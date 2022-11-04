Read full article on original website
?Guest?
3d ago
rent is entirely too high in this state for what it is. you have landlords with mobile homes that were built in the 70s with 2bds 1 bath for $800.00 a month. if you can afford that a month in rent, you can buy a house actually with payments in that range. there aren't many jobs in south Carolina pay enough to match what some of these renters are charging. $1200.00 a month for an apartment when you can barely find jobs that will pay more than $11.00 an hr. single parents can't go out and work 12 hr swing shifts so these are the ones that get stuck the most along with people living on fixed incomes.
Reply
6
Related
This Entire Neighborhood in South Carolina is Abandoned
Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in Lee County. While it may not be that unusual to come across a ghost town, there's something about this completely abandoned neighborhood that makes it particularly fascinating.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Orangeburg County, SC
South Carolina's Orangeburg County was established in 1769 and is home to stunning natural scenery. It was named after William IV, Prince of Orange, who was married to Princess Anne, George II of England's daughter. Orangeburg City, sometimes known as "the Garden City," serves as the county seat for this...
etxview.com
City of Orangeburg forming Department of Public Safety Citizens Advisory Panel
The City of Orangeburg is forming a Department of Public Safety citizen advisory panel that would serve as an internal and external review body to ensure DPS policies and practices are fairly implemented. The 10-member Public Safety Citizens Advisory Panel (CAP) would be "composed of independent citizens of good character...
EMS responds to overturned vehicle on S Live Oak Dr, 1 injured
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several emergency crews responded to an overturned vehicle in Moncks Corner on Halloween night. According to the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a crash on S Live Oak Drive near Wildwood Lane around 10:30 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, responders located a vehicle that had collided with […]
Fire contained at apartment complex off Bower Parkway near Columbia
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Fire District crews say quick work helped keep a Saturday morning apartment fire from spreading. In a statement released just before 8 a.m., the department said firefighters were called to Foxfire Drive, the location of Pine Grove Apartments, to reports of a fire. Fortunately, arriving crews were able to contain the fire to one unit.
WIS-TV
EXPLAINER: What is the proposed Sumter County Capital Penny Sales Tax?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Nov. 8 voters in Sumter County will decide on a proposed sales tax referendum. The referendum is for a one percent sales and use tax within the county that will run for seven years. The current Capital Projects Sales Tax ends on April 30, 2023.
abccolumbia.com
SC DOR: Richland County woman charged for preparing false tax return
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Richland County woman was arrested and charged by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) after she allegedly assisted in preparing a false state Sales Tax return. Agents say 39 year-old Bridgette Frederick reported zero sales when filing her husband’s funeral home business’ 2019 Sales Tax...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Animal Services host Thankful For a Home Adoption Special
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Animal Services is hosting a Thankful For a Home Adoption Special. During the special, adoptions are $20. When: Monday, November 21, 2022 to Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Where: Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Ln, Columbia, SC 29209.
Flamingos in these South Carolina yards? The purpose is pretty special
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Flamingos are popping up in yards all over Kershaw County for a new fundraiser called "flocking" started by New Life Christian Outreach in Lugoff. The money raised by flocking helps to send those with special needs to "Night To Shine," which is an unforgettable prom experience for people 14 and older.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Orangeburg (SC) Gets $857K Community Facilities Grant from USDA
The city of Orangeburg received a community facilities grant from the USDA in the amount of $857,075, WLTX.com reported. It’s part of the USDA’s rural healthcare grant program. The program funds fire trucks, rescue vehicles, emergency medical care equipment and communications equipment. The city is using these funds...
Tuomey Hospital in Sumter is expanding heart care services
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Tuomey Hospital is making another expansion to its services with a new cardiology center. According to CDC data, 309 people in Sumter died of heart disease in 2020. Doctors say for many of these people delayed care and a lack of access likely contributed to their heart problems.
Sheriff: Man shot, killed in South Carolina neighborhood
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, a man was shot and killed in the Kings Grant neighborhood of Summerville along Kensington Place. “It’s traumatic,” Kings Grant Homeowners Association president David Carey said. “You know, to come out into your front yard and you’re getting […]
Government Technology
All Aboard: Hundreds of School Districts Funded for E-Buses
School districts across the nation will soon begin transitioning at least part of their bus fleets toward electrification and other forms of cleaner energy. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the recipients of its Clean School Bus program last week, awarding 389 school districts some $965 million toward the purchase of more than 2,400 school buses.
abcnews4.com
Authorities searching for two runaway juveniles, Williamsburg Co. deputies say
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCVI) — Two teens reportedly ran away from home, and Williamsburg County deputies are asking for the public's help during the search. Keeley Ridgeway and Cynthia Martin were last seen at their home on Hollywood's Road in Kingstree. While the clothing worn is unknown, deputies said Ridgeway...
coladaily.com
Blythewood woman charged with assisting in preparation of false tax return
A Richland County Woman was arrested Friday and charged with one count of assisting in the preparation of a false state Sales Tax return. According to the arrest warrant, South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested Bridgette Frederick, 39, of Blythewood, for filing a Sales Tax return for her husband's funeral home business in June 2019, reporting zero sales for the first quarter of 2019.
South Carolina woman accused of attempted murder after Waffle House argument
SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina woman is accused of attempted murder after an argument broke out at a Waffle House, authorities said. According to a news release from the Sumter Police Department, Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray, 35, of Sumter, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
WLTX.com
Lexington County charter school aims to reopen Monday after illness forced weeklong closure
LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Lexington County-based public charter school hopes to return to class on Monday after spending almost the entire week in virtual learning due to illness. Gray Collegiate Academy announced on Monday that had been dealing with a high number of students who had "flu and other illnesses." As a result, the school decided to keep its roughly 600 students out of the classroom for the remainder of the week as crews worked in to clean the building.
WMBF
Deputies respond to shooting in Darlington County
LAMAR, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are on the scene of a shooting in the Pee Dee. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that deputies responded to the incident on Railroad Avenue in Lamar. An investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for...
Deputies: Shooting under investigation near Lamar in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday evening in the Lamar area, according to Sheriff James Hudson Jr. of the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were on the scene of the incident at 10:06 p.m. Saturday on Railroad Avenue, DCSO said. The shooting is still under investigation. No additional […]
Duke Energy, Harvest Hope kick off campaign in Florence to fight hunger in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — An inaugural in Florence on Thursday brought together volunteers from the downtown business community to help pack food boxes for Thanksgiving. Duke Energy and joined Harvest Hope Food Bank team up for the “Pack the Pantry” event to kick off a monthlong campaign to support organizations across South Carolina that address […]
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 1