Kearney Hub
Biden slams GOP, Trump warns of 'tyranny'
YONKERS, N.Y. — President Joe Biden pilloried Republicans up and down ballots across the nation as election deniers who reveled in political violence, while his predecessor, Donald Trump, urged voters to oppose “growing left-wing tyranny" on the final Sunday before midterm elections that could reshape Washington's balance of power.
Kearney Hub
Harris fights for Democrats' future —and her own
BOSTON — Ruby Brown beamed with excitement in a community college gymnasium as she waited for Vice President Kamala Harris to take the stage at a political rally for the Democratic ticket in Massachusetts. "As soon as her name was announced, I said I had to find a way...
Kearney Hub
Republicans attack EVs as costly to US
WASHINGTON — Heading into next week’s midterm elections, many Republican candidates are seeking to capitalize on voters’ concerns about inflation by vilifying a key component of President Joe Biden’s climate agenda: electric vehicles. On social media, in political ads and at campaign rallies, Republicans say Democrats’...
Trump reins in DeSantis attacks after angering GOP with direct assault on 2024 rival
Former president Donald Trump appeared to dial down his rhetoric against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after facing backlash over the weekend from conservatives.At a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Mr Trump took a swipe at his onetime ally and referred to him as “Ron DeSanctimonious”.The former president showed poll numbers on a screen, showing Republican voter preferences for GOP nomination for president in 2024.“There it is, Trump at 71. Ron De-Sanctimonious at 10 per cent,” he was quoted as saying by the Orlando Sentinel.“Mike Pence at 7; oh, Mike Pence [is] doing better than I thought.”Mr DeSantis won...
Investigators Now Tracking Pricey Gifts To Trump During Presidency: Report
Investigators are attempting to determine where gifts sent to Donald Trump that were supposed to go to the National Archives ended up.
Kearney Hub
Biden stumps on job growth as voters dread inflation
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has notched an envious record on jobs, with 10.3 million gained during his tenure. But voters in Tuesday's midterm elections are far more focused on inflation hovering near 40-year highs. That's left the president trying to convince the public that the job gains mean...
Kearney Hub
Saudis crack down on dissent; some in US targeted
WASHINGTON — A graduate student at Boston's Northeastern University, Prince Abdullah bin Faisal al Saud seldom mentioned he was a member of Saudi Arabia's sprawling royal family, friends say. He avoided talking about Saudi politics, focusing on his studies, career plans and love of soccer. But after a fellow...
Kearney Hub
In China, even internal reports are censored
BEIJING — When the coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan in late 2019, reporter Liao Jun of China’s official Xinhua News Agency told conflicting stories to two very different audiences. Liao’s news dispatches assured readers the disease didn’t spread from person to person. But in a separate confidential...
Kearney Hub
Climate negotiations: 30 years of melting hope and US power
Thirty years ago, there was hope that a warming world could clean up its act. The United States helped forge two historic agreements to curb climate change, then torpedoed both when new political administrations took over. Rich and poor nations squabbled about who should do what. During that time, Earth warmed even faster.
Kearney Hub
AP News Summary at 5:01 p.m. EDT
Eroding trust in US elections taxes state investigators. SALEM, Ore. (AP) — As complaints about elections pile up around the country, investigators tasked with dealing with them find themselves on the front line of defending the integrity of elections. In blue states like Oregon and red states like Idaho, elections officials say investigating the complaints is critical for maintaining voter confidence. An Oregon complaints log obtained through a public records request says at least 204 accusations have been filed this year. The complaints included accusations of campaign finance violations, public employees campaigning while on the job, and someone yelling about signs on lawns.
Kearney Hub
5 states to vote on vestige of slavery
The 13th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution abolished slavery and involuntary servitude, with one exception: punishing people convicted of crimes. Curtis Ray Davis II fit that exception when he was found guilty of second-degree murder in 1992. For the majority of his more than 25 years at the Louisiana State Penitentiary, built on the grounds of the Angola slave plantation, he was forced to work for just 4 cents an hour.
What is affirmative action, anyway? 4 essential reads
Race-conscious affirmative action in college admissions could soon be a thing of the past. At least that’s the impression many observers got after listening to oral arguments about the practice before the U.S Supreme Court. Scholars writing for The Conversation U.S. have taken a closer look at affirmative action and how it has been seen and used in the realm of higher education. 1. Even some supporters don’t know how it works When OiYan Poon, a race and education scholar at Colorado State University, traveled across the nation to ask Asian Americans what they knew about affirmative action, they found that even people...
Kearney Hub
US employers are hiring briskly even in face of rate hikes
WASHINGTON — America's employers kept hiring vigorously in October, adding 261,000 positions, a sign that as Election Day nears, the economy remains a picture of solid job growth and painful inflation. Friday's report from the government showed that hiring was brisk across industries last month, though the overall gain...
