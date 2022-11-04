ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

White House walks back Biden’s pledge to ‘free Iran’ as Tehran hails new 'world order'

President Joe Biden’s pledge to “free Iran” did not reflect a plan for a direct move against the regime, according to a senior White House official. “The president was expressing our solidarity with the protesters, as he's been doing, quite frankly, from the very outset,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “It's going to be — and it should be — up to the people of Iran to determine their future. And that hasn't changed.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Russia replaces prominent commander in Ukraine: Reports

Russia appears to have replaced one of its most prominent commanders in Ukraine following fierce criticism of the general, but it remains to be seen if this is a permanent move. Alexander Lapin has led Army Group Center during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, even being awarded the title "Hero of...
Washington Examiner

Most Ukrainians are not pro-Russian

Some believe that Russian-speaking Ukrainians want to join Russia. This may have been true to some extent 10 years ago, but it’s emphatically not the case now. President Vladimir Putin’s war has extinguished almost all of the Russophilia that once existed in the country. Pro-Russian sentiments are concentrated...
Washington Examiner

House Republicans are committed to strengthening our military against China

The United States confronts two near-peer nuclear-armed autocratic adversaries: Communist China and the Russian Federation . Both Beijing and Moscow seek to stamp out the sovereignty of nearby democratic nations. As the world has seen in Ukraine, what the Russian military lacks in capability it makes up for in horrific brutality. In China, an even more brutal regime, enabled by a vast surveillance state, enforces party loyalty with an iron fist. At the same time, Xi Jinping openly engages in genocide against the Uyghur people. On the House Armed Services Committee, we’ve heard from every top military leader that China is a threat to U.S. security at home and to China's democratic neighbors abroad. We must respond to this challenge.
Washington Examiner

Its energy utilities under attack, Ukraine struggles to prepare for the winter freeze

Over the past month, Russia has heavily targeted Ukraine’s energy systems in an attempt to freeze civilians into submission this winter. Planned blackouts are increasingly common, occasionally forcing Ukrainians to work by candlelight. A humanitarian crisis is looming, particularly in eastern Ukraine, where the climate is colder and more infrastructure has been destroyed.
Washington Examiner

Biden's partisan and unserious democracy double-talk

"In our bones,” President Joe Biden said, “we know that democracy is at risk." A serious statement. But Biden’s prime-time speech, delivered days before the midterm elections, and broader approach to this issue are anything but serious. Undoubtedly Biden is sincere in his horror and indignation at...
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

America's decline has to be by design

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele ruffled a lot of feathers when he declared in a March Twitter post, “The most powerful country in the world is falling so fast, that it makes you rethink what are the real reasons. ... Something so big and powerful can’t be destroyed so quickly, unless the enemy comes from within.”
Washington Examiner

Biden promises 'no more drilling' two days before crucial midterm elections

President Joe Biden made an apparently unscripted remark Sunday night that there will be "no more drilling" under his watch, in response to someone in the crowd at his rally with Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY). The comments came after Biden wrapped up his official remarks at the election-themed event, which...
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Sarah Westwood claims Biden 'destroyed his credibility' on the economy

According to the Washington Examiner's Sarah Westwood, voters are tuning President Joe Biden out when it comes to the economy. "He’s really destroyed his credibility on this issue of the economy already by making false predictions and painting rosy pictures that have not panned out," she said told Fox News's Neil Cavuto on Friday. "I don't think that voters are really listening to him anymore when he talks about the economy."
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

'It's not acceptable': Scalise denounces surge in political violence

EXCLUSIVE — House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) said he’s concerned about the uptick in politically motivated violence in recent years and emphasized the need for officials to speak out against the targeting of members and their families. The comments by Scalise, a victim of political violence himself,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy