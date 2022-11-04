Read full article on original website
Indiana Basketball Player Analysis: Will IU need Xavier Johnson's game to change this season?
Despite Trayce Jackson-Davis being Indiana’s star in 2021-22, the team often went as point guard Xavier Johnson went. Johnson's play as the lead ball handler dictated much of what the Hoosiers did last season. The Pittsburgh transfer scored 12.1 points per game on 52.6% true shooting in his first...
Takeaways from Indiana's 86-43 win in Kentucky Wesleyan exhibition
The Indiana Hoosiers defeated Kentucky Wesleyan 86-43 in their first exhibition game of the season on Friday night. It provided a first look at the seven new additions to the team, as well as a front row seat to the highlight-worthy plays that the likes of Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger can make this season. While the stakes were low, here are a few takeaways from the matchup:
Indiana football dominated 45-14 by Penn State, uses three quarterbacks in place of Bazelak
Indiana head coach Tom Allen was mum about his team’s quarterback situation heading into Saturday’s game against No. 16 Penn State, refusing to name a starter or rule anyone out. For the second time this season, Memorial Stadium was put on quarterback watch, waiting to find out who...
Indiana earns 86-43 exhibition win against Kentucky Wesleyan
Friday night started the 2022-2023 season for Indiana with a 86-43 win over Kentucky Wesleyan. This was the first and only exhibition game of the year for Indiana before the regular season starts Nov. 8. In typical Indiana fashion, the Hoosiers were led by Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger with both stars combining for a total of 38 points. Indiana went down in the first 11 seconds of play but took the lead from there and never looked back for its first win of the season.
Indiana downs Penn State 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal, Maryland rematch set for semifinal
Indiana midfielder Patrick McDonald routinely stepped back a few steps, preparing to take the corner kick, while also deceiving Penn State defenders. Rather than curling an aerial pass, McDonald rushed to play a short ground pass to an open Luka Bezerra, standing on the edge of the 18-yard box. Bezerra...
