Chesterfield man arrested in connection to October shooting in Henrico
Henrico Police arrested a 22-year-old Chesterfield County man, who now faces 11 charges related to a shooting that injured a man in the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court in Henrico Oct. 8. Nicholas Alexander Mohr was arrested without incident Oct. 28. He faces charges of malicious wounding, use of...
Police investigating death of man shot in southside Richmond
Police are investigating the death of a man after he was shot multiple times in southside Richmond, near Route 1, on Saturday evening.
Would-be robber shot outside Walmart, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett
Police are investigating a shooting outside Walmart along the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza in Midlothian.
Man injured after shots fired in Walmart parking lot
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT)- Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting outside the Walmart at Chesterfield Crossing Sunday night. Police say this happened at the Walmart on Chattanooga Plaza just before 7. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
Mom of missing woman says suspect is same man arrested for Florida murder
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There could be new developments in the case of a missing Richmond woman after a man who may have been one of the last people to see her was arrested for murder in a different case in Florida earlier this week. It’s been six years...
Man found dead on Richmond's Southside
A man was found dead with gunshot wounds on the city's Southside Saturday night. Richmond Police said they were called to the 2500 block of Lancelot Avenue.
One person hurt, another arrested after shooting in Newport News
Police in Newport News are investigating after a shooting sent a person to the hospital Friday night. Officers said they got the call around 10:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of 24th Street.
Man shot multiple times in deadly Petersburg shooting
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Cameron Street. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Dantryl Lamar Ingram, 33, of Petersburg, was...
33-year-old Petersburg resident killed after shooting on Cameron Street
Police responded to the 800 block of Cameron Street just before 9 p.m. Thursday and found the 33-year-old man had been shot multiple times.
1 person injured in Hopewell shooting
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A male suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm on Friday in Hopewell. Police were called to the scene of the 1000 block of Langston Park Drive just before 5:15 p.m. The victim, who was not identified, was transported to VCU Medical Center and is...
Lanes clear after crash on I-195 in Henrico
According to 511Virginia, the crash took place at mile marker 28.5, just south of the I-64 interchange in eastern Henrico County. The northbound center and right lanes are both currently closed.
There's someone police want to talk to about a Henrico homicide
Weeks after initially asking for help finding Kelvin K. Johnson, Henrico Police have once again asked for help finding the 27-year-old man.
Student wanted in shooting caught with gun at Highland Springs H.S., police say
A gun was recovered from a Highland Springs student who was taken into custody at school on Thursday for a shooting incident that happened last month.
‘This is not okay’: Neighbor speaks out after man is shot on street in Chesterfield
Surveillance video released by Chesterfield Police shows the moments before 56-year-old Robert Ashburn was shot dead in his driveway on North Carriage Lane around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
17-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting teen and leaving body in garbage can
RICHMOND, Va. (TCD) -- Police announced they have located a teen they believed shot and killed another teen in October and then left the body in a dumpster. According to a statement, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, detectives from the Richmond Police Department and U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 17-year-old male on charges of murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Police: Driver killed after car flips multiple times on Staples Mill Road
A 20-year-old man was killed after his car hit a median and flipped multiple times along a busy road in Henrico County Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
Person of interest in Keeshae Jacobs case charged with killing another woman
Otis Tucker, 35, was arrested this week in Jacksonville, Florida, and charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead in her apartment.
Missing Fairfax County man found dead hours away in another Virginia county
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A missing 18-year-old from Fairfax County was found dead more than three hours away in Gloucester County, Virginia on Halloween, according to authorities. Deputies with the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office responded to Providence Road, not far from Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery, around 4:22 p.m. Monday...
The man who killed a Virginia State Police Special Agent may get a life sentence
Travis Ball is serving a 36-year prison sentence for the 2017 murder of Virginia State Trooper Mike Walter. Now Richmond prosecutors are taking steps to keep Ball in prison for the rest of his life.
Winton man arrested for Rich Square crime
JACKSON – An arrest has been made for a disturbance at a residence in Rich Square on Oct. 22. On Oct. 29, Justice Moses, age 26, of Winton was served with arrest warrants by the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office, who turned him over to the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office.
