Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
El Paso News
Roxy’s Friday Forecast: Chilly & windy start to the day!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!. Well expect a high of 60 degrees with some windy conditions in the morning, but thankfully in the afternoon they should calm down.💨. That cold front last night dropped us close to 20 degrees so make sure to bundle...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Expect a very windy day!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!💙💙💙. Expect a high of 75 degrees with windy conditions.💨. A cold front is expected to move in tomorrow for your Friday that is going to drop us to the upper 50s so bundle up!🥶🧥. Also don’t...
KVIA
StormTrack Weather: Colder and windy
Good morning, happy Friday! It will be a much colder day today after yesterday's cold front moved through the borderland. Skies will be mainly clear with west-northwest winds increasing to 30+ mph. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s in Las Cruces and El Paso. If you are going to...
cbs4local.com
Road closures happening the week of Nov. 6th through Nov. 12th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to North Loop Drive. Crews will be doing demolition. Sunday, November 6 through Monday, November 7. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Pan...
Three people killed on El Paso roads in separate incidents overnight
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was a deadly night on El Paso’s streets and a busy night for the police department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit with three confirmed fatalities. The first one happened just before 4 a.m. along Interstate 10 West and Schuster near UTEP. One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash, […]
El Paso, Juarez to be an hour different after time change
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso and Juarez will be an hour different from each other after daylight saving ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6. Our news partners across the border are reporting that the president of Mexico has decided to not go through with the time change. Officials say that the president’s […]
Man walking in ‘middle’ of major Northeast El Paso road struck, killed by two vehicles
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 38-year-old El Paso man who was walking “in the middle” of a major roadway in Northeast El Paso was struck and killed by two vehicles, including a semitruck, early Sunday morning, police said. Police said Eddie Santana was walking in the “middle of the roadway” along the 12800 block […]
KFOX 14
Pedestrian walking on roadway killed in early morning crash in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The pedestrian struck on on the 12800 block of Martin Luther King Jr early Sunday morning has been identified as 38-year-old Eddie Santana of northeast El Paso. Santana was walking on the roadway when he was struck by a Chevy Equinox, police say. Behind...
Sun Metro asking for public feedback into how to improve public transit in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sun Metro wants your input into the future of public transportation in El Paso. Sun Metro is conducting a study of its system and as part of that study, a series of public meetings are needed to allow riders and the public to meet with consultants. Sun Metro is inviting […]
Bi-National Border Mass held between Juarez and El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- People from El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and Las Cruces came together to pray for those who have died attempting to cross the border into the United States. The 25th annual event was hosted by the Diocese of El Paso. Bishop Mark Seitz says there was a bigger picture at hand today when The post Bi-National Border Mass held between Juarez and El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Diocese of El Paso hosts annual Bi-national border mass
EL PASO, Texas– The Diocese of El Paso hosts the 25th Annual Bi-national Border Mass on the border between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez Saturday Nov. 5. The entrance to the border mass will be at the border fence at the south end of Yarbrough blvd. The event begins...
El Paso woman dies when ejected from vehicle that rolls over on I-10 near UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 36-year-old El Paso woman was killed early Sunday morning, Nov. 6, when she was ejected from a vehicle that she was a passenger in. El Paso police say at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday, a Cadillac Escalade driven by 36-year-old Vincent Manuel Soto was driving on Interstate 10 West near […]
territorysupply.com
4 Incredible Campervan Rentals in El Paso for Your Next Adventure
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Let adventure lead the way when you hit the road in a campervan. There’s a delicious amount of freedom traveling this way. You get to remain...
SAT Answer Sheets 'Lost In Transit' Seen Blowing Across Texas Street
Some students might need to retake their SAT exams after they were "lost in transit."
26th Annual San Eli Veterans Day parade remembers sacrifice, service, duty
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Congressman Tony Gonzales (TX-23) spoke and participated in the 26th Annual Veterans Day Parade and Patriotic Ceremony in Historic San Elizario on Saturday, Nov. 5. San Elizario remembered the veterans of El Paso County during the annual parade and ceremony Saturday morning. The San Elizario Veterans Day parade takes place […]
The Best El Paso Mexican Food Joints With Weird Names
There is NO shortage of good Mexican restaurants in El Paso. It's not hard to find good Mexican food around here at all as there are tons of great restaurants all over the place. Many of them have some unusual names. Some names are more artsy, fun or just not...
KFOX 14
Two vehicle crash leaves three people dead in Chaparral, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police responded Friday night to a two-vehicle crash in Chaparral, New Mexico. According to Lt. Mark Soriano, Public Information Officer with the NMSP confirmed that three people were killed in the collision. The crash occurred at the intersection of Steve Drive...
Don Shapiro shares life story in new book ‘Power at the Pass’
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Don Shapiro is a 93-year-old man who is originally from New York but moved to El Paso over sixty years ago. El Paso is where he built and became very successful with his brand ‘Action West’ apparel. His biography “Power at the Pass” tells his life story. Shapiro’s biography was written […]
1 treated for smoke inhalation after Las Cruces fire
The cause of the fire is being investigated, and damages are yet to be fully determined.
rrobserver.com
Guns on the Streets: Straw buying happening ‘every single day’ in ABQ
A lapel video shows the moment before Omar Cueva used a gun his wife bought him to shoot a Las Cruces police officer in a close-quarters gunfight in February 2021 on Interstate 10 in Las Cruces. (Source: New Mexico State Police) They came from all walks of life, and dealt...
Comments / 0