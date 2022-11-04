ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

South Carolina shatters one-day early voting record by 10,000 ballots

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
 3 days ago

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- South Carolina has broken its one-day early voting record by some 10,000 ballots, state officials said.

South Carolina on Wednesday set a one-day early voting record with some 50,000 ballots cast. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

The South Carolina Election Commission said in a statement Thursday that a record nearly 50,000 ballots were cast a day prior at early voting centers, lifting the number of South Carolinians to have voted early in this month's mid-term election to 383,000.

"With three days left of early voting totals remaining to report, the SEC expects pre-election day turnout to continue to rise significantly," it said.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after election officials announced that voters had set a new one-day record for early voting with some 40,000 people casting ballots on Oct. 24, nearly doubling the previous record set on June 10 during the primary elections.

State election officials added that of the 63,000 absentee ballots issued, some 48,000 have already been returned.

Including the returned absentee ballots, 431,000 South Carolinians have voted early in the upcoming election, it said.

Early voting for the Tuesday election in South Carolina ends Saturday.

Wendy Schaefer
2d ago

I think after watching the big guy’s speech the night before spurred many, including me to get their votes in early, in case of some emergency that might be dreamed up to keep people away on Tuesday. Plus, there is no way any minds will be changed at this point, might as well get it done

Brian Durrell
2d ago

voters are fed up with our government! we want things to change! the elite should not be above the law!

Anita Atwood
2d ago

I voted early one picture ID- verbally gave address, 5 mins machines work poll workers efficient, no lines, clean too! It is great voting early due to work and family schedules, getting more folks out like elderly and disabled. Also be respectful wear a mask😉early voting means convenience for voters, more efficient organization, less chaos less angry voters!!Go w a SMILE 😁be proud to be an American🇺🇸VOTE

