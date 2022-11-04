ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revive I-5 work postponed this weekend due to weather, WSDOT says

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
The upcoming wet weather means Revive I-5 work in Seattle will be postponed this weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced.

WSDOT said it needs one more dry weekend to complete its work on southbound I-5 near I-90.

According to KIRO 7 meteorologist Morgan Palmer, the central Puget Sound region could see up to 1.5 inches of rain through Saturday morning. By Sunday afternoon and evening, it could be cold enough for some snowflakes to be seen in the lowlands where rain is heaviest.

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

