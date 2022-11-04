A Lafayette man was killed when he was struck while biking on a Lafayette Parish highway Friday night. Paul Gerald Mouton, 67, was biking east on La. 94 near Longbridge Road around 11 p.m. Friday when he was struck from behind by a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu also traveling east. Mouton was thrown from his bicycle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.

