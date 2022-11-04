ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII TV3

CCPD working accident off of Hwy 358, Everhart Rd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department are currently working a traffic accident off the axis road of Highway 358 near Everhart. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route if they are in the area. Details are limited, follow 3NEWS as more information becomes available.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
bassmaster.com

Daily Limit: Relocating fish key after wind switch

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Relocating redfish will be the trick for the teams as winds switched direction for Day 2 of the Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup presented by Skeeter. A line of storms from Mexico to Canada, which initially was forecasted to pass the Port Aransas region around midnight, held off until early Saturday morning. While the temperature drop of around 15 degrees won’t affect the bite much, a switch from south to north winds will definitely move the redfish.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

Smoke detector requests increase to new highs, CCFD says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department has more people than usual requesting a free smoke detector this year, but there are not enough to go around. CCFD Fire Marshal Randy Paige said you need to qualify to get one and that older homes are the ones that need them most. Homes did not always require smoke detectors when they were built, but that rule changed in 1993.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Nueces County Judge addresses road safety concerns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All eyes have been on the construction of the new Harbor Bridge as safety concerns that halted construction on the main span are being resolved by Flatiron Dragados. However, a new safety concern is being addressed now -- this time at the precast yard in...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Two dead after major accident on Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Update: As of 12:12 a.m. Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed northbound and southbound lanes on the Harbor Bridge reopened. Corpus Christi Police are currently working a major crash that happened off the Harbor Bridge around 7:24 p.m. Wednesday. Three cars were involved in the accident....
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
constructiondive.com

$1B Texas Harbor Bridge work resumes, completion delayed to 2025

Some construction on the Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi, Texas — where work was shut down over safety concerns earlier this summer — will resume as early as next week, following the resolution of one of five key design issues. Texas DOT and contractor Flatiron/Dragados announced during a...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy