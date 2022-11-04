Read full article on original website
West Virginia's opioid crisis transcends partisan politics
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — Dr. Frank Annie sees desperation in his hospital, where 30- and 40-year-olds come in with organ failure after injecting opioids with dirty needles. Joe Solomon finds it in the faces of those who line up in the church gyms and parking lots where he passes out overdose reversal drugs. Sheena Griffith encounters it on the streets she navigates with a car packed with HIV test kits and disinfectant for sanitizing syringes.
Metro News
MetroNews Decision 2022: Several state senate races to watch in Tuesday’s election
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Half of the state Senate’s 34 seats are on the ballot in Tuesday’s General Election with challenged races in 15 of those 17 match-ups. Republicans could add to their super majority in the Senate while Democrats hope to hold serve or take a few seats away from the GOP. Republicans won 14 of the 17 races two years ago. Republicans currently hold a 23-11 edge.
Metro News
MetroNews Decision 2022: Voters deciding on Amendments 1, 3 and 4
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As Amendment 2 has been all over the headlines leading up to the General Election in West Virginia, three other constitutional amendments will grace the ballot for West Virginia voters Nov. 8. Amendment 1 is the Clarification of the Judiciary’s Role in Impeachment Proceedings Amendment, Amendment...
Metro News
MetroNews Decision 2022: The oldest, longest serving poll workers in W.Va.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Thousands of poll workers across West Virginia keep our elections running smoothly year after year. MetroNews caught up with some of the oldest, longest serving poll workers in the state including Becky Carvillano, 79, of Marion County. “I just enjoy doing it to see people and...
West Virginia agency encourages people to apply for assistance
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Now is a good time for homeowners, who are behind in their utility payments, to apply for assistance through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program. Homeowners who meet income qualifications and can demonstrate a pandemic-related hardship are encouraged to apply for help with their past-due housing costs. In addition to utilities, […]
WVNT-TV
42% of West Virginia households struggle with utility bills: Where to get help
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – As the weather gets colder and inflation gets higher, more West Virginians are struggling with their utility bills. According to a recent study by Lending Tree, in the last 12 months, 42% of households in West Virginia have given up other necessities like food and medicine in order to pay their energy bill. The study also reported that more than 30% of West Virginians were unable to pay part of their energy bill in the past year—the highest rate in the country.
West Virginians to decide on 4 constitutional amendments
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers are asking voters to give them more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes while prohibiting state Supreme Court intervention in the Legislature’s impeachment trials. Another proposed constitutional amendment would allow churches to incorporate. The four measures on Tuesday’s general election ballot are the most since there were six amendments on the ballot in 1986. Here is a look at each amendment:
WSAZ
West Virginia Office of Budget Control talks Amendments 2 & 4
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Election day is less than a week away, and there has been a lot of buzz about a couple items on the ballot in West Virginia. Seth DiStafano with the West Virginia Office of Budget Control stopped by First Look at Four to talk about Amendments 2 & 4.
Most Dangerous Highways in West Virginia
West Virginia is a state with many highways. The danger of some of them is greater than that of others. Map of the United States with West Virginia highlightedBy TUBS - This SVG locator map includes elements that have been taken or adapted from this locator m.
Metro News
Mountaineer Autism Project will use grant to set up plan to increase therapy options in state
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A $50,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission will be used by the Mountaineer Autism Project to determine how prevalent a successful field of autism therapy is in West Virginia. The project will quantify the number of people qualified in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and develop...
Gov. Justice visits Wheeling and makes final push against Amendment 2
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Just five days out from Election Day, West Virginia’s governor gave a final pitch to voters to reject Amendment 2. At Independence Hall, Jim Justice called it a legislative power grab — and that the state would come to regret it if it passes. His town hall focused almost exclusively on […]
woay.com
Manchin and Capito announce $38 million in energy assistance for West Virginia families
Huntington, WV (WOAY) – U.S Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announce $38,680,155 from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for West Virginia. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) provided funding to the program to offer financial assistance to residents with...
wvpublic.org
Allegations Of Abuse Surface In State-Run Facilities, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, people with disabilities are being abused in state-run facilities, and lawmakers want answers from the state health department. Amelia Knisely has the story. Also, in this show, Mercer County leaders have repurposed 23 acres of woodland once used for forestry research into a recreational area....
wchstv.com
Active COVID virus cases move past 1,000 again in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia moved past the 1,000 mark on Friday, while no new virus-related deaths were reported for the second straight day and the number of hospitalizations dropped a dozen. The state Department of Health and Human Resources listed a total of...
Metro News
Early voting period closing out, clerks turn focus to Tuesday’s election day
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state’s 10-day early voting period ends Saturday. County courthouses and satellite early voting locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cabell County Chief Deputy Clerk Grace Taylor said they’ve had a steady flow of voters during the past 10 days at the main voting location in Huntington and a handful of satellite locations.
WDTV
W.Va. AG urges consumers to be careful when buying used vehicles
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Consumers are urged to be vigilant when buying used vehicles that may have been submerged in water during Hurricane Ian. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says these vehicles could soon enter the preowned market. “Flood-damaged vehicles could soon enter the preowned market due to the...
Drought Update for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia
(WOWK) — While we had a very wet summer in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia this fall has been the complete opposite. Data from the National Weather Service showed Charleston receiving more than 12 inches of rain above normal from Jan 1st, 2022, to September 1st, 2022. Data from September 1st to today shows that […]
West Virginia DMV online tests pass 50,000
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia DMV customers are taking advantage of the opportunity to take their driver’s license knowledge test online from the comfort of their own home. Since its official launch in February of 2021, more than 50,000 customers have chosen to test from the comfort and convenience of home, reducing their wait […]
WSAZ
Grant program helps West Virginians pay their property taxes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you live in West Virginia and are unable to pay your property taxes, the West Virginia Housing Development fund has a program designed to help you pay for some of the costs of being a homeowner. “We have about 30 million dollars to spend on...
West Virginians Can Now Play the Record $1.6B Powerball From Their Phone
Just in time for a historic Powerball drawing, West Virginians can now play the lottery from the convenience of their phone. Jackpocket, the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, today announced its launch in West Virginia, offering lottery fans a new way to play.
