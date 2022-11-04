ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
El Paso News

Roxy’s Friday Forecast: Chilly & windy start to the day!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!. Well expect a high of 60 degrees with some windy conditions in the morning, but thankfully in the afternoon they should calm down.💨. That cold front last night dropped us close to 20 degrees so make sure to bundle...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Expect a very windy day!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!💙💙💙. Expect a high of 75 degrees with windy conditions.💨. A cold front is expected to move in tomorrow for your Friday that is going to drop us to the upper 50s so bundle up!🥶🧥. Also don’t...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

StormTrack Weather: Colder and windy

Good morning, happy Friday! It will be a much colder day today after yesterday's cold front moved through the borderland. Skies will be mainly clear with west-northwest winds increasing to 30+ mph. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s in Las Cruces and El Paso. If you are going to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Road closures happening the week of Nov. 6th through Nov. 12th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to North Loop Drive. Crews will be doing demolition. Sunday, November 6 through Monday, November 7. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Pan...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Three people killed on El Paso roads in separate incidents overnight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was a deadly night on El Paso’s streets and a busy night for the police department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit with three confirmed fatalities. The first one happened just before 4 a.m. along Interstate 10 West and Schuster near UTEP. One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso, Juarez to be an hour different after time change

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso and Juarez will be an hour different from each other after daylight saving ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6. Our news partners across the border are reporting that the president of Mexico has decided to not go through with the time change. Officials say that the president’s […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Bi-National Border Mass held between Juarez and El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- People from El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and Las Cruces came together to pray for those who have died attempting to cross the border into the United States. The 25th annual event was hosted by the Diocese of El Paso. Bishop Mark Seitz says there was a bigger picture at hand today when The post Bi-National Border Mass held between Juarez and El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Diocese of El Paso hosts annual Bi-national border mass

EL PASO, Texas– The Diocese of El Paso hosts the 25th Annual Bi-national Border Mass on the border between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez Saturday Nov. 5. The entrance to the border mass will be at the border fence at the south end of Yarbrough blvd. The event begins...
EL PASO, TX
territorysupply.com

4 Incredible Campervan Rentals in El Paso for Your Next Adventure

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Let adventure lead the way when you hit the road in a campervan. There’s a delicious amount of freedom traveling this way. You get to remain...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

26th Annual San Eli Veterans Day parade remembers sacrifice, service, duty

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Congressman Tony Gonzales (TX-23) spoke and participated in the 26th Annual Veterans Day Parade and Patriotic Ceremony in Historic San Elizario on Saturday, Nov. 5. San Elizario remembered the veterans of El Paso County during the annual parade and ceremony Saturday morning. The San Elizario Veterans Day parade takes place […]
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
KFOX 14

Two vehicle crash leaves three people dead in Chaparral, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police responded Friday night to a two-vehicle crash in Chaparral, New Mexico. According to Lt. Mark Soriano, Public Information Officer with the NMSP confirmed that three people were killed in the collision. The crash occurred at the intersection of Steve Drive...
CHAPARRAL, NM
KTSM

Don Shapiro shares life story in new book ‘Power at the Pass’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Don Shapiro is a 93-year-old man who is originally from New York but moved to El Paso over sixty years ago. El Paso is where he built and became very successful with his brand ‘Action West’ apparel. His biography “Power at the Pass” tells his life story. Shapiro’s biography was written […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy