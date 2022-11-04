ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Mothers Of Murdered Sons: A conversation with community leaders to fix issues of gun violence

By Jen Cardone
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01PfM7_0iyCw3jP00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — We’ve heard the stories of sons who have died and their mothers whose lives have changed. CBS 42 gave those mothers the opportunity to share their stories with law enforcement, judges, lawmakers and other community leaders Thursday as the ripple effects of gun violence continue to impact our communities.

Jacksonville police address concerns after JSU student struck by vehicle

Counselor Michelle Torbor from Cardinal Wellness in Hoover said trauma is the wound these mothers still carry.

“A lot of times that wound is left and they are looking for ways to cope with it,” Torbor said. “It’s the wound that we’re left with after we have these extreme situations, and it changes the way that we think and feel forever normally.”

Their stories were shared and tears were shed Thursday as these mothers continue to make sense of the loss they live with every day. CBS 42 compiled a video of the women sharing their stories, seeking answers and help from others.

Tarrant Police Chief Wendell Major was moved to speak immediately after hearing from the women. He said it reopened his eyes to the psychological effect sudden loss of life causes.

“This presentation has made it a little more real,” Major said. “We have to do whatever we can to reduce this pain in our community.”

Widow of slain Rev. Clementa Pinckney sues Facebook, Russian oligarch, says online radicalization led to Charleston massacre

What young people need, some say, is a mentor or role model to look up to. Senator Rodger Smitherman said he hasn’t been paid a dime to coach youth sports – but that there’s a need for a safe place and person young kids can go to city-wide.

“It gives them someone to be able to latch on to,” Smitherman said. “They have to have somebody to confide into. They have to have somebody to express some sensitivity.”

Torbor said trauma is the wound these mothers still carry.

“Part of healing of trauma is really about having someone hear your story whole space for the reality of what you have been through and that goes a long way as you are trying to heal,” Torbor said.

To reach that healing point, it will take everyone at the table and beyond.

“We going to always have people we need to help, and we have a responsibility and people to help,” Smitherman said. “God blessed us we should be a blessing to them as well.”

You can watch the entire community conversation on our CBS 42 Facebook page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

St. Clair County Sheriff’s investigating homicide

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning. According to authorities, officers responded and found Victoria Malet, 54, dead in the 2600 block of Cook Springs Road in Pell City around 11 a.m. Malet had been shot and the Sheriff’s Office is attempting to […]
PELL CITY, AL
AL.com

17-year-old boy shot to death in Gadsden, 1 in custody

Gadsden police say a 17-year-old male was shot to death on a residential street Thursday afternoon in East Gadsden. Capt. Bobby Jackson said officers were called to a possible shooting in the 100 block of Park Street at about 2:41 p.m. The 17-year-old, whose name was not released, died of...
GADSDEN, AL
jsuchanticleer.com

JSU student Leah Tarvin dies at UAB Hospital Friday afternoon

JSU student and victim of Wednesday’s accident, Leah Tarvin, died at UAB Hospital in Birmingham on Friday afternoon. Tarvin will be donating her organs so that others can live, according to a statement from Rick Karle at WVTM 13. UAB Hospital held an Honor Walk as Tarvin was taken...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Huntsville businessman pleads guilty to health care fraud, receiving kickbacks

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men pleaded guilty to charges in related cases involving multi-million-dollar healthcare fraud conspiracies on Thursday. James Ray, 51 of Gadsden pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Ray owned a company through which he marketed healthcare items and services to medical providers that was named Integrity Medical, LLC.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Deadly Shooting In Home Invasion

Gadsden, Al (WEIS) A Gadsden man was shot during a home invasion Sunday night, according to Gadsden Police. Cornell Toney, 61, was shot by intruders at a home on Carolyn Lane of the Oakleigh Estates Community of North Gadsden. Gadsden Police Capt. Bobby Jackson said Toney escaped the house after he was shot and ran to a neighbor’s house where he collapsed in their yard. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. Two other occupants of the home escaped without injury.
GADSDEN, AL
CBS 42

Missing 90-year-old man last seen Friday found safe

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Kirkland has been found and is safe. The Lincoln Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 90-year-old man. According to LPD, Edward Kirkland was last seen Friday around 8 a.m. wearing black pants, a blue button up shirt and a light brown jacket in the area […]
LINCOLN, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama men admit to multi-million-dollar health care fraud scheme

Two Alabama men admitted to involvement in a multi-million-dollar health care fraud conspiracy, federal officials said Friday. James Ewing Ray, 51, of Gadsden, Alabama, pleaded guilty before Chief United District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Ray owned Integrity Medical, LLC,...
GADSDEN, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Police Begin Annual Toy Drive

Anniston, AL – The Anniston police department (APD) has announced that they are having the kickoff to their annual Christmas toy drive. The goal as announced by APD is the, “hope you can help make some little ones smile this holiday season by dropping off toy donations at the Anniston Police Department (174 W 13th St, Anniston, AL 36201).” They will be accepting donations through Friday, December 9th. They will also host a toy drive give-away at the station on Friday, December 16th. Anyone with any questions should contact APD at 256-238-1800.
ANNISTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Woman found dead after being shot in St. Clair County

PELL CITY, Ala. — A woman was found dead after being shot Sunday morning in Pell City. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 11 a.m. and discovered the woman off of Cook Springs Road. She was later identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet of Lincoln.
PELL CITY, AL
AL.com

Flu outbreak forces Alabama school district virtual for a week

Students and teachers in the Marshall County School District in north Alabama will switch to virtual learning from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 due to an increase in flu cases. District officials announced the switch Friday with a tweet and a statement on the district website. Schools across the state will be closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Gadsden police search for suspects in deadly home invasion

GADSDEN, Ala. — Gadsden police are searching for two suspects after a deadly home invasion in Oakleigh Estates Sunday night. Intruders shot Cornell Toney, 61, inside the Carolyn Lane home where he was staying, according to police. Authorities say, Toney ran to a neighbor's house and collapsed in the...
GADSDEN, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

67K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy