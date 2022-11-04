Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
ksl.com
Electricity restored to most in Salt Lake Valley, still hundreds without power
SALT LAKE CITY — Electricity has been restored to most Rocky Mountain Power customers after multiple outages left thousands without power in the Salt Lake Valley Monday morning. The company's website showed 95 outages affecting more than 22,000 customers around 7 a.m., up from over 6,000 earlier in the...
ksl.com
Man steals SUV, crashes into traffic light in Salt Lake, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a man has been arrested after crashing a stolen SUV into a traffic pole, and then running from officers Monday morning. An officer was patrolling near 1000 W. North Temple when he noticed a suspicious SUV surrounded by people in a parking lot of a local business, Salt Lake City police said in a news release.
ksl.com
Police concerned about 2 teens missing from Utah County area
SPANISH FORK — Spanish Fork police are concerned about the safety of two teens who have been missing since late Friday night. A third teen that was thought to be with Katiana Peterson and Elijah Seeley has been found. Katiana Peterson, age 14, and Elijah Seeley, age 13, are...
ksl.com
New Utah storm may produce over 2 feet of mountain snow; power companies brace for outages
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's largest power provider is bracing for possible weather-related outages, as an atmospheric river is set to churn even more rain, snow and wind into the state to start the workweek. Rocky Mountain Power officials said Sunday that they are monitoring the latest storm system...
ksl.com
Kearns pastor created a multicultural church where people learn from each other
KEARNS — Pastor Corey J. Hodges has been working to cultivate a multicultural atmosphere at the Point Church during the last 15 years, and he has been succeeding. The Point Church currently has at least 33 different nationalities represented in its congregation, counting first generation Americans and people who were born in other countries.
ksl.com
How to be More Influential: 5 ways to build lasting influence with the people around you
You can be more influential with your spouse, your friends, and your coworkers. Do you ever feel like your spouse is more willing to follow the advice of their friend or neighbor than you? Or wish the people you worked with or walked with every morning would listen more clearly to what you’re saying? You’re probably in need of an “influence makeover.”
ksl.com
Utah County attorney says deputy county clerk should be removed from supervising election
PROVO — The Utah County attorney is asking that a county election official be removed from supervising Tuesday's election after the official received payments from a group opposing a measure on the ballot. In a recent memo obtained by KSL.com, Utah County Attorney David Leavitt said he is concerned...
Beloved West Jordan toy maker retiring after donating more than 1 million toys
After more than two decades, the man who may be Utah’s most beloved toymaker is stepping away. "If you want to be happy you do something for someone else.”
ksl.com
Pacific volleyball team refuses to play at BYU, cites unsupported Duke claim of 'racist comments'
PROVO — The University of Pacific women's volleyball team has forfeited its West Coast Conference match at No. 18 BYU on Thursday because of concerns by some of its players about a claim that racial slurs were aimed at a Black player from Duke during a match in August.
ksl.com
Preaching patience: Seldom-used Hinckley Ropati ready when BYU needed him most
BOISE, Idaho — Credit goes to the big names, the heavy hitters, the players said to be "among the best in college football," either Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium or in analyzing their NFL draft stock. Puka Nacua and Jaren Hall were magnificent in BYU's stunning 31-28 win over...
ksl.com
Complementary football: Did BYU's upset of Boise State alter trajectory of season?
BOISE, Idaho — On an icy night in the Treasure Valley wearing icy white face masks to complement an all-white look, and with the future of the BYU-Boise State rivalry in doubt, BYU extracted a small measure of revenge for last year's upset loss at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Jaren...
Comments / 0