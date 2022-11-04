Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenLemoyne, PA
Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain sideRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Corn Cob Acres: An Endless Fun-Zone for KidsMelissa FrostMountville, PA
Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilitiesRoger MarshElizabethtown, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
Dem gubernatorial candidate Shapiro vows Pennsylvania will 'never be a right-to-work state'
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running as the Democratic nominee for governor, told a crowd Friday that Pennsylvania will "never be a 'right-to-work' state."
A Central Pa. group is among those preparing to challenge midterm election results
A recent political rally in Bloomsburg was a lot like any other this election season. Conservative activists and their followers had gathered to pump themselves up for the coming midterms. A stage adorned with patriotic decorations served as the focal point; six-foot-long banners plastered with words like “We the People,” “Freedom” and “Liberty” were tacked up.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Senate needs to give Pennsylvanians a gift ban
It’s November. The time to think about gift giving, to make lists and budgets and plans. This year, what if we focused on drawing a line in the sand when it comes to gifts? Let’s stop the sleigh when it comes to Harrisburg’s elected officials. This year,...
abc27.com
Three candidates face off in race for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District
(WHTM) — The race is on in the Midstate for the 10th Congressional District. The district includes Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York Counties. Republican incumbent Scott Perry is running for reelection. He is being challenged by Democrat and Harrisburg city councilwoman Shamaine Daniels, and a third candidate is looking for votes as well.
Armed Sheriffs at Ballot Boxes in Berks County, PA
Their presence at the ballot boxes is based on a lie. Citizens in Berks County, Pennsylvania have been surprised to find armed Sheriffs guarding the ballot boxes where they may drop off their mail-in ballot. The Sheriffs have been directed by local officials to question voters before allowing them to place their ballot into the box.
Diamond, Quick give voters a choice in the race for a Lebanon County House seat
Lebanon County voters in the 102nd state House district face a decision when they go to vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election. They can vote for Republican incumbent Russ Diamond, who has held the seat for eight years and hopes voters see the advantage that comes with his institutional knowledge of the law-making process and seniority that could win him a committee chairmanship in the next legislative session.
In high stakes governor’s race, some voters’ questions go unanswered
While Shapiro has run a ‘textbook’ campaign, Mastriano has largely avoided media inquiries. When offered a chance to ask gubernatorial candidates Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano a question, 36-year-old Kellie Quinn thought about her two young children and their educational futures. In particular, she wanted to know why...
What time do the polls open on election day in Pennsylvania?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the Midterm election grows closer, Pennsylvanians may be wondering when they can begin voting on election day, which lands on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Pennsylvania, the polls officially open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. What else do you need to know before you cast your vote […]
Helpful facts to know before voting in the Pennsylvania midterm election
The Department of State urges voters to know their rights at the polls for the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
cityandstatepa.com
Here are Harrisburg’s closest House and Senate races to watch on Tuesday
The nation’s eyes may be on the commonwealth’s U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races, but those aren’t the only pivotal matchups on Tuesday’s ballot. As both parties jockey for control of the General Assembly, some down ballot races could have huge implications for the makeup of the legislature and its relationship with a new governor.
billypenn.com
Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year
Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
theburgnews.com
The Week that Was: News and features around Harrisburg
Don’t let this beautiful fall weather go to waste. Get outside, enjoy a stroll around the city and make sure you grab a copy of our November issue of the magazine, which came out this week. But first, get up to speed on the week’s local news, below.
Mastriano trails Shapiro in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll
(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in the latest Pennsylvania Governor’s race poll. The latest abc27/Emerson College/The Hill poll found Shapiro leading by nine points, 50.4% to Mastriano’s 41.2% with 4.8% undecided. Candidates for the Libertarian and Green parties each received 1.5% and the Keystone Party received 0.2%. Fifty-six percent […]
Inflation is hitting Pa. Latinos hard — and they’ll vote that way | Friday Morning Coffee
It’s safe to say that just about every Pennsylvania family is feeling inflation’s pinch this midterm campaign season. But the commonwealth’s Latino voters, a key bloc that’s growing in both size and political clout, are feeling it more than most. And they’re going to vote that way. That was the bottom line Thursday from a trio of […] The post Inflation is hitting Pa. Latinos hard — and they’ll vote that way | Friday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
abc27.com
How do Pennsylvanians feel about daylight saving time?
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — This weekend we “fall back” to mark the end of Daylight Saving Time. That extra hour of sleep is nice, but more and more people are wondering why we’re still changing the clocks twice a year. “I think a lot of people...
abc27.com
‘Fur Ball’ Gala and Auction held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fur Ball Gala and Auction was held on Saturday evening at the Hilton in Harrisburg to benefit the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area. Volunteers and staff were honored for all their hard work and dedication. There was a silent auction and money raised supports the mission of the humane society.
Police ID Harrisburg Man, 29, Killed During Weekend Argument
Police have identified the 29-year-old Harrisburg man killed during an argument in Shippensburg this weekend. Milton D. Washington and the gunman got into an argument at the intersection of N. Queen Street and Coover Avenue around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.
abc27.com
Harrisburg man killed in Shippensburg shooting, State Police investigating
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Shippensburg on Sunday morning. According to State Police, Troopers responded to the intersection of N. Queen Street and Coover Ave. around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers say a verbal altercation between two men turned physical and led to one of the men fatally shooting the other.
NewsChannel 36
Nick Langworthy Campaigns in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- New York State GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy made a stop in Elmira Friday afternoon, just days before Election Day. Langworthy is running as the republican candidate for New York's 23rd Congressional District. "I'm running for Congress to restore a stable conservative voice, for commonsense in the...
Election 2022: Can a sloppy signature disqualify your vote? What can and can’t be challenged at the polls.
It’s Election Day and you sign in at the local polling place, scribbling down your squiggle of a signature with nary a legible letter. And right next to it is your name in perfect cursive, preserved for all time in the voter roll when you were 18. The two look absolutely nothing alike.
