Inverness, FL

villages-news.com

Candidate who lost by 400 votes questions integrity of Lake County elections

A candidate who lost a GOP statehouse bid by 400 votes is questioning the integrity of the Lake County Supervisor of Elections Office. Tom Vail spoke about his questions regarding the office of Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays at a meeting Wednesday night at Mulberry Recreation Center, organized by Villagers for Trump. It was a forum to look at possible flaws in the elections systems.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

West Cardinal Farms development

Citrus County has approved a change of zoning for the 147.5-acre West Cardinal farms from rural/agriculture to commercial mixed use to allow up 200 hotel rooms, 434 multi-family units and 434 single-family units. That will allow 5.8 households per acre and will have a huge impact on Homosassa. Our county...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake officials can’t give away water for Sumter County development

If this is true it must stop. Apparently, Sumter County developers are once again coming to Lady Lake requesting water and sewer services in northeast Sumter County. Really!. Sumter County is one of the fastest growing counties in the USA but they cannot provide water and sewer services for their own development? Lady Lake commissioners should once and for all stop this at the gate. Lady Lake is a relatively small community. It has five wards, three of which are located in The Villages. Those three wards get water and sewer from The Villages. If The Villages ever decides it is no longer profitable to do so, where will those three wards get water and sewer?
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida first lady fires up Citrus' Republican fan base

With only a few days looming between now and the Nov. 8 General Election, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis stoked the Citrus County Republican base with an impassioned plea for their support. DeSantis was on the campaign trail Saturday, Nov. 5, pitching why her husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis, is best...
FLORIDA STATE
hernandosun.com

2021 murder attributed to Latin Kings

Five men are facing murder charges in connection with the 2021 killing of a man who was allegedly attempting to resign from the Latin Kings street gang. All of the accused men are alleged members of that gang. The Latin Kings gang was founded in Chicago, in the mid 20th...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Public hearing set this week on long-troubled home in The Villages

A public hearing is set this week regarding a long-troubled home in The Villages where a dead couple’s son has been living. The home at 1906 Augustine Drive in the Village of Santo Domingo will be the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The board will meet at 9:30 a.m.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Breakfast Spots in Lake County, Florida

There are just some days that you don’t feel like getting up and making breakfast! Lucky for you, Lake County, Florida has some great options for breakfast!. La Hacienda Restaurant at The Mission Inn Resort: travel to Howey in the Hills and you’ll find this hidden treasure at 10400 County Road 48. Dine inside or outside on the patio overlooking Mission Inn’s beautiful golf course and ponds. Breakfast is served daily from 6:00 - 10:30 am and can accommodate golfers before or after golfing. You can order off of their breakfast menu, or for a real treat, indulge in their breakfast buffet featuring made-to-order omelets, pancakes, waffles, breakfast meats, potatoes, cereals, fresh fruits, juices, pastries, and more. Adults pay $24 and children 5-12 pay $14 plus tax and gratuity including a beverage.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

'Beast of the Southeast' roars on Lake Hernando

Hundreds of participants and spectators came out en masse Saturday, Nov. 5, for the 2022 Lake Hernando Dragon Boat Festival at Hernando Beach and Community Park. Dubbed as the “Beast of the Southeast,” the festival hosted by the Citrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) in partnership with Tampa-based PanAm Dragon Boat and Nature Coast Dragon Boat Club, expected to attract thousands to help raise money for local education. Proceeds benefit the Citrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) programs and services supporting teachers and students in the county school district.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus DOH providing free Narcan nasal spray kits

The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH) has announced it will now have free Naloxone (Narcan) nasal spray kits available to the public in an effort to reduce the number of substance abuse deaths in the state. In Citrus County, there were 377 drug overdoses with 81 deaths...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

