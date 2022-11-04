Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
elisportsnetwork.com
4A Football: Chiawana Rolls Past Week 10
PASCO, WA — The Chiawana Riverhawks beat out West Valley 42-0 to secure a spot in the 4A state tournament that starts next week. The win moves their record to 9-0. “You’re guaranteed one game,” said Chiawana Head Coach Scott Bond. “If you win, you’re guaranteed one more. That’s what I told them afterwards.”
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga women' soccer misses out on NCAA Tournament, despite program-best season
Despite finishing third in the West Coast Conference, the Gonzaga women’s soccer team was left out of the NCAA Tournament field on Monday. The Zags finished 10-3-5 overall and 5-1-3 in the WCC, matching their best conference mark in program history. They also reached 10 wins for the 10th time.
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga women face 'challenging' nonconference schedule, open against Long Beach State Thursday
For the Gonzaga women’s basketball program, crafting a nonconference schedule is something of an art form. The schedule should hold some challenges – but not too many – with one overarching goal: to give GU the best possible chance to reach March Madness should the Zags fail to win the West Coast Conference tournament.
KHQ Right Now
Key matchup: Wings help carry Gonzaga, North Florida offenses in season opener
North Florida and Gonzaga return a number of experienced players, presenting several quality options for the game’s key matchup. It could be how North Florida’s forward tandem of Jadyn Parker and Jonathan Aybar, who will likely take turns defending Drew Timme, deal with GU’s All-American. The guard...
KXLY
The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt
The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
KHQ Right Now
School closures on Nov. 4
SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather has hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
Friday night windstorm results in damage at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday night’s windstorm in the Inland Northwest created a lot of damage in the area, including Camp Hope in Spokane. According to Camp Hope’s Facebook Page, Julie Garcia, the executive director for Jewels Helping Hands, and her husband Jason Green were at Camp Hope from 6:15 p.m. Friday night to early Saturday morning to help clean up...
WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. WDFW says they set a...
nbcrightnow.com
Thousands without power across Central Washington
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap, according...
KREM
Spokane gets first snowfall of the season, few schools closed, thousands without power
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane drivers should prepare for wet, slushy conditions as they hit the road on Friday morning. The first snow of the season fell overnight in Spokane and much of the Inland Northwest. A few school districts have announced changes because of the snow, including Wellpinit Schools...
“It’s a blessing,” Kennewick business owner opens second location in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — One building, seven businesses, seven women. One of them is Wendy Howell, the owner of Chic and Unique Furniture in Kennewick and Richland. “So, I’ve kind of hand selected vendors that I want to bring with me, and I think we’re bringing so much to the Parkway,” Wendy said. Her location in The Parkway includes vendors inside,...
ifiberone.com
Snow set to fall in Wenatchee Valley late Thursday, areas further east to see snow Monday
SPOKANE - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say winter weather will strike the lowlands early this year with widespread snow set to start falling early Monday. The areas that will see the very first snow of the year in eastern Washington includes the Wenatchee Valley and the Waterville Plateau. Between Thursday night, into early Friday, the Wenatchee Valley could get up to a half inch of snow accumulation; the Waterville Plateau will be the site of at least a half inch. The highly-elevated land mass northeast of Wenatchee could get up to 1.5 inches over the aforementioned time span.
KXLY
More snow overnight before the cold moves in – Matt
Snow has kept falling in Okanogan County today, getting up close to a foot of snow as of 4 p.m. The snow spreads further east tonight across all of our northern counties where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect tonight and tomorrow. Heavy snow will continue to fall with up to an additional 12 inches in Okanogan County, 4-6 inches in Stevens, Ferry, and Pend Oreille Counties, and 6-8 inches in Boundary and Bonner counties.
Have You Visited These 5 Oldest Towns in Washington State?
Some of the oldest towns in Washington State are so old that they are technically older than the state. You might have visited these tiny cities without even realizing how old they actually are. Where are the oldest towns in Washington and when were they built?. What are the Oldest...
yaktrinews.com
PREPARE NOW: High winds pose threat of damage & power outages tonight across the Northwest
A travel alert for those of you traveling in Eastern Washington and Oregon. High winds will impact the region Friday. You can expect high winds and difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon. Winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM.
KHQ Right Now
Multivehicle collision blocks northbound lane on Wandermere bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. - A multivehicle collision blocking the right northbound lane on US-395 at the Wandermere bridge on Monday afternoon has cleared. Last updated on Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. Multiple vehicles are involved in a collision on the North Spokane Corridor has blocked the right northbound lane on the...
Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a...
ifiberone.com
36-year-old man killed in Sunday night crash on I-90 near Cle Elum
CLE ELUM — A 36-year-old man died in a crash Sunday evening on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum. Richland resident Alexander D. Pappas was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette east on I-90 when he reportedly lost control of the car, according to the Washington State Patrol. The vehicle struck...
KHQ Right Now
Thousands without power as Avista, Inland Power crews make progress
SPOKANE, Wash. - Strong winds moved through the Inland Northwest Friday night into Saturday morning, leaving at times more than 26,000 people without power. Avista, Inland Power and Kootenai Electric Cooperative made progress through the night restoring power to many customers, leaving about 15,000 without power as of noon on Saturday.
KHQ Right Now
Viewers share damage from Friday night windstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. - Viewers from across the Inland Norhtwest shared pictures of wind damage, following a storm that left tens of thousands without power. Many local forecasters compared the storm to the January 2021 windstorm, it remained unclear Saturday morning if the damage was similar. With many trees still having some leaves due to the long summer, it was expected that the damage could be magnified.
Comments / 0