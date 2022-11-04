Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Drivers asked to find alternative routes as construction on South Staples St. begins
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Commuters who drive through South Staples Street should plan for upcoming delays starting this week. A construction project begins November 7 at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The project will start on south staples street at Williams drive and work southward towards Saratoga boulevard.
Plans to upgrade power lines at Sinton Municipal golf course puts 75-year-old trees at risk
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Management at the Sinton Municipal golf course were surprised to discover the plans to remove dozens of trees from the course. They said they were not a part of discussions to make the changes since they don't own the land, however they're trying to save the trees before it's too late.
Multiple cars involved in accident on Saratoga and Cimarron
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a car accident early this evening involving several vehicles at the intersection of Saratoga and Cimarron. Several roads were closed due to the accident, with a total of 6 cars involved in the crash. 3NEWS was told there were no life-threatening injuries. However,...
Locals awoke to a loud boom at Valero East Plant
Following up on the fire a Valero East Plant earlier today. Residents tell us it's not the first time this happens.
KIII TV3
CCPD working accident off of Hwy 358, Everhart Rd
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department are currently working a traffic accident off the axis road of Highway 358 near Everhart. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route if they are in the area. Details are limited, follow 3NEWS as more information becomes available.
CCPD's wrong-way driver policy focuses on getting others out of harm's way
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department Capt. Timothy Frazier said that when it comes to dealing with wrong-way drivers, pursuit can become a little tricky. "We will never ever go the wrong way as well, because now you're putting two vehicles going the wrong way on the highway," he said.
bassmaster.com
Daily Limit: Relocating fish key after wind switch
PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Relocating redfish will be the trick for the teams as winds switched direction for Day 2 of the Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup presented by Skeeter. A line of storms from Mexico to Canada, which initially was forecasted to pass the Port Aransas region around midnight, held off until early Saturday morning. While the temperature drop of around 15 degrees won’t affect the bite much, a switch from south to north winds will definitely move the redfish.
Smoke detector requests increase to new highs, CCFD says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department has more people than usual requesting a free smoke detector this year, but there are not enough to go around. CCFD Fire Marshal Randy Paige said you need to qualify to get one and that older homes are the ones that need them most. Homes did not always require smoke detectors when they were built, but that rule changed in 1993.
Portland police under orders to stop wrong-way drivers by force if necessary
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wrong-way drivers have found out that if you don't stop for Portland Police Department officers, they'll stop your vehicle in its tracks. Portland has seen its share of situations such as the tragic one that played out Wednesday night. "We try to get our units...
Corpus Christi fire crews respond to major crash off of Hwy 361, Beachcomber
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department and Nueces County ESD No. 2 were called to Hwy 361 and Beachcomber for a major accident. Three people were taken to the hospital for various injuries, according to a social media post from ESD No. 2. The highway was...
Therapy dogs experience the sights and sounds of an airport out of CCIA
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Go Team Therapy, Crisis and Airport Dogs trains out at Corpus Christi International Airport twice a year. 3NEWS spoke with Nancy Trepagnier, the Executive Director of the program, who saw a great need for therapy dogs at airports across the nation. “Usually service dogs, people...
Nueces County Judge addresses road safety concerns
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All eyes have been on the construction of the new Harbor Bridge as safety concerns that halted construction on the main span are being resolved by Flatiron Dragados. However, a new safety concern is being addressed now -- this time at the precast yard in...
'Tis the season to give back! 'Day of Giving' returns to Coastal Bend Tuesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It happens only one day a year, but its impact will be felt by 54 local organizations all year long. Tracy Ramirez from the Coastal Bend Community Foundation joined us live to explain everything you need to know about the annual "Coastal Bend Day of Giving" fundraising event.
Two dead after major accident on Harbor Bridge
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Update: As of 12:12 a.m. Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed northbound and southbound lanes on the Harbor Bridge reopened. Corpus Christi Police are currently working a major crash that happened off the Harbor Bridge around 7:24 p.m. Wednesday. Three cars were involved in the accident....
constructiondive.com
$1B Texas Harbor Bridge work resumes, completion delayed to 2025
Some construction on the Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi, Texas — where work was shut down over safety concerns earlier this summer — will resume as early as next week, following the resolution of one of five key design issues. Texas DOT and contractor Flatiron/Dragados announced during a...
Law enforcement mourn victims of Harbor Bridge crash
One of the victims, Betsy Mandujano, worked at the San Patricio Sheriff's Office for 10 years, she was a communications operator.
Ars Technica
Corpus Christi sold its water to Exxon and is losing its big bet on desalination
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas—Five years ago, when ExxonMobil came calling, city officials eagerly signed over a large portion of their water supply so the oil giant could build a $10 billion plant to make plastics out of methane gas. A year later, they did the same for Steel Dynamics to...
Portions of Cole Park Pier to be closed for several days for maintenance
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting today, portions of the Cole Park Pier will be closed for several days for warranty maintenance on the pier deck. The pier's seating, picnic tables, canopies, and the fish cleaning station will be closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. for eight to 10 days, weather permitting, according to the City of Corpus Christi.
CCFD responds to early morning fire off Shady Lane in Annaville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An Annaville woman woke up to the smell of smoke in her home Tuesday morning after she found that the source of the smell was fire by her water heater. The fire was located on the first floor and was able to travel up to...
Second person killed in Harbor Bridge crash ID'ed as Mathew Banda
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A second victim from Wednesday’s wrong-way crash on the Harbor Bridge has been identified as 27-year-old Mathew Adam Banda. There is limited information about Banda, a Sinton native and father, but Sinton baseball coach Adrian Alaniz tells 3NEWS Banda played baseball and football until his junior year.
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 0