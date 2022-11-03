DIGISTOR introduces secure solid-state data storage with cryptographic modules for government applications

Emerging technologies like the internet of things (IoT), big data and the fifth generation (5G) cellular network have altered the world in the past decade, enabling "anything, anyone, anytime, anyplace" to become a reality. Networking protocols and numerous technologies are employed by IoT to capture and deliver real-world data for usage in IoT applications. Massive amounts of data are generated by these devices, which have increased size, speed, variety, quality and heterogeneity all at the same time. IoT is also being propelled forward by the development of 5G networks. Connecting billions of sensors via the internet is predicted to be possible because of 5G's wider coverage, lower latency, faster throughput and connection density with high bandwidth.

