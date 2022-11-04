Friday night started the 2022-2023 season for Indiana with a 86-43 win over Kentucky Wesleyan. This was the first and only exhibition game of the year for Indiana before the regular season starts Nov. 8. In typical Indiana fashion, the Hoosiers were led by Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger with both stars combining for a total of 38 points. Indiana went down in the first 11 seconds of play but took the lead from there and never looked back for its first win of the season.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO