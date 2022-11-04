ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC12

Man injured after shots fired in Walmart parking lot

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT)- Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting outside the Walmart at Chesterfield Crossing Sunday night. Police say this happened at the Walmart on Chattanooga Plaza just before 7. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Man shot multiple times in deadly Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Cameron Street. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Dantryl Lamar Ingram, 33, of Petersburg, was...
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

1 person injured in Hopewell shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A male suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm on Friday in Hopewell. Police were called to the scene of the 1000 block of Langston Park Drive just before 5:15 p.m. The victim, who was not identified, was transported to VCU Medical Center and is...
HOPEWELL, VA
truecrimedaily

17-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting teen and leaving body in garbage can

RICHMOND, Va. (TCD) -- Police announced they have located a teen they believed shot and killed another teen in October and then left the body in a dumpster. According to a statement, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, detectives from the Richmond Police Department and U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 17-year-old male on charges of murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
RICHMOND, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Winton man arrested for Rich Square crime

JACKSON – An arrest has been made for a disturbance at a residence in Rich Square on Oct. 22. On Oct. 29, Justice Moses, age 26, of Winton was served with arrest warrants by the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office, who turned him over to the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office.
WINTON, NC

