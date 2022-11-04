ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ledyard, CT

NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Mansfield

A man from Bloomfield has died after a vehicle collided with his motorcycle head-on in Mansfield on Saturday. State police said 60-year-old Roy Herzlich, of Bloomfield, was driving a motorcycle westbound on Route 44 in Mansfield around 4 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on the road hit him head-on.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

29-year-old Southington woman struck, killed in accident on Route 15

Police say 1 person is under arrest after shooting 2 people inside a business on the Berlin Turnpike. State police said they responded to assist Newington police regarding a shooting inside O’Reilly Auto Parts on the Berlin Turnpike. Hundreds dive in for polar plunge. Updated: 13 hours ago. It...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Pedestrian killed in Rt. 15 crash in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. — A Southington woman was killed early Sunday after she got out of her car following a separate crash. Breanna Alexandria Rivera, 29, of Southington, died at the scene of the crash on Route 15 around 1:40 am Sunday. State police said that a Ford F250 and...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Woman in critical condition after Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head in Norwich on Saturday morning. Police responded to the scene to find the 30-year-old woman laying face down at a condo complex on West Thames Street. There is no public safety concern at this time and it […]
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian dragged by van in Derby

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian is expected to survive after being dragged several hundred feet by a van, according to authorities. A male was hit at about 6 p.m. in the area of Division and Rufus streets in Derby, and was dragged until the vehicle stopped at Seymour Avenue. A witness who saw the […]
DERBY, CT
FOX 61

Pedestrian struck, dragged 300 feet in Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. — Ansonia Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital on Friday night. The collision happened about 6:15 p.m., first reported at Division Street and Rufus Street, then at Division Street and Wakelee Avenue. The first officers on scene found an elderly pedestrian had been struck by a cargo van at the intersection of Division Street and Rufus Street and then dragged several hundred feet onto Seymour Avenue in Derby before the van stopped.
ANSONIA, CT
FOX 61

Middletown man dies in crash on Route 66

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Middletown man was killed in a crash in front of his apartment complex on Thursday afternoon and another Middletown man was taken to the hospital, according to police. Middletown Police were dispatched to the area of 1189 Washington Street (Route 66) for a serious motor...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Car in Ansonia

Ansonia Police said a person has serious injuries after being struck by a car in Ansonia Friday evening. Authorities said they responded to the area of Wakelee Avenue and Division Street for the reported crash. Responding officers said a pedestrian was hit and has serious injuries. The driver remained at...
ANSONIA, CT
ABC6.com

Wanted fugitives arrested in Hopkinton after crashing stolen vehicle

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two fugitives wanted in New Hampshire for car jacking were arrested in Hopkinton on Friday. On Nov. 4 around 11 a.m., police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Route 95 south in Hopkinton. Investigators found that the car had been reported stolen in New Hampshire.
HOPKINTON, RI
WTNH

59-year-old man killed in Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon in Middletown. The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Washington Street, according to police. One driver was trapped inside his 2015 Chevy Sonic. The other driver was on the road near his 2015 Nissan Altima. The driver of the Chevy Sonic, […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Overturned tractor-trailer spills bales of hay onto I-91S in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Parts of I-91 South in Hartford are closed on Friday due to an overturned tractor-trailer crash, which ended in bales of hay being spilled onto the highway. Connecticut State Police stated that exit 30, the on-ramp to I-84 East, is closed due to the “impromptu hayfield” that is now covering the […]
HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police ID pedestrian killed in crash last weekend

BRISTOL – A pedestrian killed last weekend during a car accident has been identified. Police on Friday said the victim has been identified as Steven Charette, who was 59 years old when he was killed last Saturday, around 6:25 p.m., in the area of Pine and Mitchell streets. Police...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Pedestrian fatally struck on Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Wethersfield Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed on the Berlin Turnpike Wednesday night. At approximately 8:21 PM, the Wethersfield Police Department say they received numerous 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on the Berlin Turnpike southbound in the area of Pawtucket Ave. Arriving officers found the pedestrian, who had sustained serious injuries, laying in the roadway in the area of 1797 Berlin Turnpike.
WETHERSFIELD, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

