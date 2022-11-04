ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Hockey Writers

Blues Roundtable: Krug Contract, Rebuild, & More

The 2022-23 season has not been good through nine games for the St. Louis Blues. They’ve lost six games in a row and are 3-6-0 on the season. Tougher opponents are ahead in the month of November, including tilts with the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights next week.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs' 3 Up, 3 Down: Liljegren, Robertson & Losing Samsonov

Injuries and early season losses have dominated the headlines for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Their slow starts have defined their first 12 games, having trailed in 10 of those 12 games to open up their 2022-23 campaign. While some players have stepped up and had significant starts to the season,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

Podcast: Will there be a trade market for Jonathan Toews?

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau discuss whether there will be a trade market for Jonathan Toews after his hot start. The guys also talk about whether Arvid Soderblom can be the Blackhawks' goaltender of the future, Max Domi's ridiculous improvement at the faceoff circle, hockey celebrations and much more.
NBC Sports

Senators are up for sale, buyer must keep team in Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ontario — The Ottawa Senators are on the market. The board of directors of Senators Sports & Entertainment said a process has been initiated for the sale of the NHL club. The board retained Galatioto Sports Partners, a firm specializing in the sports finance and advisory business, as its financial adviser.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls must find identity when DeRozan draws doubles

TORONTO — There aren’t many coaches like Nick Nurse. DeMar DeRozan knows this as well as anyone, having spent five seasons with Nurse when Nurse served as a Toronto Raptors assistant coach before landing the head coaching job. So whether it’s a coach’s challenge in the first two...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

LaVine questionable for opener of Raptors' set

TORONTO --- The left knee management plan remains intact. Even before Zach LaVine played in his first set of back-to-back games this week, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan said the decision on LaVine's availability moving forward---at least in this stage of the season---will be made on a case-to-case basis. And thus, LaVine is listed as questionable for Sunday evening's road game against the Toronto Raptors.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Noah on Derrick Rose's Bulls impact: 'He was Chicago'

Joakim Noah saw firsthand the impact Derrick Rose had on the city of Chicago and the Chicago Bulls' fanbase at the beginning of each of their NBA careers. Rose, a South Side native, ascended quickly to stardom at Simeon, then after one collegiate season at Memphis, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 draft to his hometown team.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

LaVine off Bulls' injury report ahead of game vs. Celtics

Zach LaVine is off of the Chicago Bulls' injury report ahead of Friday's road matchup with the Boston Celtics, a positive sign as he manages his left knee. After undergoing surgery on that knee in the offseason, then experiencing soreness in the area between the end of the preseason and start of the regular season, the Bulls' medical staff has been monitoring LaVine closely early in the season. The two-time All-Star has missed three of the Bulls' nine games thus far: Their season opener against the Miami Heat, then the front end of separate back-to-back sets against the Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs, respectively.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Vučević reunites with fan who beat cancer in Boston

In April 2021, Nikola Vučević shared a heartwarming moment with an 11-year-old Chicago Bulls fan in Boston named Stepan, who at the time was battling cancer. After a 102-96 win over the Celtics, Vučević signed a poster, took a selfie, and then gifted Stepan his game-worn jersey, which he also signed:
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives

Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him as a "b****-a** motherf***er" to another Mavericks player following a technical foul. "I would like...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

