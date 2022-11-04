ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Man steals SUV, crashes into traffic light in Salt Lake, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a man has been arrested after crashing a stolen SUV into a traffic pole, and then running from officers Monday morning. An officer was patrolling near 1000 W. North Temple when he noticed a suspicious SUV surrounded by people in a parking lot of a local business, Salt Lake City police said in a news release.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Police concerned about 2 teens missing from Utah County area

SPANISH FORK — Spanish Fork police are concerned about the safety of two teens who have been missing since late Friday night. A third teen that was thought to be with Katiana Peterson and Elijah Seeley has been found. Katiana Peterson, age 14, and Elijah Seeley, age 13, are...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Kearns pastor created a multicultural church where people learn from each other

KEARNS — Pastor Corey J. Hodges has been working to cultivate a multicultural atmosphere at the Point Church during the last 15 years, and he has been succeeding. The Point Church currently has at least 33 different nationalities represented in its congregation, counting first generation Americans and people who were born in other countries.
KEARNS, UT
ksl.com

How to be More Influential: 5 ways to build lasting influence with the people around you

You can be more influential with your spouse, your friends, and your coworkers. Do you ever feel like your spouse is more willing to follow the advice of their friend or neighbor than you? Or wish the people you worked with or walked with every morning would listen more clearly to what you’re saying? You’re probably in need of an “influence makeover.”
MURRAY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy