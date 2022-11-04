Astros OF Chas McCormick’s all-time catch to help save Justin Verlander’s first World Series win goes viral

Read full article on original website
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Look: Video Of Kate Upton In The Stands Is Going Viral
Congratulations to the Houston Astros, who topped the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the 2022 World Series on Saturday night. Kate Upton was certainly enjoying the ride throughout the playoffs. This is World Series No. 2 for her and her husband, Justin Verlander. Earlier this weekend, a video...
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Blame it on baseball! Kate Upton and Justin Verlander’s relationship has had some ups and downs, but overall, the couple has knocked it out of the park romance wise. The pair has baseball to thank for their meet-cute, working together in February 2012 on the set of a commercial for the Major League Baseball 2K12 […]
How Much Older Is Justin Verlander Than His Wife Kate Upton?
Here are a few things you may not have known about MLB pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton including their age difference.
Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Dusty Baker may not return to Astros after World Series win
Expiring deals and contract options appear to be in play before the Astros can even start a repeat bid. Who would you want to return the most?
The bottom of the bird story: Why Justin Verlander gave the middle finger to Philly fans
"It wasn't something out of disrespect. He was embracing what she did," a veteran bus driver explained.
Watch Kate Upton Do a Sled Push Weighted By Husband Justin Verlander
The actress makes the full-body exercise look easy.
Dusty Baker's former teammate on 'borrowed time' to watch him win World Series ring
"I might be here on borrowed time, but I'm still here," Jim Breazeale said. "I know he's got something for me to do."
VIDEO: Mattress Mack goes absolutely nuts after Yordan Alvarez’s 3-run HR puts Astros on top
Superfan Mattress Mack has placed a total of $10 million of bets for the Houston Astros to win the World Series, so imagine his excitement after the team took the lead via a Yordan Alvarez homer in the closeout Game 6 on Saturday. At the bottom of the sixth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies ahead […] The post VIDEO: Mattress Mack goes absolutely nuts after Yordan Alvarez’s 3-run HR puts Astros on top appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Watch: Castellanos Has Some Strong Language for Umpire After Blown Call
Philadelphia Phillies' slugger Nick Castellanos had some strong words for the home plate umpire after his fourth inning strikeout.
thecomeback.com
Nick Castellanos’ mom & wife slam Phillies fans
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has developed a reputation for getting big hits exactly at the moment others are sad. The 2022 World Series has been a sad one for the slugger so far, and it’s his mom and wife who are having to handle the heavy hitting.
Sporting News
How the Astros' Dusty Baker celebrated his first World Series title as a manager
Sometimes, the nice guy finishes first. The Astros captured the 2022 World Series in enthralling fashion Saturday night. Yordan Alvarez tore up Phillies starter Zack Wheeler's gem with a towering three-run home run in the sixth inning of Game 6. When the final out fell into right fielder Kyle Tucker's...
tigerdroppings.com
This Philly Fan Is Willing To Lose His Family And Job For The Phillies To Win World Series
How bad do you want your team to win it all? This guy will lose everything for the Phillies to take home the title. Smart...
Sporting News
Mattress Mack's World Series bet, explained: How much money did Jim McIngvale win on the Astros?
When the Astros took the field for Game 6 of the World Series, they were greeted by a familiar face. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is a mogul, philanthropist and Houston sports super fan. He's also a betting man. And the Space City resident was slated to throw the ceremonial first pitch Saturday night.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
King George! George Strait meets with Astros players before Game 6
HOUSTON — Being back at Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series is more than just a home-field advantage. There are perks like having Texas legends on hand for the pre-game ceremonies. Country music legend George Strait visited Minute Maid Park ahead of the potentially-series clinching...
Losing Yuli Gurriel is a Huge Blow to Houston Astros in World Series
The Houston Astros have taken Yuli Gurriel off their postseason roster for the World Series, after the first baseman sustained a knee injury in game five of the World Series. The Astros will need somebody to step up in his place in order to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies and win their second World Series title in franchise history.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Houston Astros winning World Series
For the second time in six years (and the second time in franchise history), the Houston Astros are World Series champions. Houston took down the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros trailed 2-1 in the series, but they threw a no-hitter...
Click2Houston.com
Astros owner Jim Crane wants to keep Justin Verlander in Houston after the World Series
Not long after the Houston Astros secured the 2022 World Championship title Saturday, team owner Jim Crane candidly talked to KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy about winning after the cheating scandal, the impact Dusty Baker’s had on the team, the fans, and the first phone call he plans to make now that the World Series is done.
Bryce Harper: We're Gonna be the Same Team in 2023 with More Pieces to Make Us Better
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper expects Dave Dombrowski and John Middleton to be active this offseason, improving the Phillies to be an even better team in 2023 than they were in 2022, after coming up short in the World Series Saturday night.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman’s latest on Aaron Judge contract talks, future
NEW YORK — In a development that stunned precisely nobody, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he wants to keep star right fielder Aaron Judge in pinstripes. “We’d love to be able to bring Aaron Judge back and have him being able to maintain being a member of this franchise and the path he’s currently on is Hall of Fame-like,” Cashman said at a press conference at Yankee Stadium on Friday.
