Greensburg, PA

South Greensburg woman's sister rouses her as fire burns in attic

By Joe Napsha
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
A South Greensburg house was damaged by a fire late Thursday that poured smoke from the attic.

Patty Lewis, who owns the house at 1419 Elm St., said she was sleeping Thursday night when she was awakened by her sister, Linda Lewis, yelling for her to get out.

The fire was reported about 11:30 p.m.

“I’m in shock,” Lewis said a short while later.

Lewis stood outside at her neighbor’s house and watched as firefighters from South Greensburg and neighboring companies battled the blaze.

She said she recently had remodeled the house and had new windows installed. She collects antiques and had them in the house.

She said she would be able to stay with a neighbor.

Additional details were not available Friday morning.

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

