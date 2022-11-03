Read full article on original website
Driver crashes car into building off DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO - A woman crashed her car into a building off DuSable Lake Shore Drive Monday morning on Chicago's Near North Side. The 22-year-old was driving southbound around 12:20 a.m. in the 500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a commercial business, coming to a complete stop, police said.
Streeterville crash: Sports car plows through furniture store, destroying items inside
The damaged sports car could be seen just after midnight.
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus Operators
The full-time position is among many job openings CTA is looking to fill. If you're searching for a new job, you might want to look at Chicago Transit Authority's career page. The transportation company is searching for new employees to fill openings, with the latest being a full-time bus operator.
Strong winds knock down trees all over Chicago area, leaving thousands without power
CHICAGO - Thousands of Chicago-area residents were without power on Saturday as a strong storm barreled through. The wind gusts were up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service. ComEd said that as of about 4 p.m., there were 1,354 outages affecting 28,535 customers. There were trees down...
19-year-old woman dies after Bishop Ford hit-and-run crash: Illinois State Police
The crash caused hours-long lane closures on the Far South Side.
Chicago cops hospitalized after collision with alleged drunk driver on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Two Chicago cops are in the hospital after their squad car hit an SUV near Brighton Park Sunday morning. Police say the officers were traveling eastbound on South Archer Avenue near Western Boulevard when they hit a black SUV which turned into the officers' lane. The driver of...
Chicago Weather: High wind warning issued Saturday, damage-producing gusts topping 60 mph
Apartment building roof partially blows off in Elk Grove village
Semi driver hurt after tire flies through windshield on Stevenson
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A semi-truck driver was hurt after a tire flew through their windshield on the Stevenson Friday afternoon. At around 3:25 p.m., police believe a Chevy Tahoe was traveling northbound on I-55 near 1st Avenue. At the same time, a semi-truck was traveling southbound on I-55 in the same area. The Tahoe […]
Off-duty Merrionette Park police officer shot while driving on Chicago's South Side, police say
Police said the off-duty officer fired back, also hitting the suspected shooter.
VILLAGE OF BURNHAM SET TO BREAK GROUND ON LONG AWAITED CONSTRUCTION FOR TORRENCE AVENUE MULTI-USE PATH
VILLAGE OF BURNHAM SET TO BREAK GROUND ON LONG AWAITED. THE MULTI-USE PATH WILL BE USED TO CONNECT DOLTON,. THE NEW PATH WILL BE UTILIZED FOR THE RECREATIONAL USE OF. (Burnham, IL) Robert Polk-Mayor of the Village of Burnham-will be joined by state officials, local officials and the Burnham Village Board in announcing and breaking ground for the new construction plans that have begun for a Multi-Use path. D Construction, Inc. has been awarded the Hot-Mix Asphalt (HMA) contract located between Torrence Ave, Hoxie Ave, 145th St, and 143rd St. The Mayor and Village Board approved the path design, completed by Robinson Engineering Ltd. The multi-use path will include two different access points from the existing alley located between Hoxie Ave and Torrence Ave. A third access/connection point is expected to be constructed to connect the multi-use path with Dolton, Calumet City & Burnham Cal-Sag Trail extension.
Sources: Off-duty Merrionette Park police officer shot after traffic crash on South Side
CHICAGO — An off-duty police officer was shot after a traffic crash on the city’s South Side Saturday evening, per police and fire. According to the Chicago Fire Department, there was a traffic accident near the 4th District police station involving an off-duty suburban police officer when a person driving the other vehicle pulled out […]
Detectives looking for suspect in North Side burglary, theft cases
Chicago police detectives are trying to identify a man they have linked to recent burglary and theft incidents on the North Side. CPD’s Town Hall (19th) District tweeted this image of the suspect, who drives a white Dodge Journey. According to the tweet and police data, the man is...
Man, 22, wounded in shootout near South Side park
CHICAGO - A man was found shot after gunfire was exchanged between people in two cars early Monday near Ellis Park in Chicago's Oakland neighborhood. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Vincennes Avenue and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to CPD.
Noontime Crash In Joliet
A crash yesterday snarled traffic in Joliet during the noon hour. The crash happened across from the Home Depot at Logistics Drive and Baseline Road. No information released on the extent of those injured.
Human remains found in South Austin trash can
CHICAGO — Human remains were found in a trash can on the city’s West Side Saturday evening. Police said the trash can was found in the 100 block of North Leclaire Avenue around 7 p.m. It is unclear what led to the human remains being put in the trash can, or what led to the […]
Chicago Birthworks Collective, a doula service provider, to open center late this month
Chicago Birthworks Collective, a company that provides extensive doula services to Black parents-to-be, is opening their first physical space in Hyde Park in late November. The operation is coming to the former Cafe Corea storefront, 1603 E. 55th St. Since 2018, the mother-daughter duo have been running the collective, which...
Man paralyzed from waist down was driving when gunmen in the car opened fire on off-duty suburban cop
CHICAGO - A man paralyzed from the waist down was allegedly behind the wheel when gunmen opened fire on an off-duty suburban police officer driving to work over the weekend, leading to a crash and a shootout that left the officer and a bystander wounded. Darreon Thompson, 24, was arrested...
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside River North nightclub
A shooting outside a River North nightclub left one man dead and three others injured early Sunday, Chicago police said. Police have detained one person and recovered two firearms, Dep. Chief Sean Loughran said during an overnight press conference. Witnesses reported that a large group began fighting in the 300...
Man dies after Friday shooting in Kenwood
A man was shot and killed on Friday afternoon while walking on the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue. The victim was shot multiple times in the chest by someone in an unknown car that passed by around 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 4. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Group of men steal several vehicles from downtown parking garage, Chicago police say
