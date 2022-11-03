ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Aristarchus of Samos
3d ago

"To imagine the abolition of the police, to imagine immigrant justice, to imagine better wages for all, to imagine the ending of hunger." Sounds like Imagine.....but if all you want to do is imagine you'll end up victimized (probably by an immigrant), no job and no money, and that leads to no food. Moron sentiments that accomplish nothing.....if wishes were biscuits, we'd eat.

Reply
6
Related
Salon

“This is not about stopping fraud”: GOP sues to throw out thousands of ballots in key swing states

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. National and state-level Republicans are engaged in a coordinated legal effort to disqualify thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots in key battleground states ahead of Election Day, a mass voter suppression campaign that—if successful—could swing the results of close races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
People

Republicans Are Trying to Disqualify Thousands of Mail-In Ballots in Key Swing States. It's Working

Republican officials in three battleground states are attempting to disqualify thousands of mail-in ballots ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections — with states tossing out ballots due to technicalities, like incomplete dates on envelopes or only partially filled-out witness addresses. The Washington Post reports on three states — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Democrats Boosting MAGA Candidates May Actually Pay Off

Democrats have played a risky game this election season, meddling in a number of GOP primary races across the country in hopes of bettering their odds of winning next week's elections. With four days until Election Day, it's looking like their bets paid off as Democratic candidates lead the polls in a series of races where they're up against a MAGA candidate.
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

Democrats’ Long Goodbye to the Working Class

As we move into the endgame of the 2022 election, the Democrats face a familiar problem. America’s historical party of the working class keeps losing working-class support. And not just among white voters. Not only has the emerging Democratic majority I once predicted failed to materialize, but many of the nonwhite voters who were supposed to deliver it are instead voting for Republicans.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Early voting in Georgia breaks records amid competitive Senate race

A record number of early votes have been cast in Georgia as the state faces a tight race for one of their Senate seats between Republican Herschel Walker and incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. NBC's Sahil Kapur discusses how the race for the Senate seat could face a December runoff election.Nov. 5, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
yr.media

Gen Z Opinions Shaking Republicans In Midterm Elections

Gen Z’s opinions on voter issues may hurt Republicans in the midterm elections. In November, voters will head to the polls and determine the makeup of Congress for the following two years. Since the end of the primary elections, both parties have been preparing for the midterms and there is much speculation about who will win,
The Hill

Optimistic Democrats insist the polls are wrong

Every election has its holdouts who predict polling and conventional wisdom leading up to the big vote is way off. This year, the optimism caucus has to work overtime for Democrats. With less than a week to go until Election Day, most Democrats are bracing for potentially huge defeats —...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Booker: Democrats have ‘very strong pathway’ to adding seats in Senate

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said on Sunday that he believes his party has a “very strong pathway” to add more seats in the Senate ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. “The party in the White House usually loses during midterms but the reality is we still have a very strong pathway, not just to keeping the Senate but really picking up seats … in Pennsylvania and in places like Wisconsin and North Carolina,” Booker told host Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week.”
WISCONSIN STATE
MSNBC

Voters in Georgia set early voting record

With a Senate seat in play and governorship in contention, Georgia is a pivotal state to watch on Election Night. The former mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, give us some keen insights into her home state, where more than 2.5 million Georgians have already voted, a record.Nov. 6, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Tight senate race between Georgia candidates Walker and Warnock

While Herschel Walker is making one of his final pushes, his opponent, incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock will do the same at a rally in his hometown tomorrow. It is unsure if there will be a winner on election night as a candidate has to receive more than 50% of the vote, and recent polls show neither candidate has crossed that threshold in part to a third-party candidate.Nov. 5, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy