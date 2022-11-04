Read full article on original website
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana crash claims the life of 57-year-old motorcyclist
Norco woman loses life in fatal motorcycle crash in Tangipahoa Parish.
brproud.com
Livingston Parish man killed after vehicle goes airborne on Tuesday morning
ETHEL, La. (BRPROUD) – Brandon Martin, 36, of Holden, was killed in an early morning crash on Tuesday, November 8. The deadly crash happened on LA 19 south around 4 a.m. The 2015 Audi sedan driven by Martin was the only vehicle involved in the crash. According to the...
wbrz.com
I-10 widening project could affect emergency response times; EMS working on a plan with DOTD
BATON ROUGE - I-10 West was backed up all morning Tuesday after two trucks collided on the Mississippi River Bridge, pinching traffic down to one lane. Traffic was delayed as far as Bluebonnet Boulevard. Frustrated drivers sat on the interstate for hours, while emergency response teams worked to clear the accident from the travel lanes.
Melville Mayor killed in crash
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. – One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Port Barre. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 190 and LA 741
Mayor of Melville dies in crash near Port Barre
One person is dead following a crash on U.S. 190 near Port Barre, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP).
Bicyclist hit, killed in collision
Shortly after 11:00 p.m. on November 4, a bicyclist was hit and killed by a car on LA 94 near Longbridge Road.
wbrz.com
One person shot in Independence on Monday afternoon
INDEPENDENCE - One person was hurt in a shooting around 1 p.m. Monday. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened near the corner of Highway 40 and Jones Road. Deputies said one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
brproud.com
One hurt in shooting on North St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were able to determine that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on North St. BRPD said the victim reported their gunshot injury to a local hospital around...
Armed man barricaded inside Lafayette home surrenders to police
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Police and SWAT negotiators at the scene of a barricaded gunman situation in Lafayette Tuesday arrested a suspect without violence, police said. The situation in the 200 block of West End Avenue near Delord Street ended when Darrell Anderson surrendered to law enforcement. He was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center […]
wbrz.com
Man hid under home for hours after being shot Sunday
BATON ROUGE - A man who was shot early Sunday morning hid out under a home for hours before going to a hospital. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the man told officers he was at an intersection near North Street when a group of people tried to get him to stop.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man struck and killed while biking on parish highway
A Lafayette man was killed when he was struck while biking on a Lafayette Parish highway Friday night. Paul Gerald Mouton, 67, was biking east on La. 94 near Longbridge Road around 11 p.m. Friday when he was struck from behind by a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu also traveling east. Mouton was thrown from his bicycle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
brproud.com
Two in critical condition after accident on Jefferson Hwy.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department responded to an accident involving a vehicle around 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. The accident took place in the 19100 block of Jefferson Hwy. “Upon arrival, they found one patient physically pinned inside of their vehicle,” according to...
Two arrested, accused of burglarizing St. James Parish industrial site
Deputies say early Saturday morning they responded to a call of suspicious activity at a Convent industrial site.
wbrz.com
LSUPD looking for man who stole truck on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - LSU Police Department released photos of a man who allegedly stole a truck that was on campus property. LSUPD said the man stole a work truck from campus Nov. 2. Officers later found the truck damaged. Photos released by law enforcement show the suspect wearing a Halloween...
Four Suspects Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Commercial Fishing Violations
Four Suspects Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Commercial Fishing Violations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on November 7, 2022, that enforcement agents arrested four Simmesport, Louisiana persons on October 20 in Avoyelles and Pointe Coupee parishes for alleged commercial fishing infractions. Allen P. Kimble,...
Arrest made after body found in Lafayette
Police working to confirm the identity of a suspect in a homicide case.
1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Officials have determined that the death of a 1-year-old child on Halloween night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was due to a fentanyl overdose. This is at least the second fentanyl-related death of a young child in the capital this year and will likely result in further demands for reform in […]
Lafayette businessman charged with one count felony theft
A Lafayette businessman has been charged with one count of felony theft, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office
wbrz.com
East Baton Rouge Schools closed for Election Day
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and a handful of school systems and businesses will be closed to give residents the opportunity to cast their vote. East Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston and Iberville school systems will be closed for the day. The 19th Judicial District Court will be closed. Post...
wbrz.com
$50K Powerball ticket sold at Baton Rouge gas station
BATON ROUGE - It wasn't the coveted $2 billion jackpot, but at least one person in Baton Rouge took home some big winnings after this weekend's Powerball drawing. The Louisiana Lottery reported Tuesday that a ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Circle K on Perkins Road. Those winning numbers were drawn Saturday night.
