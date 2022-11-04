ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman

Alex Bregman and wife Reagan welcomed their first child in August 2022 Alex Bregman is having quite the season. The Houston Astros third baseman is currently competing against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series after helping his team clinch a victory in Game 2 of the ALCS with a three-run home run. In addition to his on-field success, the baseball pro recently became a new father after welcoming his first child with his wife and number one supporter, Reagan Bregman. The pair got engaged in January 2020 and...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Video Of Kate Upton In The Stands Is Going Viral

Congratulations to the Houston Astros, who topped the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the 2022 World Series on Saturday night. Kate Upton was certainly enjoying the ride throughout the playoffs. This is World Series No. 2 for her and her husband, Justin Verlander. Earlier this weekend, a video...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
FLORIDA STATE
ClutchPoints

Mattress Mack’s savage 6-word tweet after Astros clinch $75 million bet payout with World Series win

The Houston Astros won the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-2, and so that means a massive payout for superfan Mattress Mack. For those not in the know, Mattress Mack placed a $10 million bet on the Astros to win the World Series. He initially made a $3 million bet at Caesars for Houston to win at 10-to-1 odds. However, he has since made several other bets on bookies to get the biggest payout in sports gambling history.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Nick Castellanos’ mom & wife slam Phillies fans

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has developed a reputation for getting big hits exactly at the moment others are sad. The 2022 World Series has been a sad one for the slugger so far, and it’s his mom and wife who are having to handle the heavy hitting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KOLD-TV

Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies

HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title. While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager -- in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Christian Vazquez relishes in World Series win with dig at Phillies

It's safe to say things worked out for Christian Vazquez. In late July, the veteran catcher was on a directionless Boston Red Sox team with an uncertain future on the final year of his contract. Fast forward to early November, where Vazquez won his second World Series title in five years after his Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Yankees make ‘easy’ decision on homegrown star pitcher

NEW YORK — Luis Severino ain’t going anywhere. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the team plans to pick up the $15-million team option on the right-handed starting pitcher’s contract for 2023. “I mean, I haven’t talked to anybody about it. But he’s a really impactful pitcher....
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy