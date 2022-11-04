Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
2022 World Series Game 6: Alvarez blasts Houston Astros to title in 4-1 win over Philadelphia Phillies
HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a towering, go-ahead homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons and got Dusty Baker his first crown as a manager, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night. Alvarez blasted a three-run drive...
How to buy Astros 2022 World Series gear online with free shipping
The Houston Astros did it again. Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer Saturday night and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6. Fans looking to celebrate in style can head over to Fanatics which has a massive assortment of World Series Champs gear with free shipping (click here for code).
Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts projected to receive 8-year, $225-million contract in free agency
New York Post’s Jon Heyman ran expert contract projections, including that Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts will receive an eight-year, $225-million contract in free agency this offseason. The star shortstop is expected to opt out of his contract’s remaining three years, $60 million to become a free agent. Scott...
Red Sox free agency: 25 potential reliever targets, including Craig Kimbrel, Rafael Montero, Matt Moore
The Red Sox were 26th in reliever ERA (4.59) in 2022, finishing ahead of only the Royals, Reds, Pirates and Rockies. Boston blew 28 save opportunities. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom obviously needs to address the bullpen this offseason whether through free agency or trades. Bloom doesn’t necessarily need to...
Red Sox free agents: Predicting where Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, others will sign
J.D. Martinez, Michael Wacha, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Strahm and Rich Hill became free agents at 9 a.m. Sunday. A vital Red Sox offseason has started. Xander Bogaerts and Tommy Pham are expected to join them in free agency soon. Bogaerts has until Tuesday to opt out of the remaining three years, $60 million left on his contract. He’s expected to do it. Pham has a $12 million mutual option that must be exercised or declined by Tuesday.
Red Sox offseason begins: Xander Bogaerts, James Paxton, Nate Eovaldi decisions due soon
The World Series is over. That means baseball’s offseason business is about to begin. For the Red Sox, this winter should be one of the busiest in recent memory as the team tries to rebuild on the fly after a disastrous 2022 season. The futures of key players like Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, Michael Wacha and Nathan Eovaldi hang in the balance.
Edwin Díaz, potential Red Sox target, re-signs with Mets on 5-year, $102M deal (report)
The first major free agent domino of the 2022-23 offseason has fallen. The Mets have agreed to re-sign closer Edwin Díaz to a five-year, $102 million contract that includes an opt-out, a full no-trade clause and a sixth-year option, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale first reported the deal, which is the largest ever for a closer and the first-ever nine-figure deal given to a relief pitcher.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0