Ferrum, VA

Justyn Mutts Suspended For Virginia Tech's Season Opener

Virginia Tech announced today that star forward Justyn Mutts will be suspended for one game due to participating in a "non-NCAA certified event" when he had entered his name in the 2022 NBA Draft but hadn't yet decided to pull his name out of it. It's not clear what specific...
BLACKSBURG, VA
aseaofred.com

Arkansas Provides Huge Opportunity for Freeze, Liberty in National Spotlight

It was only six seasons ago when Liberty finished a football season with a 6-5 record against a schedule that included names such as Jacksonville, Robert Morris, and Presbyterian. That was the norm for the Liberty football program. Winning seasons without much success on the national level. Then things started...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Patrick Henry takes down Salem 17-7

ROANOKE, Va. – The Patriots certainly have shown they have the strength to hang with Salem, and tonight, they proved it. Patrick Henry showed all of that strength with their offensive line ready to go and a tough defense that kept the blocks going. PH was victorious over Salem...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Patrick Henry recognizes 6 new Hall of Fame Inductees

ROANOKE, Va. – At halftime during the Salem-Patrick Henry football game, the Patriots community recognized the six new inductees into the Patrick Henry Athletics Hall of Fame. The 2022 Hall of Fame inductees included:. -Fayanga Keita (2009 Soccer) -William Ruben Terry (1963 Baseball and Football) -Anthony Brock Newton (2004...
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Friday Night Blitz Week 11 – Unsung Heroes – 2022 Patrick Henry Hall of Fame Class

ROANOKE, VA (WFXR) — This week’s Friday Night Blitz Unsung Heroes are the 6 members of the 2022 Patrick Henry Hall of Fame Class. Class of 2009 soccer player Fayanga Keitha, Class of 1963 basketball and football player William “Ruben” Terry, Class of 2004 tennis players Anthony “Brock” Newton and Tyler Early, Class of 1998 football and track player James Hickenbotham and Class of 2011 basketball player Sarah Williams. The class will be formally inducted Saturday night during a ceremony at Billy’s in downtown Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

LCA is breaking ground on new facility

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Liberty Christian Academy (LCA) will be breaking ground on a new facility. LCA said they will break ground on Thursday for the new football and track facility, which they hope to begin to use by Fall of 2023. According to LCA, the platform will...
LYNCHBURG, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Lynchburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lynchburg, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lynchburg Virginia. One of the most beautiful places to visit in Lynchburg, Virginia is the Old City Cemetery, which was founded in 1806, and is the oldest municipal cemetery in Virginia. It has over 20,000 graves, with many gravestones adorned with heirloom plants. Lynchburg’s...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Franklin News Post

Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Rocky Mount. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WSET

Falling back the clocks, springing back to warm temperatures & rain

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — I hope you remembered to set the clocks back! If not, you're an hour earlier for everything!. We won't see much of the sunshine today, but it will be up an hour earlier, consequently, it's also go down an hour earlier tonight, too. Personally - I got my extra hour of sleep; so, I'm good with these changes.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Tennessee Tribune

Roanoke: A sanctuary within the Blue Ridge

The Blue Ridge, famed for its endless trails and outdoor recreation, offers an array of outdoor adventure. Nestled within the expansive mountain range sits Roanoke, the largest city along the Appalachian trail. Discover small town charm, robust dining options, museums and more in a city where minority owned venues thrive in this richly diverse area.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Early voting ends in Virginia ahead of Election Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the early showers, people still showed up for early voting in the Star City Saturday, the last day for the commonwealth to vote early, with all polls closing at 5 p.m. Many showed up to cast their ballots at the Roanoke City Registrar’s Office.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Craig Co. Schools closed Monday due to staff illnesses

CRAIG Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A local school district will have the next two days off. According to an announcement by the group Sunday, “Due to a high number of staff illnesses, Craig County Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday November 7, 2022.”. All buildings will be thoroughly...
WBTM

Caesars Planning to Open Temporary Casino in Danville

Caesars Entertainment could be opening a casino in Danville sooner than expected. On Tuesday the company announced they plan to open a temporary casino in Danville around mid-2023. The temporary casino will reportedly be opened at Schoolfield. The company still plans to build and open Caesars Virginia by late 2024.
DANVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Franklin Center helped young man earn GED, find a career

Jesse Trexler found his voice at the Franklin Center. And, on Oct. 27, he returned there to be recognized as the Virginia Association for Adult and Continuing Education’s 2022 Outstanding Student of the Year. The award came as a surprise to Trexler, 20, who began working on his GED...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

