Mothers Of Murdered Sons: A conversation with community leaders to fix issues of gun violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — We’ve heard the stories of sons who have died and their mothers whose lives have changed. CBS 42 gave those mothers the opportunity to share their stories with law enforcement, judges, lawmakers and other community leaders Thursday as the ripple effects of gun violence continue to impact our communities.

Counselor Michelle Torbor from Cardinal Wellness in Hoover said trauma is the wound these mothers still carry.

“A lot of times that wound is left and they are looking for ways to cope with it,” Torbor said. “It’s the wound that we’re left with after we have these extreme situations, and it changes the way that we think and feel forever normally.”

Their stories were shared and tears were shed Thursday as these mothers continue to make sense of the loss they live with every day. CBS 42 compiled a video of the women sharing their stories, seeking answers and help from others.

Tarrant Police Chief Wendell Major was moved to speak immediately after hearing from the women. He said it reopened his eyes to the psychological effect sudden loss of life causes.

“This presentation has made it a little more real,” Major said. “We have to do whatever we can to reduce this pain in our community.”

What young people need, some say, is a mentor or role model to look up to. Senator Rodger Smitherman said he hasn’t been paid a dime to coach youth sports – but that there’s a need for a safe place and person young kids can go to city-wide.

“It gives them someone to be able to latch on to,” Smitherman said. “They have to have somebody to confide into. They have to have somebody to express some sensitivity.”

“Part of healing of trauma is really about having someone hear your story whole space for the reality of what you have been through and that goes a long way as you are trying to heal,” Torbor said.

To reach that healing point, it will take everyone at the table and beyond.

“We going to always have people we need to help, and we have a responsibility and people to help,” Smitherman said. “God blessed us we should be a blessing to them as well.”

