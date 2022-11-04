Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Out the Window l Government officials deserve ‘poop in the shoe’
It has been a while since I’ve offered some “Poop in the Shoe” awards in Citrus County and some new readers of the Chronicle may not be familiar with the effort. As the editor and publisher for more than four decades starting in 1978, I produced a weekly column for the newspaper.
villages-news.com
Candidate who lost by 400 votes questions integrity of Lake County elections
A candidate who lost a GOP statehouse bid by 400 votes is questioning the integrity of the Lake County Supervisor of Elections Office. Tom Vail spoke about his questions regarding the office of Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays at a meeting Wednesday night at Mulberry Recreation Center, organized by Villagers for Trump. It was a forum to look at possible flaws in the elections systems.
floridapolitics.com
Inverness officials criticized over ‘Cooterween’ contest winner depicting a Mexican jumping a wall
City Council members and Mayor Bob Plaisted took part in judging the costume contest. Residents reacting to the Inverness “Cooterween” costume contest were not amused to learn one winner depicted a Mexican climbing over a wall while being detained by a border agent. “Can y’all explain why that...
villages-news.com
Foreclosure sale could resolve long-standing problems at home in The Villages
A foreclosure sale could resolve long-standing problems at a home in The Villages. The foreclosure sale is set for Nov. 17 at the home at 1906 Augustine Drive in the Village of Santo Domingo. The home was the subject of two public hearings Friday before the Community Development District 2...
Citrus County Chronicle
West Cardinal Farms development
Citrus County has approved a change of zoning for the 147.5-acre West Cardinal farms from rural/agriculture to commercial mixed use to allow up 200 hotel rooms, 434 multi-family units and 434 single-family units. That will allow 5.8 households per acre and will have a huge impact on Homosassa. Our county...
Citrus County Chronicle
Promotor of Inverness' first three-day Cooter Country Jam reflects on changes and improvements for next year
The promotor of Inverness’ annual Cooter Country Jam said months before the three-day October event that he expected to lose money the first time organizing the attraction, which included 15 music acts and two sound stages. Steve Pritchard, of Pro Event Tours Management, was not surprised then when the...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake officials can’t give away water for Sumter County development
If this is true it must stop. Apparently, Sumter County developers are once again coming to Lady Lake requesting water and sewer services in northeast Sumter County. Really!. Sumter County is one of the fastest growing counties in the USA but they cannot provide water and sewer services for their own development? Lady Lake commissioners should once and for all stop this at the gate. Lady Lake is a relatively small community. It has five wards, three of which are located in The Villages. Those three wards get water and sewer from The Villages. If The Villages ever decides it is no longer profitable to do so, where will those three wards get water and sewer?
Broken Ballots: Florida’s voter fraud arrests show cracks in election system
“The way that we drafted the law was to say that if you were going to be arrested for this, the state had to prove that you did it willingly," said Jeff Brandes. For Nathan Hart, Aug. 18 felt like a nightmare. “When it initially happened, I just felt numb,”...
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida first lady fires up Citrus' Republican fan base
With only a few days looming between now and the Nov. 8 General Election, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis stoked the Citrus County Republican base with an impassioned plea for their support. DeSantis was on the campaign trail Saturday, Nov. 5, pitching why her husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis, is best...
hernandosun.com
2021 murder attributed to Latin Kings
Five men are facing murder charges in connection with the 2021 killing of a man who was allegedly attempting to resign from the Latin Kings street gang. All of the accused men are alleged members of that gang. The Latin Kings gang was founded in Chicago, in the mid 20th...
wuft.org
A Jonesville man’s story challenges the logic of Florida’s process to award a marijuana license to a Black farmer
When medical marijuana was legalized in Florida five years ago, the legislation promised one license to a class member of Pigford v. Glickman, the largest civil rights settlement in U.S. history. Applying for the license amounted to buying a lottery ticket for Pigford farmers, who claimed the United States Department...
floridapolitics.com
Four-term incumbent, deputy face off in Citrus County School Board race
Joe Faherty won the Primary, but did not secure a big enough share to avoid the runoff with Linda Powers. Citrus County’s only School Board race pits an 18-year incumbent against a challenger who is no stranger to schools himself. Incumbent Linda Powers hopes to earn a full fifth...
villages-news.com
Public hearing set this week on long-troubled home in The Villages
A public hearing is set this week regarding a long-troubled home in The Villages where a dead couple’s son has been living. The home at 1906 Augustine Drive in the Village of Santo Domingo will be the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The board will meet at 9:30 a.m.
villages-news.com
Brother and sister in The Villages accused of bilking insurance company out of $22,000
A brother and sister in The Villages have been accused of bilking an insurance company out of $22,000. Sophie Nassif Bolous, 74, who lives in Villa Vera Cruz in the Village of Santiago, is facing a felony charge of fraud. She was arrested on a warrant last week and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She has been released on $2,000 bond.
ocala-news.com
Celebrity chefs to visit high school culinary students in Marion County
Culinary arts students in Marion County will receive a special visit from five nationally known celebrity chefs on Friday, November 4. Art Smith – a former chef to Oprah Winfrey. Rashad Jones – a Marion County Public Schools (MCPS) graduate who recently won a nationally televised barbeque contest.
Breakfast Spots in Lake County, Florida
There are just some days that you don’t feel like getting up and making breakfast! Lucky for you, Lake County, Florida has some great options for breakfast!. La Hacienda Restaurant at The Mission Inn Resort: travel to Howey in the Hills and you’ll find this hidden treasure at 10400 County Road 48. Dine inside or outside on the patio overlooking Mission Inn’s beautiful golf course and ponds. Breakfast is served daily from 6:00 - 10:30 am and can accommodate golfers before or after golfing. You can order off of their breakfast menu, or for a real treat, indulge in their breakfast buffet featuring made-to-order omelets, pancakes, waffles, breakfast meats, potatoes, cereals, fresh fruits, juices, pastries, and more. Adults pay $24 and children 5-12 pay $14 plus tax and gratuity including a beverage.
Citrus County Chronicle
'Beast of the Southeast' roars on Lake Hernando
Hundreds of participants and spectators came out en masse Saturday, Nov. 5, for the 2022 Lake Hernando Dragon Boat Festival at Hernando Beach and Community Park. Dubbed as the “Beast of the Southeast,” the festival hosted by the Citrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) in partnership with Tampa-based PanAm Dragon Boat and Nature Coast Dragon Boat Club, expected to attract thousands to help raise money for local education. Proceeds benefit the Citrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) programs and services supporting teachers and students in the county school district.
Pasco Co. seniors frustrated after ‘astronomical’ increase in HOA fees
The Ashton Oaks homeowners association is proposing a 33% increase in fees for residents living in villas in Wesley Chapel.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus DOH providing free Narcan nasal spray kits
The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH) has announced it will now have free Naloxone (Narcan) nasal spray kits available to the public in an effort to reduce the number of substance abuse deaths in the state. In Citrus County, there were 377 drug overdoses with 81 deaths...
Lake County OKs hundreds of homes, rooftop restaurant in controversial project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A development project that would increase the number of homes in Howey-in-the-Hills by 65% cleared a big hurdle Tuesday. Lake County commissioners on Nov. 1...
