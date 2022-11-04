ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barren County, KY

wnky.com

KSP recruiting locally for dispatch positions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police is hiring for dispatchers in local and nearby counties. Currently, KSP says there is a total of 46 full-time dispatch positions at 13 posts, including Post 3. KSP Post 3 serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson and Warren counties.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

BGISD child nutrition director receives honorary Wheaties box

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One local woman is being awarded today with her face on a box of cereal!. Dalla Emerson is the nutrition director for the Bowling Green Independent School District. Throughout the year, she has organized student-lead committees in each school, having them shape their own lunch...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Downtown Bowling Green hosts Veterans Day parade

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the great Barbara Streisand once said, “Don’t bring around a cloud to rain on my parade.”. Well, there was quite a bit of rain at the 2022 Veterans Day Parade, but that did not stop the Bowling Green community from coming out and showing their support to the local veterans.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Oct. 24, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2022. Rezarta Ziu, 37, and William T. Chapman Jr., 47, both of Glasgow. Oct. 27, 2022:. Samantha R. Burns, 29, and Nicholas L. Williams, 32, both of Munfordville.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Numerous school districts close due to illness

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Flu cases are forcing several school districts to close for in-person instruction this week. Pineville Independent School has cancelled all classes on Monday Nov. 7. All faculty and staff are still required to come in at their normal time. Magoffin County and Powell County students will...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

WKU unveils new Disaster Science Operations Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Western Kentucky University dedicated its new Disaster Science Operations Center. The new center will bridge together students and staff who work in Meteorology, Emergency Management Disaster Science and Homeland Security Science. The connection will improve emergency disaster mitigation, management and response. With the tornado last year, these students...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

WKU smashes away stress with pumpkins

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU held the Great Stress Squash again this year, allowing students to smash away their stress. Students showed up to campus to smash pumpkins for free. Not only does the event get out stress, it also gets students excited for the end of the semester.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Officials warn citizens of alleged scammer in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Alvaton community members have reported being scammed by a man claiming to seal driveways. From what concerned citizens have reported, Michael Tinker would convince customers to hand over cash prior to completing the job and in turn not have to charge them tax. The Warren...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

2nd District U.S. Representative Race: Hank Linderman

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re just days away from this year’s general election and WBKO is taking a closer look at some of the top races this year by sitting down with candidates to get their take on some of the community’s most important issues. And in the race for second district U.S. Representative, incumbent Republican Brett Guthrie from Bowling Green is facing a challenge from Grayson County Democrat, Hank Linderman.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lakercountry.com

Flu activity widespread in Kentucky; some schools closing

Flu activity across the state is considered widespread by the Kentucky Department for Public Health with children ages 1-10 being the age group most highly affected by the flu so far this season. That increase in flu activity has led to a couple school closures, including one in a neighboring...
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – Resilience Ruck 12k

For today’s edition of Sunrise Spotlight, we met with Erica Hildreth to talk about an upcoming local event. The Resilience Ruck 12k is happening tomorrow, November 5th at La Gala in Bowling Green, KY. This marathon is one you can take at your own pace and can still sign up to participate on their website. The event benefits the Veteran’s Club in Bowling Green and they’d love to have you there!
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A missing teen has been located, according to the Glasgow Police Department. Police said Madison Taylor was last seen on West Leech Street on Monday around 9:30 p.m.
GLASGOW, KY
lakercountry.com

KSP to have multiple traffic safety checkpoints

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

BGPD investigating shooting death on Spring Hollow Avenue; 1 arrested

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says one man is dead following a shooting Sunday morning. BGPD officer Andrew Kilbourne says authorities received a call around 7:19 a.m. to respond to Spring Hollow Avenue. Kilbourne says the caller said their neighbor had been shot after the victim walked to their house and told them about his gunshot injuries.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

