The numbers are in: Don't put too many attachments on your Modern Warfare 2 guns
Maxing out your gun in the newest Call of Duty may not be the best way to go.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2’s 1.08 update is now live, and it’s a hefty 50 GB download on Xbox for some reason
A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 went live last night, potentially ushering in some big-time changes to the successful FPS from Activision. MW2 is off to a raucous start as the fastest-selling Call of Duty game in history, but it has its fair share of issues. It’s now one week after launch and players are getting frustrated with bugs, issues with progression, crashing problems, and a slow and confusing UI.
Gamer orders Modern Warfare 2 PS5 bundle, gets Ragnarök early instead
We’re in the final countdown to God of War: Ragnarök’s release now, and fans have every reason to be excited. In his preview, GAMINGbible’s very own Ewan said that “the combat is faster, the puzzles are smarter, and the bosses far more imposing than ever before”, and added that it’s “shaping up to be everything we could have possibly wanted from a sequel to God of War - and so much more”.
dotesports.com
Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 include a Zombies mode?
Another year means another Call of Duty game, this time bringing a sequel to the 2019 title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an intense adventure that takes place across cities and mountainous open areas. With the game’s release, players have already jumped into the campaign and multiplayer to discover all that the new title has to offer.
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Confirms Lionel Messi and Other Soccer Stars as Operators
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be adding soccer stars such as Lionel Messi to the game in the coming weeks. The Call of Duty series has become increasingly less realistic (not that it was very realistic in the first place) as it tries to find ways to monetize itself. Taking inspiration from Fortnite, the franchise began to embrace really outlandish crossovers which resulted in characters like Ghosface, Jigsaw, Frank the Rabbit, Rambo, and more all making their way into the franchise. It's all a bit goofy and when coupled with other things like the Godzilla vs King Kong event, it shows that Activision is really keen to find ways to keep players engaged. It's working and it seems like that's only going to continue.
God Of War Ragnarok Leak Has The Team Apologizing And Beyond Furious
Sometimes leaks can be exciting, giving fans confirmation that a long-anticipated game is actually in development. Gamers were thrilled to see leaked development footage of "GTA 6," for example, because it confirmed that the game was making progress towards something resembling a playable game. However, other times leaks just spoil the fun for everyone. For instance, that "GTA" leak robbed Rockstar of the chance to announce the project on its own terms. Another example would be when major story details and cutscenes from "The Last of Us Part 2" leaked online, spoiling the game for excited players. Now, leaks of "God of War Ragnarok" seem to be appearing ahead of its release, but fans might be surprised to find out why.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Review: A Clunky, Underwhelming Story
For our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer review, click here. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, and it has a large legacy to live up to. From borrowing the name of one of gaming's greatest sequels to having to follow-up an incredibly successful reboot, there's a lot riding on this. In some ways, Modern Warfare 2 clears these hurdles with flying colors. In other ways, particularly in some areas of the campaign, it trips over them and slams its face right into the pavement. It's not the definitive Call of Duty game some will want in 2022, but given we just came off of a lackluster entry in 2021 and have had years of so-so entries, Modern Warfare 2 does feel like one of the better games in recent memory.
Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass Release Date Information
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's battle pass is coming soon, and players are looking forward to its release date. From the pricing to the battle pass progression, here's everything you need to know about the Battle Pass' release date. When Is Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass Coming Out?. The...
dotesports.com
Best submachine guns in Modern Warfare 2
If you’re the type of Call of Duty player to run and gun around a map, then you’ll be happy to know that in Modern Warfare 2, there are plenty of weapon options at your disposal that will fit your specific tastes in the submachine gun category. Jumping...
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect has already uninstalled Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t been out for more than a week, but Dr Disrespect is done with the game. Doc isn’t shy when it comes to giving his opinions on shooting games and he showed yesterday that he isn’t afraid to end a play session prematurely after repeatedly being spawned into vulnerable positions on the map.
Overwatch 2 Ramattra hero guide: Abilities, gameplay, release date, and how to unlock
During the Overwatch League Grand Finals, Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment revealed the game's latest upcoming hero Ramattra. Here's a look at everything we know about him so far.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 soundtrack could be delayed due to staff conflict
THE composer of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 soundtrack has stepped away from the role following ongoing disputes with the audio director. Sarah Schachner is a seasoned video games composer, who has worked on series such as Assassin’s Creed and Anthem. She has also been working on...
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Composer Distances Herself From Soundtrack
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II composer Sarah Schachner has announced that she is distancing herself from the game's soundtrack. Call of Duty is known for a number of things: bombastic and cinematic campaigns, fun multiplayer modes, and iconic music. The series has seen major composers such as Hans Zimmer contribute music to the franchise to create memorable themes and music that gets the adrenaline pumping. Music is just as important to the Call of Duty franchise as any other element in the series.
dotesports.com
These are Atlanta FaZe’s Modern Warfare 2 classes and loadouts
Atlanta FaZe has become one of the top teams in the Call of Duty League after a dominating performance in Modern Warfare, Cold War, and Vanguard. For the fourth iteration of the CDL, Atlanta FaZe are looking to continue its winning streak and plan on doing it by having some of the best-optimized weapons in the game.
CNET
You Can Win a 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Themed Xbox Series X
Ahead of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's release on Nov. 11, Marvel fans and gamers can win one of the limited edition Wakanda-themed Xbox Series X consoles. The look of Microsoft's custom consoles reference the Black Panther suit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and come with matching controllers, and controller holders, as well as replica Kimoyo beads, the all-purpose Wakandan wearable wonder tech featured in the movies.
ComicBook
PS5 Getting New Ninja Turtles Game
PS5 users are getting a new Ninja Turtles game. Right now on PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One users can enjoy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge from developer Tribute Games and publisher Dotemu Games. After coming to these platforms back in June, the game is making the next-gen jump to PS5 on November 15. And if you already own the game on PS4, the PS5 version is a free update. Unfortunately, this free upgrade isn't that meaningful because the two versions are identical according to Tribute Games.
Ars Technica
Bungie to PS5 owners: Stop playing the old PS4 version of Destiny 2 already
Destiny 2 developer Bungie says a "notable" number of PS5 owners are still playing the worse-looking PS4 version of the game on their high-end console hardware. Bungie first offered a free PS5 update for the PS4 version of Destiny 2 in late 2020, shortly after the console's release. To take advantage of that update, though, PS5 owners need to go through a few steps to find and manually download the PS5-specific files, as outlined in a Bungie support page and a PlayStation Support page.
