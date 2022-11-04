Read full article on original website
Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman
Alex Bregman and wife Reagan welcomed their first child in August 2022 Alex Bregman is having quite the season. The Houston Astros third baseman is currently competing against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series after helping his team clinch a victory in Game 2 of the ALCS with a three-run home run. In addition to his on-field success, the baseball pro recently became a new father after welcoming his first child with his wife and number one supporter, Reagan Bregman. The pair got engaged in January 2020 and...
Look: Video Of Kate Upton In The Stands Is Going Viral
Congratulations to the Houston Astros, who topped the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the 2022 World Series on Saturday night. Kate Upton was certainly enjoying the ride throughout the playoffs. This is World Series No. 2 for her and her husband, Justin Verlander. Earlier this weekend, a video...
Astros defeat Phillies in Game 6 to win World Series
Yordan Alvarez hit a towering, go-ahead homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons and got Dusty Baker his first crown as a manager, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Mattress Mack’s savage 6-word tweet after Astros clinch $75 million bet payout with World Series win
The Houston Astros won the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-2, and so that means a massive payout for superfan Mattress Mack. For those not in the know, Mattress Mack placed a $10 million bet on the Astros to win the World Series. He initially made a $3 million bet at Caesars for Houston to win at 10-to-1 odds. However, he has since made several other bets on bookies to get the biggest payout in sports gambling history.
Nick Castellanos’ mom & wife slam Phillies fans
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has developed a reputation for getting big hits exactly at the moment others are sad. The 2022 World Series has been a sad one for the slugger so far, and it’s his mom and wife who are having to handle the heavy hitting.
Kate Upton Asked If She Wants Husband Justin Verlander to Retire
The star pitcher’s wife crashed the Fox set and answered the question about Verlander’s future.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone hints at potential shortstop change in 2023
The New York Yankees have a big decision to make regarding the shortstop position for the 2023 season. After witnessing a polarizing version of Isiah Kiner-Falefa, there is potential that manager Aaron Boone could shake things up. It is possible the team cuts IKF, to begin with, after being benched...
Guess Who’s Throwing Out the First Pitch Ahead of World Series Game 6
This was an obvious choice…
Mattress Mack's World Series bet, explained: How much money did Jim McIngvale win on the Astros?
When the Astros took the field for Game 6 of the World Series, they were greeted by a familiar face. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is a mogul, philanthropist and Houston sports super fan. He's also a betting man. And the Space City resident was slated to throw the ceremonial first pitch Saturday night.
King George! George Strait meets with Astros players before Game 6
HOUSTON — Being back at Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series is more than just a home-field advantage. There are perks like having Texas legends on hand for the pre-game ceremonies. Country music legend George Strait visited Minute Maid Park ahead of the potentially-series clinching...
Astros owner Jim Crane wants to keep Justin Verlander in Houston after the World Series
Not long after the Houston Astros secured the 2022 World Championship title Saturday, team owner Jim Crane candidly talked to KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy about winning after the cheating scandal, the impact Dusty Baker’s had on the team, the fans, and the first phone call he plans to make now that the World Series is done.
This Philly Fan Is Willing To Lose His Family And Job For The Phillies To Win World Series
How bad do you want your team to win it all? This guy will lose everything for the Phillies to take home the title. Smart...
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies
HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title. While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager -- in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.
Astros' offseason involves Baker contract, free agents
HOUSTON — (AP) — The Houston Astros may have won their second World Series in six years and been a consistent presence in the playoffs, but there are a lot of questions the team will need to address in the offseason. Manager Dusty Baker and general manager James...
Christian Vazquez relishes in World Series win with dig at Phillies
It's safe to say things worked out for Christian Vazquez. In late July, the veteran catcher was on a directionless Boston Red Sox team with an uncertain future on the final year of his contract. Fast forward to early November, where Vazquez won his second World Series title in five years after his Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday.
MLB closes roof on Minute Maid Park for World Series Game 6 between the Astros, Phillies
HOUSTON — As the Astros and Phillies come back to Houston for Game 6 of the World Series, Minute Maid Park is closing its roof. The teams are back in Houston after a day off Friday. Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7, are at Minute Maid Park. MLB said the roof at Minute Maid will be closed for Game 6.
Yankees make ‘easy’ decision on homegrown star pitcher
NEW YORK — Luis Severino ain’t going anywhere. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the team plans to pick up the $15-million team option on the right-handed starting pitcher’s contract for 2023. “I mean, I haven’t talked to anybody about it. But he’s a really impactful pitcher....
Report: Astros Catcher Maldonado Playing Through Broken Hand
Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado is reportedly behind the plate for Game 6 of the World Series with a broken hand.
Rhys Hoskins' wife Jayme buys over $800 worth of beers for entire line of fans
A 94WIP caller, Joe, was there in line and told the story on Monday’s 94WIP Morning Show of Rhys Hoskins’ wife, Jayme, buying beers for the entire line of Phillies fans.
