Colorado State

Fentanyl ad causes controversy in congressional race

By Scott Doane
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — A last-minute controversy in one of Colorado’s closest races in the 2022 midterm election could sway voters waiting until Election Day to turn in their ballots.

This Sunday on Colorado Point of View, analysts break down a final campaign ad released by the Republican candidate for Colorado’s 8th Congressional District, Barb Kirkmeyer, against Democratic opponent Yadira Caraveo.

The group ProgressNow Colorado is calling for TV stations to pull the ad because it claims Kirkmeyer blatantly lies about fentanyl laws in Colorado. In the ad , Kirkmeyer said, “Yadira Caraveo and liberal Democrats voted to legalize fentanyl possession. You heard me, they legalized fentanyl.”

Analysts: Governor’s race is over

But the 2019 bill the ad references made possession of 4 grams or less of fentanyl a misdemeanor. It did not make fentanyl legal.

“That was a lie, an outright lie. She knew it was a lie and let it go and said it twice,” FOX31/Channel 2 political analyst and Democratic strategist Andy Boian said. “That speaks to the very nature of the kind of person. That concerns me a lot.”

“I really believe she should have used de-criminalization as a word,” FOX31/Channel 2 political analyst and Republican strategist Michael Fields said. “I think Kirkmeyer has run a very solid campaign. I think Caraveo hasn’t run a good campaign at all and hasn’t caught fire in that district.”

Watch more in-depth analysis on the other big races and Election Day predictions from the analysts on Colorado Point of View this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on Channel 2.

Comments / 3

Cheryl Swain
3d ago

What is it with republicans and lying? They go hand in hand now! LOL! I can’t even imagine living in their world, right now!

Reply
3
COLORADO STATE
