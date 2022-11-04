ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

How to buy Astros 2022 World Series gear online with free shipping

The Houston Astros did it again. Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer Saturday night and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6. Fans looking to celebrate in style can head over to Fanatics which has a massive assortment of World Series Champs gear with free shipping (click here for code).
HOUSTON, TX
Red Sox free agents: Predicting where Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, others will sign

J.D. Martinez, Michael Wacha, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Strahm and Rich Hill became free agents at 9 a.m. Sunday. A vital Red Sox offseason has started. Xander Bogaerts and Tommy Pham are expected to join them in free agency soon. Bogaerts has until Tuesday to opt out of the remaining three years, $60 million left on his contract. He’s expected to do it. Pham has a $12 million mutual option that must be exercised or declined by Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
Red Sox offseason begins: Xander Bogaerts, James Paxton, Nate Eovaldi decisions due soon

The World Series is over. That means baseball’s offseason business is about to begin. For the Red Sox, this winter should be one of the busiest in recent memory as the team tries to rebuild on the fly after a disastrous 2022 season. The futures of key players like Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, Michael Wacha and Nathan Eovaldi hang in the balance.
BOSTON, MA
Edwin Díaz, potential Red Sox target, re-signs with Mets on 5-year, $102M deal (report)

The first major free agent domino of the 2022-23 offseason has fallen. The Mets have agreed to re-sign closer Edwin Díaz to a five-year, $102 million contract that includes an opt-out, a full no-trade clause and a sixth-year option, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale first reported the deal, which is the largest ever for a closer and the first-ever nine-figure deal given to a relief pitcher.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

