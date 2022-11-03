ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This week in Baton Rouge: a lunar eclipse, veteran appreciation, string quartet pop-ups and more

The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra String Quartet is bringing its performances to the public this week, from Sunday, Nov. 6, to Thursday, Nov. 10. Spend your lunch break listening to songs from the orchestra’s Candlelight Series. The pop-ups are part of BRSO’s symphony week. Catch the orchestra at Perkins Rowe on Sunday, Main Street Market on Monday, Pennington Biomedical Center on Tuesday, the Main Library at Goodwood on Wednesday and the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center on Thursday.
Diabetes screening, sponsored by The Baton Rouge Clinic

Did you know that diabetes is the 7th leading cause of death in the U.S.? Because of the complications associated with it, diabetes can lead to the development of kidney disease, neuropathy, and retinopathy, and can even increase the risk of cardiovascular disease (leading to heart attack and stroke). Many people with pre-diabetes and diabetes have no symptoms in the early stages, so screening plays an important role in identifying them. For some with pre-diabetes, early treatment and lifestyle changes can effectively prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. The American Diabetes Association recommends that screenings for adults begin at age 35, but it should be earlier if you have risk factors. Screening should be performed at least once every three years unless a diagnosis of pre-diabetes is made, in which case yearly testing is recommended. For more information on diabetes risk factors and screenings, click here. details.
