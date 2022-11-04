For our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer review, click here. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, and it has a large legacy to live up to. From borrowing the name of one of gaming's greatest sequels to having to follow-up an incredibly successful reboot, there's a lot riding on this. In some ways, Modern Warfare 2 clears these hurdles with flying colors. In other ways, particularly in some areas of the campaign, it trips over them and slams its face right into the pavement. It's not the definitive Call of Duty game some will want in 2022, but given we just came off of a lackluster entry in 2021 and have had years of so-so entries, Modern Warfare 2 does feel like one of the better games in recent memory.

1 DAY AGO