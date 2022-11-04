The United States confronts two near-peer nuclear-armed autocratic adversaries: Communist China and the Russian Federation . Both Beijing and Moscow seek to stamp out the sovereignty of nearby democratic nations. As the world has seen in Ukraine, what the Russian military lacks in capability it makes up for in horrific brutality. In China, an even more brutal regime, enabled by a vast surveillance state, enforces party loyalty with an iron fist. At the same time, Xi Jinping openly engages in genocide against the Uyghur people. On the House Armed Services Committee, we’ve heard from every top military leader that China is a threat to U.S. security at home and to China's democratic neighbors abroad. We must respond to this challenge.

1 HOUR AGO