USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNewark, NJ
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Federal Officer Spots His Fugitive At Disney WorldStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
yonkerstimes.com
The Future of the Local Mall: The Galleria at White Plains, to Focus on Residential Development and Amenity-Based Retail
Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) and Aareal Bank, owner of The Galleria at White Plains, took a major step in securing the future success of downtown White Plains, New York, today forming a new joint venture partnership with two of the most prominent players in the White Plains and NYC Metro real estate market: SL Green Realty Corp. and the Cappelli Organization.
rocklandreport.com
Rockland County Announces Senior of the Year Awards
POMONA, NY – County Executive Ed Day and Office for the Aging Director Martha Robles honored two super seniors in Rockland Thursday for their longtime community service to helping others. Winsome Downie Rainford was named 2022 Senior of the Year for dedicating her life to helping others overcome challenges....
norwoodnews.org
Elections 2022: Jessica Altagracia Woolford Runs on Working Families Party Ticket in General Election
The following story was first published on June 26, 2022, by Norwood News ahead of the June 2022 Democratic Primary for Assembly District 81, when Jessica Altagracia Woolford ran, ultimately unsuccessfully, in that primary race against incumbent assemblyman, Jeffrey Dinowitz (A.D. 81). Altagracia Woolford is currently running for office in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 on the Working Families Party ticket, once again, in Assembly District 81.
Yonkers fire department promotes 4 firefighters during ceremony
Four Yonkers firefighters were promoted during a ceremony at City Hall on Friday.
birchrestaurant.com
11 Best Restaurants in White Plains, NY
White Plains, New York is a city in the southernmost part of Westchester County. Originally part of the Dutch settlement that took place in Manhattan in the 1700s, the area has quickly become a travel hub for outsiders who are curious about New York. The Farmer’s Market is open all...
yonkerstimes.com
Welcome to Putnam County-Re Elect No One…Except Republicans
I found this sign interesting, as I traveled from Westchester County to Putnam County. It is obviously meant to feed off the anger that many voters in northern Westchester and Putnam have over crime and inflation. And we have heard this type of call before, throw the bums out!. But...
Zeldin, Hudson Valley Republicans hold ‘Get out the Vote’ rally in Mahopac
He was joined by Republican candidates from Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties to encourage their supporters to participate in the last days of early voting this weekend.
rew-online.com
Breaking Ground Opens 90 Sands: Former Jehovah’s Witnesses Hotel Converted Into Nearly 500 Units of Affordable & Supportive Housing in DUMBO
Breaking Ground, New York’s largest supportive housing developer, today celebrated the opening of 90 Sands, a former Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel converted into 491 affordable and supportive apartments in DUMBO. Breaking Ground launched 32 years ago, in 1990, focused on transforming old hotels in Manhattan into supportive housing, giving the city’s homeless a way to get off the streets and have a place to call home. 90 Sands marks Breaking Ground’s fourth hotel conversion project in New York City. Photos are available to be viewed HERE.
They’re Here: The Latest Changes to Newburgh Plaza
Many residents were caught off guard when the ShopRite on North Plank Rd in the town of Newburgh, NY announced its closure in 2021. One of the oldest ShopRites in the Hudson Valley, it left Newburgh with one less grocery store and a virtually abandoned shopping center. It also left the town wondering what business would take its place. We finally have an answer, and construction is officially underway.
Bomb scare leads to closure of Manhattan early voting site
The NYPD warned the New York City Board of Elections of a bomb scare at an early voting site at M555 Central Park East High School on the corner of Madison Avenue and East 106th Street in East Harlem on Sunday.
sheenmagazine.com
Meet ItsRyah, The Newest Singer Out Of Rockland County, New York
One spin of RYAH’s music, and you’re immediately smitten. Her buttery voice pairs perfectly with her beauty and overall aesthetic, reminding music-lovers that feel-good R&B is here to stay forever. Her lyrics are inspired by real-life experiences, here to empower females all around the world to walk in their truth, be confident, and never stray from turning your dreams into a reality.
Popular Roadside Restaurant in Mahopac Featured on The Cooking Channel
Looking around at social media and various NY/Connecticut groups, we came across some very cool information about a roadside restaurant in Mahopac, NY. Countryside Kitchen recently appeared on an episode of The Cooking Channel's Man Vs Food, with their amazing signature breakfast/anytime dish featured. My thanks to Lee and Christina...
News 12
Governor candidate Lee Zeldin joins Bronx residents at community church
Bronx residents gathered at a community church in Crotona Park to meet with Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. Officials at the event say that many of the Bronx residents present are former Democrats who are crossing party lines for the first time due to crime. “We have to change, we...
City of Poughkeepsie Names First Ever Director of Youth Services
Big news for the City of Poughkeepsie! City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison has announced the creation of the Director of Youth Services position, and how it will be key to the city's overall strategy to create a Children's Cabinet to bring together school districts, government agencies, child-serving community organizations and other local stakeholders to improve the lives of youth and families. Rolison announced that Karen Williams has been named the first Director of Youth Services.
GOP hopes to weaken Democratic hold on CT General Assembly
On Tuesday, the results in 187 General Assembly contests will provide a more granular snapshot of Connecticut’s evolving political identity.
Controversy brewing at Westchester school district over assignment based on book addressing racism
The assignment is part of a larger divide between parents: the hiring of an employee for diversity, equity and inclusion.
Upstate New York Great-Grandfather Fatally Stabbed In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley great-grandfather was fatally stabbed. His alleged killer just had a murder charge dropped. On Thursday, Nov. 3, 22-year-old Horace Duke for Wallkill was arraigned in Orange County Court on an indictment charging him with manslaughter in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth-degree degree.
At NYC school with sharpest drop in math scores, high poverty, crowded classrooms and a recent gun scare
Medgar Evers College Preparatory School in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Medgar Evers College Preparatory School in Crown Heights serves as an extreme example of the pandemic-era challenges facing students and educators. [ more › ]
Dump Truck Overturns Causing Delays in Part of the Lower Hudson Valley
This time of year can be quite hectic for travel, as the already busy streets get even more backed up with traffic and delays. According to statistics provided by Health NY from 2012-2014, motor vehicle traffic injuries were the 4th leading cause of injury-related death in Westchester County. It goes without saying, commuters often face some of the worst delays during morning and afternoon rush hours traffic.
riverjournalonline.com
Winter Stroll Returns to Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown
“The village allowed [restaurants] to extend their outdoor dining permit, so they could put tables on the street, not just the sidewalk,” said Stephanie Rodnick, executive director of the chamber of commerce, allowing “people to walk on Main Street without cars, which has a strolling effect. Businesses decorated their storefronts and put out hot chocolate or cookies and tables for people who were walking by.”
