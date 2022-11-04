CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department has more people than usual requesting a free smoke detector this year, but there are not enough to go around. CCFD Fire Marshal Randy Paige said you need to qualify to get one and that older homes are the ones that need them most. Homes did not always require smoke detectors when they were built, but that rule changed in 1993.

