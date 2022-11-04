Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
The Hockey Writers
Blues Roundtable: Krug Contract, Rebuild, & More
The 2022-23 season has not been good through nine games for the St. Louis Blues. They’ve lost six games in a row and are 3-6-0 on the season. Tougher opponents are ahead in the month of November, including tilts with the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights next week.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Liljegren, Robertson & Losing Samsonov
Injuries and early season losses have dominated the headlines for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Their slow starts have defined their first 12 games, having trailed in 10 of those 12 games to open up their 2022-23 campaign. While some players have stepped up and had significant starts to the season,...
10 observations: Hawks doomed by special teams in loss to Jets
The Blackhawks fell to the Winnipeg Jets 4-0 at Canada Life Centre on Saturday. 1. The Blackhawks lost the special teams battle, and it proved to be the difference in this game. They gave up a shorthanded goal and three power-play tallies, three of which came in the second period. Things got away from them quickly.
Ian Mitchell aiming to lock down roster spot with Hawks
Ian Mitchell went into this past summer hungry to take advantage of a full offseason of training because he wanted to go into camp with the mindset that he was going to push for a full-time roster spot with the Blackhawks. Instead, Mitchell was ruled out for six weeks at...
Podcast: Will there be a trade market for Jonathan Toews?
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau discuss whether there will be a trade market for Jonathan Toews after his hot start. The guys also talk about whether Arvid Soderblom can be the Blackhawks' goaltender of the future, Max Domi's ridiculous improvement at the faceoff circle, hockey celebrations and much more.
Failed recruitment began animosity between Noah, Heat
Before the landmark "Big Three" of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh formed with the Miami Heat in the summer of 2010, Joakim Noah attempted to lure that trio to the Chicago Bulls. That recruitment, Noah told JJ Redick and Tommy Alter in an appearance on the The Old...
NBC Sports
Senators are up for sale, buyer must keep team in Ottawa
OTTAWA, Ontario — The Ottawa Senators are on the market. The board of directors of Senators Sports & Entertainment said a process has been initiated for the sale of the NHL club. The board retained Galatioto Sports Partners, a firm specializing in the sports finance and advisory business, as its financial adviser.
Maple Leafs Take Part in Hockey Fights Cancer Game with Rodion Amirov in Their Thoughts
The Maple Leafs will wear lavender jerseys during warmup against the Boston Bruins on Saturday
Terry makes most of first entry into Bulls' rotation
TORONTO — Dalen Terry did the math. He knew the Bulls, already without two rotation players in Coby White and Andre Drummond, also planned to sit Zach LaVine as part of LaVine’s knee management plan. “I knew that we were short a couple guys,” Terry said. “So I...
Hawks turn to fifth-string G Dylan Wells after Soderblom exits
For the third time this season, the Blackhawks found themselves in a potential emergency goaltender situation on Saturday after Arvid Soderblom was ruled out after the second period. He stopped the first 19 shots he faced before giving up three goals on the next five shots and exiting. "I actually...
Bulls must find identity when DeRozan draws doubles
TORONTO — There aren’t many coaches like Nick Nurse. DeMar DeRozan knows this as well as anyone, having spent five seasons with Nurse when Nurse served as a Toronto Raptors assistant coach before landing the head coaching job. So whether it’s a coach’s challenge in the first two...
LaVine questionable for opener of Raptors' set
TORONTO --- The left knee management plan remains intact. Even before Zach LaVine played in his first set of back-to-back games this week, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan said the decision on LaVine's availability moving forward---at least in this stage of the season---will be made on a case-to-case basis. And thus, LaVine is listed as questionable for Sunday evening's road game against the Toronto Raptors.
NHL’s Gary Bettman Addresses Bruins Signing Mitchell Miller
The commisioner explained the league's stance on the 20-year-old.
Donovan shares hope, but no timetable, in Ball update
BOSTON — While acknowledging that Lonzo Ball hasn’t begun running or cutting and reiterating there’s no timetable for his return to the court, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan still offered an optimistic update on the guard who is so instrumental to style of play. Wednesday will...
Noah on Derrick Rose's Bulls impact: 'He was Chicago'
Joakim Noah saw firsthand the impact Derrick Rose had on the city of Chicago and the Chicago Bulls' fanbase at the beginning of each of their NBA careers. Rose, a South Side native, ascended quickly to stardom at Simeon, then after one collegiate season at Memphis, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 draft to his hometown team.
LaVine off Bulls' injury report ahead of game vs. Celtics
Zach LaVine is off of the Chicago Bulls' injury report ahead of Friday's road matchup with the Boston Celtics, a positive sign as he manages his left knee. After undergoing surgery on that knee in the offseason, then experiencing soreness in the area between the end of the preseason and start of the regular season, the Bulls' medical staff has been monitoring LaVine closely early in the season. The two-time All-Star has missed three of the Bulls' nine games thus far: Their season opener against the Miami Heat, then the front end of separate back-to-back sets against the Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs, respectively.
Ayo Dosunmu's career stats against Celtics are dominant
The Chicago Bulls travel to Boston to take on the Celtics Friday night. Which means Ayo Dosunmu has another chance to build on his dominant career statistics against the reigning Eastern Conference champions. Yes, Dosunmu's NBA career is young, to the point that he has only appeared in four regular...
Vučević reunites with fan who beat cancer in Boston
In April 2021, Nikola Vučević shared a heartwarming moment with an 11-year-old Chicago Bulls fan in Boston named Stepan, who at the time was battling cancer. After a 102-96 win over the Celtics, Vučević signed a poster, took a selfie, and then gifted Stepan his game-worn jersey, which he also signed:
NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives
Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him as a "b****-a** motherf***er" to another Mavericks player following a technical foul. "I would like...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0