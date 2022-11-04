ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Commercial Dispatch

Prep roundup: Starkville girls basketball defeats Meridian

STARKVILLE — Starkville girls basketball won its home opener against Meridian on Friday night, 66-58. The Yellow Jackets (2-0) were led by Zariyah Edwards and Je’Niecia Hill, each of whom scored 20 points or more in the win. Edwards led the team with 21 points. Starkville will host...
STARKVILLE, MS
95.3 The Bear

How West Alabama Teams Fared in Round One of the State Playoffs

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." It’s that time of year, folks. The AHSAA postseason began in earnest in Alabama Friday night, and here’s a look at who survived and advanced, and who didn’t. Let’s start with those who won in round one:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Vicksburg Post

Franklin, Williams power Vicksburg past Pearl

Vicksburg High’s boys basketball team remained unblemished during its busy early-season schedule. Malik Franklin scored 14 of his team-high 24 points in the first half, Davian Williams added 14 points, and Vicksburg beat Pearl 49-44 on Saturday for its second consecutive victory to start the season. Williams and Franklin...
VICKSBURG, MS

