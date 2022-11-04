For today’s edition of Sunrise Spotlight, we met with Erica Hildreth to talk about an upcoming local event. The Resilience Ruck 12k is happening tomorrow, November 5th at La Gala in Bowling Green, KY. This marathon is one you can take at your own pace and can still sign up to participate on their website. The event benefits the Veteran’s Club in Bowling Green and they’d love to have you there!

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO