ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 86

Anthony Morris
3d ago

you're the best I know Obama and we surely miss you down with the lies of trump I just don't understand everybody can see that young and old

Reply(30)
12
Betty Horton
3d ago

Go TRUMP Go, let's Make America Great Again. Our Love and Prayers, may God bless and keep you safe from all these evils.🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲

Reply(6)
8
Charlie O
3d ago

I wonder how the people from the South Side of Chicago feel about Barack as he did nothing for them! Even in Jersey City,New Jersey which is rather far away there is a school on Kennedy Boulevard near Wade Street named after him....FOR WHAT!!!

Reply(10)
3
Related
Salon

“Devastating piece of evidence”: George Conway predicts Trump “meltdown to end all meltdowns”

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Conservative attorney George Conway warned that Donald Trump will act more frantically after Wednesday's bombshell ruling by a federal judge that found the former president likely committed crimes — including while in office.
GEORGIA STATE
SheKnows

Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
TMZ.com

Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else

Mike Pence got hit with a simple question -- if Trump's the nominee, would his former Veep vote for him? -- there are 2 ways to interpret his answer, and one is shocking!. Pence gave a speech at Georgetown University Wednesday about what's in store for conservatism in America. Someone...
Salon

"We've waited long enough": Appeals court rules in favor of releasing Trump's tax returns

A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to reconsider a ruling requiring the Treasury Department to turn over his tax returns. The full D.C. appeals court denied Trump's request for the court to rehear the case. A three-judge panel on the court in August unanimously denied Trump's appeal of the lower court decision that cleared the way for House Democrats to obtain his tax information from the IRS. The brief order on Thursday said there were no noted dissents.
Washington Examiner

Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week

The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
WASHINGTON, DC
iheart.com

Saudi prince has a CHILLING message for Joe Biden​​

GLENN: So let's stop in Saudi Arabia, shall we? Remember when the president went over and said please pump some more oil and they said we'll pump a couple hundred thousand gallons of barrels for you. And then he said okay, well, can you just hold it until after the...
The List

Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell

Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
KENTUCKY STATE
CNN

McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows

CNN — During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Slate

The Most Hated Man in America

At the beginning of World War II, the greatest threat to the American war effort wasn’t the Nazis or the Japanese—it was runaway inflation. The man in charge of stopping it was the country’s “price czar,” Leon Henderson. In 1942, he controlled how much coffee ordinary people could drink and how many tires they could buy. Those rules made him a nationwide villain. But would they save the country?
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy