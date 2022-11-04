ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Senate needs to give Pennsylvanians a gift ban

It’s November. The time to think about gift giving, to make lists and budgets and plans. This year, what if we focused on drawing a line in the sand when it comes to gifts? Let’s stop the sleigh when it comes to Harrisburg’s elected officials. This year,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Monica Leigh French

Armed Sheriffs at Ballot Boxes in Berks County, PA

Their presence at the ballot boxes is based on a lie. Citizens in Berks County, Pennsylvania have been surprised to find armed Sheriffs guarding the ballot boxes where they may drop off their mail-in ballot. The Sheriffs have been directed by local officials to question voters before allowing them to place their ballot into the box.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Diamond, Quick give voters a choice in the race for a Lebanon County House seat

Lebanon County voters in the 102nd state House district face a decision when they go to vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election. They can vote for Republican incumbent Russ Diamond, who has held the seat for eight years and hopes voters see the advantage that comes with his institutional knowledge of the law-making process and seniority that could win him a committee chairmanship in the next legislative session.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

What time do the polls open on election day in Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the Midterm election grows closer, Pennsylvanians may be wondering when they can begin voting on election day, which lands on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Pennsylvania, the polls officially open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. What else do you need to know before you cast your vote […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cityandstatepa.com

Here are Harrisburg’s closest House and Senate races to watch on Tuesday

The nation’s eyes may be on the commonwealth’s U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races, but those aren’t the only pivotal matchups on Tuesday’s ballot. As both parties jockey for control of the General Assembly, some down ballot races could have huge implications for the makeup of the legislature and its relationship with a new governor.
HARRISBURG, PA
billypenn.com

Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year

Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theburgnews.com

The Week that Was: News and features around Harrisburg

Don’t let this beautiful fall weather go to waste. Get outside, enjoy a stroll around the city and make sure you grab a copy of our November issue of the magazine, which came out this week. But first, get up to speed on the week’s local news, below.
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

Mastriano trails Shapiro in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll

(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in the latest Pennsylvania Governor’s race poll. The latest abc27/Emerson College/The Hill poll found Shapiro leading by nine points, 50.4% to Mastriano’s 41.2% with 4.8% undecided. Candidates for the Libertarian and Green parties each received 1.5% and the Keystone Party received 0.2%. Fifty-six percent […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Inflation is hitting Pa. Latinos hard — and they’ll vote that way | Friday Morning Coffee

It’s safe to say that just about every Pennsylvania family is feeling inflation’s pinch this midterm campaign season. But the commonwealth’s Latino voters, a key bloc that’s growing in both size and political clout, are feeling it more than most. And they’re going to vote that way. That was the bottom line Thursday from a trio of […] The post Inflation is hitting Pa. Latinos hard — and they’ll vote that way | Friday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

How do Pennsylvanians feel about daylight saving time?

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — This weekend we “fall back” to mark the end of Daylight Saving Time. That extra hour of sleep is nice, but more and more people are wondering why we’re still changing the clocks twice a year. “I think a lot of people...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

‘Fur Ball’ Gala and Auction held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fur Ball Gala and Auction was held on Saturday evening at the Hilton in Harrisburg to benefit the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area. Volunteers and staff were honored for all their hard work and dedication. There was a silent auction and money raised supports the mission of the humane society.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man killed in Shippensburg shooting, State Police investigating

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Shippensburg on Sunday morning. According to State Police, Troopers responded to the intersection of N. Queen Street and Coover Ave. around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers say a verbal altercation between two men turned physical and led to one of the men fatally shooting the other.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
NewsChannel 36

Nick Langworthy Campaigns in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- New York State GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy made a stop in Elmira Friday afternoon, just days before Election Day. Langworthy is running as the republican candidate for New York's 23rd Congressional District. "I'm running for Congress to restore a stable conservative voice, for commonsense in the...
ELMIRA, NY

