ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yonkerstimes.com

The Future of the Local Mall: The Galleria at White Plains, to Focus on Residential Development and Amenity-Based Retail

Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) and Aareal Bank, owner of The Galleria at White Plains, took a major step in securing the future success of downtown White Plains, New York, today forming a new joint venture partnership with two of the most prominent players in the White Plains and NYC Metro real estate market: SL Green Realty Corp. and the Cappelli Organization.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
rocklandreport.com

Rockland County Announces Senior of the Year Awards

POMONA, NY – County Executive Ed Day and Office for the Aging Director Martha Robles honored two super seniors in Rockland Thursday for their longtime community service to helping others. Winsome Downie Rainford was named 2022 Senior of the Year for dedicating her life to helping others overcome challenges....
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Elections 2022: Jessica Altagracia Woolford Runs on Working Families Party Ticket in General Election

The following story was first published on June 26, 2022, by Norwood News ahead of the June 2022 Democratic Primary for Assembly District 81, when Jessica Altagracia Woolford ran, ultimately unsuccessfully, in that primary race against incumbent assemblyman, Jeffrey Dinowitz (A.D. 81). Altagracia Woolford is currently running for office in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 on the Working Families Party ticket, once again, in Assembly District 81.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
birchrestaurant.com

11 Best Restaurants in White Plains, NY

White Plains, New York is a city in the southernmost part of Westchester County. Originally part of the Dutch settlement that took place in Manhattan in the 1700s, the area has quickly become a travel hub for outsiders who are curious about New York. The Farmer’s Market is open all...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Welcome to Putnam County-Re Elect No One…Except Republicans

I found this sign interesting, as I traveled from Westchester County to Putnam County. It is obviously meant to feed off the anger that many voters in northern Westchester and Putnam have over crime and inflation. And we have heard this type of call before, throw the bums out!. But...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
rew-online.com

Breaking Ground Opens 90 Sands: Former Jehovah’s Witnesses Hotel Converted Into Nearly 500 Units of Affordable & Supportive Housing in DUMBO

Breaking Ground, New York’s largest supportive housing developer, today celebrated the opening of 90 Sands, a former Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel converted into 491 affordable and supportive apartments in DUMBO. Breaking Ground launched 32 years ago, in 1990, focused on transforming old hotels in Manhattan into supportive housing, giving the city’s homeless a way to get off the streets and have a place to call home. 90 Sands marks Breaking Ground’s fourth hotel conversion project in New York City. Photos are available to be viewed HERE.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

They’re Here: The Latest Changes to Newburgh Plaza

Many residents were caught off guard when the ShopRite on North Plank Rd in the town of Newburgh, NY announced its closure in 2021. One of the oldest ShopRites in the Hudson Valley, it left Newburgh with one less grocery store and a virtually abandoned shopping center. It also left the town wondering what business would take its place. We finally have an answer, and construction is officially underway.
NEWBURGH, NY
sheenmagazine.com

Meet ItsRyah, The Newest Singer Out Of Rockland County, New York

One spin of RYAH’s music, and you’re immediately smitten. Her buttery voice pairs perfectly with her beauty and overall aesthetic, reminding music-lovers that feel-good R&B is here to stay forever. Her lyrics are inspired by real-life experiences, here to empower females all around the world to walk in their truth, be confident, and never stray from turning your dreams into a reality.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
News 12

Governor candidate Lee Zeldin joins Bronx residents at community church

Bronx residents gathered at a community church in Crotona Park to meet with Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. Officials at the event say that many of the Bronx residents present are former Democrats who are crossing party lines for the first time due to crime. “We have to change, we...
BRONX, NY
94.3 Lite FM

City of Poughkeepsie Names First Ever Director of Youth Services

Big news for the City of Poughkeepsie! City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison has announced the creation of the Director of Youth Services position, and how it will be key to the city's overall strategy to create a Children's Cabinet to bring together school districts, government agencies, child-serving community organizations and other local stakeholders to improve the lives of youth and families. Rolison announced that Karen Williams has been named the first Director of Youth Services.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Dump Truck Overturns Causing Delays in Part of the Lower Hudson Valley

This time of year can be quite hectic for travel, as the already busy streets get even more backed up with traffic and delays. According to statistics provided by Health NY from 2012-2014, motor vehicle traffic injuries were the 4th leading cause of injury-related death in Westchester County. It goes without saying, commuters often face some of the worst delays during morning and afternoon rush hours traffic.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
riverjournalonline.com

Winter Stroll Returns to Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown

“The village allowed [restaurants] to extend their outdoor dining permit, so they could put tables on the street, not just the sidewalk,” said Stephanie Rodnick, executive director of the chamber of commerce, allowing “people to walk on Main Street without cars, which has a strolling effect. Businesses decorated their storefronts and put out hot chocolate or cookies and tables for people who were walking by.”
TARRYTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy