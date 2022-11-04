Astros Pitching Staff Shuts Down Phillies, Securing 3-2 Series Lead

The Astros are one win away from their second title in franchise history after the pitching staff shutdown the Phillies for a second consecutive night. Justin Verlander tossed five innings of one run ball to start the night followed by nothing but zeros from Héctor Neris, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly.

The club returns home now for game six on Saturday where they can finish things off. Houston will hand the ball to Framber Valdez, while Philadelphia will go with Zack Wheeler. Hear all of the coverage on Saturday on SportsTalk 790, starting at 5pm with the Astros On Deck Show, live from Minute Maid Park.