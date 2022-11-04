Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Winter storm moving into eastern Idaho Sunday night through Wednesday
IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm is moving through eastern Idaho starting Sunday night through Wednesday. On Sunday night and through Monday, moderate to heavy snowfall is expected along the Montana/Idaho border. Between three to five inches of snow is predicted at higher elevations in Fremont, Clark, Butte and Custer counties. The snow could get as high as eight inches in the mountain passes.
Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho tonight through Wednesday
A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit the region starting Sunday evening. The storm is expected to even bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg. The storm is forecast to make for pretty slushy conditions on Election Day, bringing both rain and snow to...
Post Register
Two more cold fronts in the forecast, then...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There are two more weather events pointed at the Gem state this week. After that, things go quite for a while. Usually this would be the result of a large ridge of high pressure returning to the region. If that happened, it would be a storm killer. But that is not the case. For lack of a better term, starting Thursday, the pattern goes wishy-washy for a few days. Believe me, that is better than a giant high building into the western states. You may be thinking the weatherman has lost his mind. Wishy-washy? What Meteorology College teaches that? They don’t, but, it’s the best way to describe what will happen.
Idaho8.com
Brief break in snow and wind for Sunday morning before more comes next week
TONIGHT: Very windy conditions continue tonight with isolated rain and snow showers mainly across the southern highlands, SE Idaho, and western WY. Winds will be very breezy between 20-30 mph up until 9pm tonight before winds slowly calm down into the overnight hours. Most rain and snow clear out by 8/9pm with only stray showers left overnight. Low temperatures get down to the lower 20's and teens.
Post Register
Adventure Weather Alert: Winter storm warning for west central mountains
Boise, IDAHO — The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a winter storm warning for the west central mountains in Idaho. The storm warning is in effect until 6pm on Friday. Some areas could see 8 to 15 inches and 30 mph wind gusts. The NWS says the...
nbcrightnow.com
Trucks spin out in snow, block I-84 in eastern OR
BAKER CITY, Ore.- UPDATE: 4:35 p.m. NOVEMBER 4, 2022 12:38 p.m. I-84 westbound is closed in eastern Oregon from Baker City exit 302 to La Grande exit 265. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) trucks have spun out on the road and are now blocking lanes. This is...
Post Register
The first significant storm of the season is at our back door
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — An atmospheric river is about to move into Idaho. This stream of moisture stretches all the way to the other side of the Pacific. This is part of the hyperactive weather pattern I’ve been talking about for the last week. Once these scenario develops, it’s one storm after another favoring the northwest part of the country, including Idaho. This is great news for our drought stricken state. Goodness knows we need snow and a lot of it. Between now thru Sunday, the above graphic shows that some of our central mountains could see between up to 2’ of snow. Not a bad way to kick off the water year.
KIVI-TV
Today is the calm before the storm. Snow and rain expected tomorrow!
Today's conditions will be calm and sunny in the Gem State..but ready or not, a wintery weather maker is on its way to the region and will bring lots of rain and snow starting late tonight. Here's a look at today's Treasure Valley day planner:. Currently a broad band of...
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Multiple freeway closures on I-84 in Oregon
Sections of I-84 were closed earlier this morning. These closures are mainly due to trucks not chaining up and then blocking the roadway. I-84 eastbound milepost 256, 3 miles west of La Grande, has been closed due to a disabled vehicle creating a hazard. Drivers are asked to take a different route.
Post Register
First significant winter storm expected tonight
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There is a storm headed this way. Expect snow/rain mix tonight with gusts of wind up to 40 mph in parts of the Treasure Valley and up into the Mountains tonight and into the early morning. Plan on a longer-than-normal commute time tomorrow morning with...
Post Register
Next Weathermaker: Heavy snow headed for our mountains with a shot at AM valley snow
BOISE, ID (CBS 2) — Happy Thursday folks! Our next #WeatherMaker is headed for Idaho's mountains!. Computer models say another significant shot of moisture heads our way late Friday and Saturday. This will be followed by another series of storms for much of next week mainly impacting the Blues, West Centrals, and Boise Mountains. which is great news for our local ski resorts!
Winter storm, high wind warnings and weather advisories declared for East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, a winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning for East Idaho. The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring wind, rain and heavy snow to the area beginning Friday and lasting through Saturday. Winds will be breezy Friday but will increase dramatically with the arrival of a cold front on Saturday. The National Weather Service says this system will...
eastidahonews.com
Big game on the move in eastern Idaho
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. “Elk on the right – elk on the left!!!! I exclaimed as my rock-hunting partner was driving us across the INL early Tuesday morning. Mike was able to dodge the elk as they crossed the road. That...
Post Register
The weather looks hyperactive for Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The storm that impacted Western Idaho today delivered .30” of rain to the valley, 7” of snow at Bogus Basin and 8” of snow at Brundage. That was a very nice front. But, we’re not done! Computer models say another significant shot of moisture heads our way Friday and Saturday. This will be followed by another series of storms for much of next week. I would venture to say that our pattern is turning hyperactive for at least the next 7 days. But will it last?
