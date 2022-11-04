Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
UMMC receives federal grant to expand addiction treatment services
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center will be putting a new $6 million dollar grant towards addiction treatment services in the state. Addiction treatments can be life-changing but aren’t always within reach for some. Others don’t know where to turn for help. Dr. Jefferson Parker explains that this latest $6 million dollar federal grant will allow more Mississippians to access UMMC’s expertise.
The Poultry Site
USDA confirms avian influenza outbreak in Mississippi
The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial breeder chicken flock in Lawrence County, Mississippi, according to a government press release. The number of broilers impacted is unknown at this...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi organization offers free diabetes prevention program
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The month of November is Diabetes Awareness Month and one state organization is working to combat the rising number of people diagnosed with diabetes. Mississippi Lifestyle Care is launching a new initiative called Mississippi Diabetes Prevention Program. The program will give Medicare Part B participants the...
WDAM-TV
Main Street UMC hosts Fall Fair in downtown Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The 2022 Main Street United Methodist fall fair was held in the Hub City, welcoming families and friends from all over the Pine Belt. Inflatables, live music, and tons of carnival games were in place for the family-oriented event. “Cotton candy and popcorn, lots of games for...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg restaurateur selected as ‘Veteran of the Year’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg business owner and retired member of the Mississippi Army National Guard is the Hattiesburg Veteran of the Year. Nelson Haskin Jr. was selected by the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee and was introduced during a news conference at Hattiesburg Veterans Park. Haskin, who owns several downtown...
WDAM-TV
Research Day brings USM professors together in collaborative spirit
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - If you thought academic research was dry and uninteresting, you haven’t seen this. Friday was the University of Southern Mississippi’s annual Research Day at the Marine Education Center in Ocean Springs. Eighty research professors showcased their achievements. The collaboration at the event helps...
Jackson Free Press
Interrupting the Poverty Cycle: Looking Back to Move Forward in Mississippi
Otibehia Allen's days in the Mississippi Delta start and end with her five children—three boys and two girls. She feeds them. Clothes them. Their well-being rests on her shoulders. She does it all on her own. It is hard for her to put into words what it is like...
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 4-6
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 4-6) around Mississippi. Central Mississisppi: Dinner & a Movie – Friday – Clinton Bring a chair or blanket to see a screening of “Top Gun […]
WDAM-TV
Jitters Coffeehouse and Drive Through hosts animal adoption event
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Jitters Coffehouse and Drive-Through hosted an adoption and donation event for the Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League Saturday. The event originally started from a college assignment, but Maggie McMinn says it was the perfect way to do something for the coffee shop and help out the local animal shelter at the same time.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
Mississippi's Most Dangerous Highways
Mississippi is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. We'll take a look at those. Interstate 20 symbol.Public Domain, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Mississippi that are the most dangerous. The hazardous ones are those with the most accidents, especially fatal ones.
WDAM-TV
MS Move offering rides to the polls statewide
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Getting to the polls just became that much easier. For an eighth consecutive year, Mississippi Move is offering free rides to the polls throughout the state of Mississippi. Mississippi Move is partnering with other organizations across the state to ensure all who want to vote...
a-z-animals.com
Deer Season In Mississippi: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared
Deer Season In Mississippi: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. In Mississippi, Deer season is typically open in the fall through the winter, from early October to the end of January. The state is divided into six Deer Management Units. All units follow the same season dates. However, the bag limits and the definition of a Legal Buck vary between units.
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt Habitat launches new accessibility ramp program
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt is not just helping to build houses for deserving families, they’re also assisting in the construction of ramps for people with disabilities. The organization has launched a new initiative called, “Ramp Up Pine Belt.”. The goal is...
Meet the Candidates: Johnny DuPree
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Elected as the first African American mayor of the city of Hattiesburg in 2001, Johnny DuPree running as a Democrat for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District. DuPree is the longest-serving mayor of Hattiesburg, serving 16 years from 2001 to 2017. He was the Democratic Party nominee for Governor of Mississippi in 2011, which […]
WDAM-TV
Laurel PD host food drive
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - With food prices on the rise, the City of Laurel hosted an event in an effort to lighten the load. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WDAM-TV
Mount Olive church hosting community fellowship days to help families in need
MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - One Mount Olive church is stepping up efforts to help families in need in South Mississippi. Mount Moriah Church, along with Columbus O’Banner Ministries, has begun hosting community fellowship days on the first Saturday of each month. Church volunteers will hand out free clothing,...
WDAM-TV
Saturday was last day for in-person absentee voting in Mississippi
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - In-person absentee voting for Tuesday’s general election wrapped up across the state Saturday. Circuit clerk’s offices in all 82 Mississippi counties were open in the morning for voters to cast absentee ballots in-person. Covington County Circuit Clerk Melissa Duckworth said about 15 people voted...
panolian.com
Sardis woman sentenced in exploitation of vulnerable adults case
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch this week announced recent sentencings in cases across Mississippi investigated and prosecuted her office for exploitation of vulnerable adults. On Sept. 19, William Joseph Bayes of Hattiesburg was sentenced by Forrest County Circuit Judge Robert Helfrich to five years in the custody of the Mississippi...
Remains of missing man found in Mississippi
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The remains of a missing 25-year-old Fayette man were found in Smith County on Wednesday. According to the Smith County sheriff, the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found south of Taylorsville. The sheriff said a landowner had a game camera set up in the area. When the camera was […]
Comments / 0