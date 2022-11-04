ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WPXI Pittsburgh

West Virginia's opioid crisis transcends partisan politics

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — Dr. Frank Annie sees desperation in his hospital, where 30- and 40-year-olds come in with organ failure after injecting opioids with dirty needles. Joe Solomon finds it in the faces of those who line up in the church gyms and parking lots where he passes out overdose reversal drugs. Sheena Griffith encounters it on the streets she navigates with a car packed with HIV test kits and disinfectant for sanitizing syringes.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

MetroNews Decision 2022: Several state senate races to watch in Tuesday’s election

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Half of the state Senate’s 34 seats are on the ballot in Tuesday’s General Election with challenged races in 15 of those 17 match-ups. Republicans could add to their super majority in the Senate while Democrats hope to hold serve or take a few seats away from the GOP. Republicans won 14 of the 17 races two years ago. Republicans currently hold a 23-11 edge.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

MetroNews Decision 2022: Voters deciding on Amendments 1, 3 and 4

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As Amendment 2 has been all over the headlines leading up to the General Election in West Virginia, three other constitutional amendments will grace the ballot for West Virginia voters Nov. 8. Amendment 1 is the Clarification of the Judiciary’s Role in Impeachment Proceedings Amendment, Amendment...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia agency encourages people to apply for assistance

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Now is a good time for homeowners, who are behind in their utility payments, to apply for assistance through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program.   Homeowners who meet income qualifications and can demonstrate a pandemic-related hardship are encouraged to apply for help with their past-due housing costs. In addition to utilities, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNT-TV

42% of West Virginia households struggle with utility bills: Where to get help

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – As the weather gets colder and inflation gets higher, more West Virginians are struggling with their utility bills. According to a recent study by Lending Tree, in the last 12 months, 42% of households in West Virginia have given up other necessities like food and medicine in order to pay their energy bill. The study also reported that more than 30% of West Virginians were unable to pay part of their energy bill in the past year—the highest rate in the country.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

West Virginians to decide on 4 constitutional amendments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers are asking voters to give them more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes while prohibiting state Supreme Court intervention in the Legislature’s impeachment trials. Another proposed constitutional amendment would allow churches to incorporate. The four measures on Tuesday’s general election ballot are the most since there were six amendments on the ballot in 1986. Here is a look at each amendment:
VIRGINIA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Highways in West Virginia

West Virginia is a state with many highways. The danger of some of them is greater than that of others. Map of the United States with West Virginia highlightedBy TUBS - This SVG locator map includes elements that have been taken or adapted from this locator m.
wchstv.com

Active COVID virus cases move past 1,000 again in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia moved past the 1,000 mark on Friday, while no new virus-related deaths were reported for the second straight day and the number of hospitalizations dropped a dozen. The state Department of Health and Human Resources listed a total of...
OHIO STATE
Metro News

Early voting period closing out, clerks turn focus to Tuesday’s election day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state’s 10-day early voting period ends Saturday. County courthouses and satellite early voting locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cabell County Chief Deputy Clerk Grace Taylor said they’ve had a steady flow of voters during the past 10 days at the main voting location in Huntington and a handful of satellite locations.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WDTV

W.Va. AG urges consumers to be careful when buying used vehicles

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Consumers are urged to be vigilant when buying used vehicles that may have been submerged in water during Hurricane Ian. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says these vehicles could soon enter the preowned market. “Flood-damaged vehicles could soon enter the preowned market due to the...
FLORIDA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Drought Update for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia

(WOWK) — While we had a very wet summer in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia this fall has been the complete opposite. Data from the National Weather Service showed Charleston receiving more than 12 inches of rain above normal from Jan 1st, 2022, to September 1st, 2022. Data from September 1st to today shows that […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WVNS

West Virginia DMV online tests pass 50,000

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia DMV customers are taking advantage of the opportunity to take their driver’s license knowledge test online from the comfort of their own home. Since its official launch in February of 2021, more than 50,000 customers have chosen to test from the comfort and convenience of home, reducing their wait […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

