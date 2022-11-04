ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

One person shot in Independence on Monday afternoon

INDEPENDENCE - One person was hurt in a shooting around 1 p.m. Monday. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened near the corner of Highway 40 and Jones Road. Deputies said one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
brproud.com

One hurt in shooting on North St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were able to determine that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on North St. BRPD said the victim reported their gunshot injury to a local hospital around...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Armed man barricaded inside Lafayette home surrenders to police

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Police and SWAT negotiators at the scene of a barricaded gunman situation in Lafayette Tuesday arrested a suspect without violence, police said. The situation in the 200 block of West End Avenue near Delord Street ended when Darrell Anderson surrendered to law enforcement. He was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Man hid under home for hours after being shot Sunday

BATON ROUGE - A man who was shot early Sunday morning hid out under a home for hours before going to a hospital. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the man told officers he was at an intersection near North Street when a group of people tried to get him to stop.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette man struck and killed while biking on parish highway

A Lafayette man was killed when he was struck while biking on a Lafayette Parish highway Friday night. Paul Gerald Mouton, 67, was biking east on La. 94 near Longbridge Road around 11 p.m. Friday when he was struck from behind by a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu also traveling east. Mouton was thrown from his bicycle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Two in critical condition after accident on Jefferson Hwy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department responded to an accident involving a vehicle around 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. The accident took place in the 19100 block of Jefferson Hwy. “Upon arrival, they found one patient physically pinned inside of their vehicle,” according to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSUPD looking for man who stole truck on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - LSU Police Department released photos of a man who allegedly stole a truck that was on campus property. LSUPD said the man stole a work truck from campus Nov. 2. Officers later found the truck damaged. Photos released by law enforcement show the suspect wearing a Halloween...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Officials have determined that the death of a 1-year-old child on Halloween night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was due to a fentanyl overdose. This is at least the second fentanyl-related death of a young child in the capital this year and will likely result in further demands for reform in […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

East Baton Rouge Schools closed for Election Day

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and a handful of school systems and businesses will be closed to give residents the opportunity to cast their vote. East Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston and Iberville school systems will be closed for the day. The 19th Judicial District Court will be closed. Post...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

$50K Powerball ticket sold at Baton Rouge gas station

BATON ROUGE - It wasn't the coveted $2 billion jackpot, but at least one person in Baton Rouge took home some big winnings after this weekend's Powerball drawing. The Louisiana Lottery reported Tuesday that a ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Circle K on Perkins Road. Those winning numbers were drawn Saturday night.
BATON ROUGE, LA

