Roanoke City Registrar’s Office.
WDBJ7.com
Craig Co. Schools closed Monday due to staff illnesses
CRAIG Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A local school district will have the next two days off. According to an announcement by the group Sunday, “Due to a high number of staff illnesses, Craig County Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday November 7, 2022.”. All buildings will be thoroughly...
WBTM
Caesars Planning to Open Temporary Casino in Danville
Caesars Entertainment could be opening a casino in Danville sooner than expected. On Tuesday the company announced they plan to open a temporary casino in Danville around mid-2023. The temporary casino will reportedly be opened at Schoolfield. The company still plans to build and open Caesars Virginia by late 2024.
Franklin News Post
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Franklin News Post
Franklin Center helped young man earn GED, find a career
Jesse Trexler found his voice at the Franklin Center. And, on Oct. 27, he returned there to be recognized as the Virginia Association for Adult and Continuing Education’s 2022 Outstanding Student of the Year. The award came as a surprise to Trexler, 20, who began working on his GED...
