wnky.com
KSP recruiting locally for dispatch positions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police is hiring for dispatchers in local and nearby counties. Currently, KSP says there is a total of 46 full-time dispatch positions at 13 posts, including Post 3. KSP Post 3 serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson and Warren counties.
wnky.com
BGISD child nutrition director receives honorary Wheaties box
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One local woman is being awarded today with her face on a box of cereal!. Dalla Emerson is the nutrition director for the Bowling Green Independent School District. Throughout the year, she has organized student-lead committees in each school, having them shape their own lunch...
2 Kentucky school districts cancel class due to flu
Although this year's flu season has just begun, the virus has already taken a toll on multiple school districts in Kentucky.
WBKO
Downtown Bowling Green hosts Veterans Day parade
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the great Barbara Streisand once said, “Don’t bring around a cloud to rain on my parade.”. Well, there was quite a bit of rain at the 2022 Veterans Day Parade, but that did not stop the Bowling Green community from coming out and showing their support to the local veterans.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Oct. 24, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2022. Rezarta Ziu, 37, and William T. Chapman Jr., 47, both of Glasgow. Oct. 27, 2022:. Samantha R. Burns, 29, and Nicholas L. Williams, 32, both of Munfordville.
wymt.com
Numerous school districts close due to illness
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Flu cases are forcing several school districts to close for in-person instruction this week. Pineville Independent School has cancelled all classes on Monday Nov. 7. All faculty and staff are still required to come in at their normal time. Magoffin County and Powell County students will...
wnky.com
WKU unveils new Disaster Science Operations Center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Western Kentucky University dedicated its new Disaster Science Operations Center. The new center will bridge together students and staff who work in Meteorology, Emergency Management Disaster Science and Homeland Security Science. The connection will improve emergency disaster mitigation, management and response. With the tornado last year, these students...
wnky.com
WKU smashes away stress with pumpkins
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU held the Great Stress Squash again this year, allowing students to smash away their stress. Students showed up to campus to smash pumpkins for free. Not only does the event get out stress, it also gets students excited for the end of the semester.
WBKO
Officials warn citizens of alleged scammer in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Alvaton community members have reported being scammed by a man claiming to seal driveways. From what concerned citizens have reported, Michael Tinker would convince customers to hand over cash prior to completing the job and in turn not have to charge them tax. The Warren...
WBKO
2nd District U.S. Representative Race: Hank Linderman
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re just days away from this year’s general election and WBKO is taking a closer look at some of the top races this year by sitting down with candidates to get their take on some of the community’s most important issues. And in the race for second district U.S. Representative, incumbent Republican Brett Guthrie from Bowling Green is facing a challenge from Grayson County Democrat, Hank Linderman.
lakercountry.com
Flu activity widespread in Kentucky; some schools closing
Flu activity across the state is considered widespread by the Kentucky Department for Public Health with children ages 1-10 being the age group most highly affected by the flu so far this season. That increase in flu activity has led to a couple school closures, including one in a neighboring...
wnky.com
SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – Resilience Ruck 12k
For today’s edition of Sunrise Spotlight, we met with Erica Hildreth to talk about an upcoming local event. The Resilience Ruck 12k is happening tomorrow, November 5th at La Gala in Bowling Green, KY. This marathon is one you can take at your own pace and can still sign up to participate on their website. The event benefits the Veteran’s Club in Bowling Green and they’d love to have you there!
WLKY.com
Hardin County authorities investigate fatal accident that shut down I-65
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Hardin County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly accident that shut down I-65. Around 4;30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Springfield road on the south side of Elizabethtown for a report of a man acting erratically. An officer responding to the incident saw the man...
jpinews.com
Solar Energy coming to Hart County brings both concerns and support
Solar energy is coming to Hart County, and it might look a little different than what most people expect. A Solar Farm, containing solar panel grids, will be placed on over 500 acres along L & N Turnpike Road (KY 335) from I-65 to Rowletts. A solar farm is a...
WBKO
UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A missing teen has been located, according to the Glasgow Police Department. Police said Madison Taylor was last seen on West Leech Street on Monday around 9:30 p.m.
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
lakercountry.com
KSP to have multiple traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
wnky.com
Locally born horse Epicenter competing with the big boys at Breeders’ Cup
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-The state of Kentucky is known for horse racing, and this weekend is one of the biggest races of the year. “You’re racing with the best horses from around the world,” said racehorse Epicenter’s breeder Brent Harris. It’s the 39th annual breeder’s cup. Locally born...
1 killed in deadly crash in Trousdale County
A portion of Highway 231 was closed following a deadly crash in Trousdale County.
wnky.com
BGPD investigating shooting death on Spring Hollow Avenue; 1 arrested
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says one man is dead following a shooting Sunday morning. BGPD officer Andrew Kilbourne says authorities received a call around 7:19 a.m. to respond to Spring Hollow Avenue. Kilbourne says the caller said their neighbor had been shot after the victim walked to their house and told them about his gunshot injuries.
