ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Driver crashes car into building off DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO - A woman crashed her car into a building off DuSable Lake Shore Drive Monday morning on Chicago's Near North Side. The 22-year-old was driving southbound around 12:20 a.m. in the 500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a commercial business, coming to a complete stop, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Lashaunta Moore

CTA is hiring Full-time Bus Operators

The full-time position is among many job openings CTA is looking to fill. If you're searching for a new job, you might want to look at Chicago Transit Authority's career page. The transportation company is searching for new employees to fill openings, with the latest being a full-time bus operator.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Semi driver hurt after tire flies through windshield on Stevenson

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A semi-truck driver was hurt after a tire flew through their windshield on the Stevenson Friday afternoon. At around 3:25 p.m., police believe a Chevy Tahoe was traveling northbound on I-55 near 1st Avenue. At the same time, a semi-truck was traveling southbound on I-55 in the same area. The Tahoe […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
citizennewspapergroup.com

VILLAGE OF BURNHAM SET TO BREAK GROUND ON LONG AWAITED CONSTRUCTION FOR TORRENCE AVENUE MULTI-USE PATH

VILLAGE OF BURNHAM SET TO BREAK GROUND ON LONG AWAITED. THE MULTI-USE PATH WILL BE USED TO CONNECT DOLTON,. THE NEW PATH WILL BE UTILIZED FOR THE RECREATIONAL USE OF. (Burnham, IL) Robert Polk-Mayor of the Village of Burnham-will be joined by state officials, local officials and the Burnham Village Board in announcing and breaking ground for the new construction plans that have begun for a Multi-Use path. D Construction, Inc. has been awarded the Hot-Mix Asphalt (HMA) contract located between Torrence Ave, Hoxie Ave, 145th St, and 143rd St. The Mayor and Village Board approved the path design, completed by Robinson Engineering Ltd. The multi-use path will include two different access points from the existing alley located between Hoxie Ave and Torrence Ave. A third access/connection point is expected to be constructed to connect the multi-use path with Dolton, Calumet City & Burnham Cal-Sag Trail extension.
BURNHAM, IL
cwbchicago.com

Detectives looking for suspect in North Side burglary, theft cases

Chicago police detectives are trying to identify a man they have linked to recent burglary and theft incidents on the North Side. CPD’s Town Hall (19th) District tweeted this image of the suspect, who drives a white Dodge Journey. According to the tweet and police data, the man is...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 22, wounded in shootout near South Side park

CHICAGO - A man was found shot after gunfire was exchanged between people in two cars early Monday near Ellis Park in Chicago's Oakland neighborhood. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Vincennes Avenue and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to CPD.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Noontime Crash In Joliet

A crash yesterday snarled traffic in Joliet during the noon hour. The crash happened across from the Home Depot at Logistics Drive and Baseline Road. No information released on the extent of those injured.
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

Human remains found in South Austin trash can

CHICAGO — Human remains were found in a trash can on the city’s West Side Saturday evening. Police said the trash can was found in the 100 block of North Leclaire Avenue around 7 p.m. It is unclear what led to the human remains being put in the trash can, or what led to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside River North nightclub

A shooting outside a River North nightclub left one man dead and three others injured early Sunday, Chicago police said. Police have detained one person and recovered two firearms, Dep. Chief Sean Loughran said during an overnight press conference. Witnesses reported that a large group began fighting in the 300...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Man dies after Friday shooting in Kenwood

A man was shot and killed on Friday afternoon while walking on the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue. The victim was shot multiple times in the chest by someone in an unknown car that passed by around 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 4. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Herald

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy