Beltz Park updates now on 3-year plan

While the Beltz Park reconstruction is still slated to begin next spring, the project will now be stretched out over three years instead of two due to financial constraints. However, many of the updates will be done within the first two years, according to the timeline presented to the Forest Lake City Council during its Monday, Oct. 17 and 24 meetings.

The projected timeline as approved during the council’s Oct. 24 meeting would begin in the spring of 2023 and work through the fall of 2025.

In 2023, the perimeter fence would be removed from all but the west side of the park, and the park would get some grading and stormwater updates, in addition to constructing stairs, walkways, and ramps for accessibility. The park would also see the reconstruction of its basketball and tennis courts, and creation of a volleyball court. Toward the end of the summer, the south ballfield would be unusable due to the grading.

In the spring of 2024, a new playground would be installed for children ages 2 to 12, and throughout the summer, workers would finish the building of the park pavilion. The city received a $300,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for the park, which must be installed by June 2024.

The final year will see the reinstallation of the south ballfield, likely to take place in the late spring or early summer, and the installation of playground equipment for children ages 13 and older, as well as the removal of the old playground.

Some council members had concerns about the overall cost of the reconstruction and expressed a request to consider alternative options should cost be an issue.

“Given this three-phase approach, it allows us time for production, seeking other funding, leveraging partnerships,” Jamie Muscha, parks and recreation coordinator, said during the Oct. 17 meeting.

Council member Kathy Bystrom offered the suggestion to consider partnering with other entities, such as Forest Lake Area High School students who may be able to assist in building the park pavilion.

The current plan also has not budgeted for the replacement of the fence, which worried Bystrom.

“Those are fairly busy streets … with little ones running around,” she said during the Oct. 24 meeting. Community Development Director Abbi Wittman said that they will include it as a potential add-on when requesting bids for the project, but there was the shared concern over the cost of the project.

“I think a lot of us had a lot of sticker shock when we were starting to dig into Beltz Park. Those prices can go up or go down – we’re looking at the ways we can reduce costs,” Wittman said during the Oct. 24 meeting.

Other updates

Hidden Creek, a 125-lot residential subdivision near the intersection Headwaters Parkway and Fenway Avenue, will be put on hold due to changes in the market. The city approved a preliminary plat and planned unit development plan in March of this year, which would be valid for one year. The developer later submitted for a final plat and plan approval, but while working through that process with city staff, the developer decided he wanted to hold off on further development.

“There’s a variety of factors that have caused the developer to want put a pause on the development right now. Some of those are market forces – a lot of those are market forces,” Wittman said. Instead of letting the preliminary plat approval expire, they requested for an extension.

The council approved a one-year extension beyond the original plat expiration of Feb. 14, 2024.

The Forest Lake City Council approved a donation increase to the Forest Lake American Legion for support for its annual Independence Day Celebration, specifically for fireworks. As costs have risen for fireworks, and as the Legion works toward a longer fireworks program, the Legion requested an increase of $3,000 for the fireworks for 2023, from $12,000 to $15,000. The council unanimously approved the increase.

Road improvements will continue in 2023. An estimated $1.175 million will cover the improvements of Hayward Avenue, south of North Shore Trail to just north of North Shore Circle North; Henna Avenue North, south of North Shore Trail to Cambridge Avenue; Hilo Avenue, south of North Shore Trail to 229th Street North; 229th Street North from Henna Avenue North to North Shore Trail North along the curve; and 230th Street Lane North.