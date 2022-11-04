Read full article on original website
Anthony Morris
3d ago
you're the best I know Obama and we surely miss you down with the lies of trump I just don't understand everybody can see that young and old
Betty Horton
3d ago
Go TRUMP Go, let's Make America Great Again. Our Love and Prayers, may God bless and keep you safe from all these evils.🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲
Charlie O
3d ago
I wonder how the people from the South Side of Chicago feel about Barack as he did nothing for them! Even in Jersey City,New Jersey which is rather far away there is a school on Kennedy Boulevard near Wade Street named after him....FOR WHAT!!!
“Devastating piece of evidence”: George Conway predicts Trump “meltdown to end all meltdowns”
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Conservative attorney George Conway warned that Donald Trump will act more frantically after Wednesday's bombshell ruling by a federal judge that found the former president likely committed crimes — including while in office.
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
Michael Cohen said Trump may not run for the presidency in 2024 as it would destroy his political fundraising 'grift'
Michael Cohen addressed rumors that Trump, his former boss, will launch a new presidential bid. He predicted Trump will not, as it would limit Trump's ability to spend money he has fundraised. Cohen was once Trump's right-hand-man, but is now one of his bitterest critics. Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's ex-personal...
TMZ.com
Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else
Mike Pence got hit with a simple question -- if Trump's the nominee, would his former Veep vote for him? -- there are 2 ways to interpret his answer, and one is shocking!. Pence gave a speech at Georgetown University Wednesday about what's in store for conservatism in America. Someone...
New Georgia Senate poll shows support for Herschel Walker dips as Democrat Raphael Warnock gains
Herschel Walker appears to defend abortion after calling for national ban. Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock took the lead in Georgia in his race against Republican Herschel Walker, a new Emerson College poll showed. The poll showed that 48 per cent of likely supporters would cast their vote for Mr...
"We've waited long enough": Appeals court rules in favor of releasing Trump's tax returns
A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to reconsider a ruling requiring the Treasury Department to turn over his tax returns. The full D.C. appeals court denied Trump's request for the court to rehear the case. A three-judge panel on the court in August unanimously denied Trump's appeal of the lower court decision that cleared the way for House Democrats to obtain his tax information from the IRS. The brief order on Thursday said there were no noted dissents.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Stephen Colbert Taunts Donald Trump With 2 Things About Barack Obama He'll 'Never Have'
"The Late Show" comedian riffed on a rally exchange involving Obama.
Trump’s indicted billionaire pal testifies that his presidency was “disastrous” for business
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Tom Barrack, the indicted billionaire real estate financier with close ties to former President Donald Trump, testified at his criminal trial that his business relationship with the former president was nothing but trouble. Barrack characterized his dealings with Trump as "disastrous," adding that...
Here's What Trump Will Do If He Wins in 2024, According to Kellyanne Conway
"The reason he wants to run is he thought he would still be there," Conway said about the former president.
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week
The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
msn.com
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
iheart.com
Saudi prince has a CHILLING message for Joe Biden
GLENN: So let's stop in Saudi Arabia, shall we? Remember when the president went over and said please pump some more oil and they said we'll pump a couple hundred thousand gallons of barrels for you. And then he said okay, well, can you just hold it until after the...
'Never heard another president say anything like that': Woodward reacts to Trump's Kim Jong Un remarks
CNN's Jake Tapper sits down with Bob Woodward to discuss a past audio recording of former President Trump discussing his political relationship with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.
Pelosi says Trump ‘wouldn’t have had the courage’ to come to Capitol during Jan 6 riot: ‘He’s all talk’
New Jan 6 footage shows Speaker Pelosi's response as Capitol riot unfolded. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has responded to footage taken of her and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer during the January 6 riot. The Democratic leader spoke on MSNBC in an interview with Andrea Mitchell after the House select...
Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell
Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows
CNN — During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
Slate
The Most Hated Man in America
At the beginning of World War II, the greatest threat to the American war effort wasn’t the Nazis or the Japanese—it was runaway inflation. The man in charge of stopping it was the country’s “price czar,” Leon Henderson. In 1942, he controlled how much coffee ordinary people could drink and how many tires they could buy. Those rules made him a nationwide villain. But would they save the country?
“Astonishing level of evidence”: Trump "caught red-handed” after Mar-a-Lago inside source identified
At least one Trump employee was caught on surveillance footage moving boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago after the Justice Department issued a subpoena demanding the return of classified documents, according to multiple reports. A Trump employee told investigators about moving boxes of materials at former President Donald Trump's direction after...
Norman Lear Rips Donald Trump, Says Former President’s Recent “Appalling Words” About Jews Remind Him Why He Enlisted To Fight The Nazis
Norman Lear is 100 years old, yet the five-time Emmy winner still remembers the chilling moment more than 90 years ago when he says he heard “the vicious, Antisemitic voice of Father Coughlin railing against American Jews.”. Coughlin was a popular radio preacher in the early part of the...
