NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Mansfield
A man from Bloomfield has died after a vehicle collided with his motorcycle head-on in Mansfield on Saturday. State police said 60-year-old Roy Herzlich, of Bloomfield, was driving a motorcycle westbound on Route 44 in Mansfield around 4 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on the road hit him head-on.
Eyewitness News
29-year-old Southington woman struck, killed in accident on Route 15
Police say 1 person is under arrest after shooting 2 people inside a business on the Berlin Turnpike. State police said they responded to assist Newington police regarding a shooting inside O’Reilly Auto Parts on the Berlin Turnpike. Hundreds dive in for polar plunge. Updated: 13 hours ago. It...
Pedestrian killed in Rt. 15 crash in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. — A Southington woman was killed early Sunday after she got out of her car following a separate crash. Breanna Alexandria Rivera, 29, of Southington, died at the scene of the crash on Route 15 around 1:40 am Sunday. State police said that a Ford F250 and...
Pedestrian killed in Waterbury Hit and Run
Waterbury Police said the incident happened at 8:44 on East Main Street. The victim is a 78-year old male. Police are seeking a dark-colored SUV, possibly a RAV4, which sustained front-end damage.
Woman in critical condition after Norwich shooting
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head in Norwich on Saturday morning. Police responded to the scene to find the 30-year-old woman laying face down at a condo complex on West Thames Street. There is no public safety concern at this time and it […]
Eyewitness News
Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
51-Year-Old Killed In Crash Between Pickup Truck, Car On I-91 In Middletown
One person was killed in an overnight crash on a busy Connecticut roadway. It happened around 10:05 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 on southbound I-91 in Middletown. A 2015 Volvo was traveling south of the Exit 21 on-ramp in the center lane of three lanes and a Ford F-350 was traveling adjacent to the Volvo, in the right lane, Connecticut State Police said.
Driver Charged With DUI After Car Crashes Into Front Yard Of Middlefield Residence, Police Say
A Connecticut man was arrested for alleged DUI after crashing his Toyota Camry into the front yard of a home. The crash took place in Middlesex County around 12:20 a.m., Friday, Nov. 4 in the town of Middlefield on Baileyville Road. According to Connecticut State Police, Hartford County resident Paul...
Pedestrian dragged by van in Derby
DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian is expected to survive after being dragged several hundred feet by a van, according to authorities. A male was hit at about 6 p.m. in the area of Division and Rufus streets in Derby, and was dragged until the vehicle stopped at Seymour Avenue. A witness who saw the […]
Pedestrian struck, dragged 300 feet in Ansonia
ANSONIA, Conn. — Ansonia Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital on Friday night. The collision happened about 6:15 p.m., first reported at Division Street and Rufus Street, then at Division Street and Wakelee Avenue. The first officers on scene found an elderly pedestrian had been struck by a cargo van at the intersection of Division Street and Rufus Street and then dragged several hundred feet onto Seymour Avenue in Derby before the van stopped.
Middletown man dies in crash on Route 66
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Middletown man was killed in a crash in front of his apartment complex on Thursday afternoon and another Middletown man was taken to the hospital, according to police. Middletown Police were dispatched to the area of 1189 Washington Street (Route 66) for a serious motor...
NBC Connecticut
Person Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Car in Ansonia
Ansonia Police said a person has serious injuries after being struck by a car in Ansonia Friday evening. Authorities said they responded to the area of Wakelee Avenue and Division Street for the reported crash. Responding officers said a pedestrian was hit and has serious injuries. The driver remained at...
ABC6.com
Wanted fugitives arrested in Hopkinton after crashing stolen vehicle
HOPKINTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two fugitives wanted in New Hampshire for car jacking were arrested in Hopkinton on Friday. On Nov. 4 around 11 a.m., police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Route 95 south in Hopkinton. Investigators found that the car had been reported stolen in New Hampshire.
59-year-old man killed in Middletown crash
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon in Middletown. The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Washington Street, according to police. One driver was trapped inside his 2015 Chevy Sonic. The other driver was on the road near his 2015 Nissan Altima. The driver of the Chevy Sonic, […]
Overturned tractor-trailer spills bales of hay onto I-91S in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Parts of I-91 South in Hartford are closed on Friday due to an overturned tractor-trailer crash, which ended in bales of hay being spilled onto the highway. Connecticut State Police stated that exit 30, the on-ramp to I-84 East, is closed due to the “impromptu hayfield” that is now covering the […]
West Hartford shooting suspect taken into custody following weekend-long search
CONNECTICUT, USA — West Hartford police have arrested the suspect in a shooting on a university campus early Friday morning. Officials 22-year-old Darnell Barnes was taken into custody Sunday night. Members of the WHPD Detective Division served an active warrant stemming from a shooting on the University of Saint...
Police investigating serious pedestrian crash on Whalley Avenue in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police in New Haven are investigating a serious pedestrian crash that happened Friday night. The pedestrian was struck by vehicle shortly after 6 p.m. on Whalley Avenue in the Westville section of the city, near Emerson Street. Details about the driver of the vehicle and...
Bristol Press
Bristol police ID pedestrian killed in crash last weekend
BRISTOL – A pedestrian killed last weekend during a car accident has been identified. Police on Friday said the victim has been identified as Steven Charette, who was 59 years old when he was killed last Saturday, around 6:25 p.m., in the area of Pine and Mitchell streets. Police...
'It’s a crisis' | Several pedestrians hit and killed within a week
CONNECTICUT, USA — Several people have been hit and killed within the past week across Connecticut. Most recently, a person was killed on Whalley Avenue in New Haven Friday night. An 81-year-old was struck and dragged 300 feet in Ansonia around the same time. That victim was taken to...
Pedestrian fatally struck on Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Wethersfield Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed on the Berlin Turnpike Wednesday night. At approximately 8:21 PM, the Wethersfield Police Department say they received numerous 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on the Berlin Turnpike southbound in the area of Pawtucket Ave. Arriving officers found the pedestrian, who had sustained serious injuries, laying in the roadway in the area of 1797 Berlin Turnpike.
