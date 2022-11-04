ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Editorial: Midterms like an election stress test

Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

This year’s midterms are not shaping up to be normal elections. In an environment in which one party is gripped by skepticism and denialism about foundational democratic processes, new avenues are opening for voter intimidation and election interference — a stress test that could be a small taste of what is ahead in the 2024 presidential election.

Early signs of danger are popping up across the map at multiple levels in the election system.

Threats against voters: In Arizona, Maricopa County officials say men wearing tactical gear and masks have been observing a ballot drop box in Mesa, a Phoenix suburb. Voters have complained about these menacing figures to the Arizona secretary of state’s office, one alleging that the watchers photographed them and accused them of being what some on the right refer to as “mules” — that is, people who illicitly collect and deposit ballots in drop boxes.

Conspiracy-minded partisans watching — and staffing — the polls: Partisan and nonpartisan observers have been on the Election Day scene for decades. But in the current environment — in which the majority of Republicans say they believe Mr. Trump’s lie that he was denied a victory in 2020 because of massive fraud — having an army of monitors is a recipe for confrontation and intimidation at the polls. As The Post has reported, the Republican National Committee and its allies have staged thousands of training sessions around the country on how to observe and lodge complaints about voting. Meanwhile, nearly a dozen states, from Texas to Montana and Utah to Florida, have passed laws giving election observers far more autonomy within polling places.

What to do to protect the system: In this country’s decentralized voting system, state and local officials are the first line of defense. States such as Colorado, Maine and Oregon have recently passed laws specifically aimed at protecting election workers, but most states have not. So the burden is on local officials such as Sherry L. Poland, the election director in Hamilton County, Ohio, who said her polling places will take security measures in the coming midterm election vote that they usually reserve for presidential election years. State and local police, meanwhile, should enforce aggressive voting-security laws already on the books, such as Arizona’s banning armed people from being within 75 feet of a polling place.

What to do to encourage more voting: Since the 2020 election, Republican legislatures have passed a wave of restrictive voting laws — 42 of them in 21 states, with most already in place for the midterm elections, according to the latest tally by the Brennan Center for Justice. In general, it is harder to cast ballots in red states than in blue ones, a recent analysis in the Election Law Journal showed.

That is why it is imperative for the federal government to act. Congress should boost federal penalties for threatening election workers. It should also reempower the Justice Department, which has seen its tools under the Voting Rights Act stripped away by the Supreme Court. Most urgent right now, in the absence of new legislation, is for the department to send monitors to places where intimidation is likely to happen — and to investigate and prosecute it where it occurs.

Finally, Congress should send a lot more money to states to secure and improve voting. Federal funds could finance election technology upgrades, poll-worker training (the quality of which varies widely from place to place) and voter education. Ms. Poland, the Ohio county election director, said her office conducts “behind the ballot tours,” showing those concerned about voting integrity their facilities, methods and safeguards.

Yet even if local, state and federal officials fail to rise to the moment, voters can still have the final say. Americans of goodwill and common sense should refuse to allow threats, intimidation, antidemocratic lies, malign poll workers or vigilantes in body armor to prevent them from casting ballots. And when they cast their ballots, it should be for candidates who condemn these tactics — not those who encourage and profit from them.

Today’s editorial is from The Washington Post. The views expressed are not necessarily those of this newspaper.

Comments / 0

Related
Rocky Mount Telegram

Byron York: After midterms, Biden agenda and filibuster views may change

On March 2, 2021, when he had been president less than two months, Joe Biden met with a group of liberal historians in the White House East Room. The subject was Biden’s “determination to be one of the most consequential presidents” in U.S. history, according to an account in Axios. The group talked a lot about Franklin Delano Roosevelt and the New Deal — Biden’s model for the “think-big, go-big mentality” that characterized the first months of his presidency. The president has “giant plans teed up that could make Biden’s New Deal the biggest change to governance in our lifetimes,”...
Rocky Mount Telegram

Steven Roberts: For GOP, legislation not as important as blocking judges

If, as expected, Republicans win back one or both houses of Congress in the midterm elections, the most significant impact could well be summed up in two words: judges and subpoenas. Since President Biden has two more years in office and Democrats will certainly maintain a veto-proof margin in the Senate, even a Republican sweep would not lead to much meaningful legislation. As John Pitney Jr., a politics professor at Claremont McKenna College in California, told U.S. News, expect “a lot of messaging — not...
FLORIDA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Alexander H. Jones: Senate race pits Justice against Good Ol' Boy

The justice and the good ol’ boy are running very different campaigns. This observation may come across as being as fresh and newsworthy as a pit bull sampling the delectable flavors of a hapless mailman. But, along with candidate quality, the contrasting strategy Cheri Beasley has chosen to run relative to Republican Ted Budd explains why the Democratic jurist finds herself poised within sight of victory in a race few prognosticators believed she could win. The darkness of Ted Budd’s campaign would have been startling...
Rocky Mount Telegram

Editorial: Court needs to follow law, uphold affirmative action

If the U.S. Supreme Court does away with affirmative action in college admissions, as it appears poised to do after it heard arguments over a challenge to the policies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Monday, it won’t be because of the law or the facts. It will be because a majority on the court just doesn’t like it. “I’ve heard the word ‘diversity’ quite a few...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Editorial: Mark Robinson's Pelosi post disgraces NC again

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson keeps proving there’s no limit to his shamelessness. In a meme shared to his personal Facebook page — which has 132,000 followers — Robinson poked fun at the recent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The image depicts a mock Halloween costume for an “attacker,” complete with underwear, a hammer and a “lame story to tell the press.” “I’m sorry Paul...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Cynthia Tucker: Florida needs immigrant labor after all

Hundreds, if not thousands, of undocumented workers have flowed into storm-wrecked southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian, according to published reports, but Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, an ambitious Trumpist, has not rushed to eject them from his state. Why not? He made international headlines last month when he rounded up migrants in Texas and flew them to Massachusetts. Perhaps DeSantis has hit the pause button on his latest ploy to score points with MAGA Republicans because his September stunt is the subject of a criminal investigation...
FLORIDA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Star Parker: Democrats must stop dividing our country

As Democrats see the likelihood of the House and the Senate shifting to Republican control, they have rolled out their biggest gun to try to minimize the damage. Former President Barack Obama, the most popular Democrat in the country, has hit the campaign trail to try to salvage victories in close and critical races. Obama’s headline message has been about the importance of voting. Meaning, turnout is critical for Democrats,...
GEORGIA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Letter: Campaign claims exaggerate nation's economic woes

There are many positive signs in the economy today because of the policies of President Biden. We could all do with less criticism and name-calling from the Republicans. The negatives in today’s economy are being blown way out of proportion by the Republicans. Sure, we are paying more for groceries and gasoline, but we have gone through tough periods before and we will make it through again. ...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Gene Lyons: Where's conservative horror when threats turn into assaults?

If there were anything remotely conservative about people calling themselves “conservative Republicans,” they’d be horrified by the near-fatal attack upon House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, and calling for strict law enforcement. Instead, they’re making stupid jokes and endorsing conspiracy theories to minimize the terrible reality of what happened — seemingly secure in the knowledge that the bully-boys and would-be assassins are pretty much all on their side. Yes, there are crackpots on each end of the political spectrum, but actual assaults come largely from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Community honors retiring judge

It must have been hard to find a lawyer, law clerk, paralegal or anyone else connected to the legal profession in Nash County late Thursday afternoon as they were likely among the hundreds of people attending a retirement celebration for Superior Court Judge Quentin Sumner in Brown Auditorium at Nash Community College. For a life in the law spanning 47 years, including a 39-year stint on the bench as a state District Court and Superior Court judge, Sumner was honored in speeches, bestowed with gifts...
NASH COUNTY, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Byron York: Exposing Biden's 'Jim Crow 2.0' slander

Early voting began in Georgia several days ago. There is, of course, intense interest in both the state’s Senate race, with University of Georgia football legend Herschel Walker challenging Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, and the governor’s race, between Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Kemp is going to win, but the Senate contest is essentially tied. Its outcome might well determine which party controls the Senate. How intense is voter interest in Georgia? Just look at turnout. People are voting early in droves....
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump reins in DeSantis attacks after angering GOP with direct assault on 2024 rival

Former president Donald Trump appeared to dial down his rhetoric against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after facing backlash over the weekend from conservatives.At a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Mr Trump took a swipe at his onetime ally and referred to him as “Ron DeSanctimonious”.The former president showed poll numbers on a screen, showing Republican voter preferences for GOP nomination for president in 2024.“There it is, Trump at 71. Ron De-Sanctimonious at 10 per cent,” he was quoted as saying by the Orlando Sentinel.“Mike Pence at 7; oh, Mike Pence [is] doing better than I thought.”Mr DeSantis won...
FLORIDA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Businessman calls for spending rescue plan funds on education

A businessman and resident again recently used one of the town hall-like public input sessions about how the municipality should allocate more than $5.25 million in yet-to-be-spent American Rescue Plan funding to provide his thoughts, but he was more direct in his tone the second time. “The school system here in America sucks,” Dennis Reynolds said on Oct. 19 during the session in the City Council chamber at City Hall. “And some of this money can go very well in educating even the very teachers...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
624K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy