Arizona State

Jim Speiser
3d ago

Weak. Sorry, Katie, but a weak response. I'm a D, I voted for you, but mainly because your name isn't Kari Lake. The past is NOT a guide in this case - we never had an election like this, where more than a third of voters question the very integrity of the system. So what previous Secys have done is irrelevant. Now I realize there's no way a Secy of State can "steal" an election, but in politics, perception is reality - look at the goofballs in this very comment thread. They don't just suspect, they ASSUME you're staying put in order to do something sketchy. Why give them any more oxygen? Just weak.

Washington Examiner

Arizona elections chief won't recuse in governor's race against Kari Lake

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is refusing to cave to pressure to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Her Republican opponent, Kari Lake, and even some former Arizona secretaries of state have urged Hobbs to step aside to avoid an...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Conservatives Respond to Prominent Republicans Endorsing Democrats, Say They’re ‘Inconsequential Has-Beens’

Some Republicans in Arizona have publicly endorsed Democrats in this election, sparking conservative Republicans in the state to respond dismissively. A long list of “RINOs” predictably endorsed Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ), and now more have come out endorsing some of the other candidates running against the Trump-endorsed slate for higher offices.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Arizona gubernatorial candidates make last effort to secure votes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The days are counting down to election day and all eyes are on Arizona for a number of races, especially for governor. Republican nominee Kari Lake and Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs were out all weekend trying to encourage people to vote and secure more votes for their campaigns.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Kari Lake responds to suspicious package sent to Phoenix campaign office

Arizona's political candidates make final campaign efforts ahead of election day. Gubernatorial candidates Katie Hobbs and Kari Lake make their final pitches to voters ahead of Election Day. Federal judge blocks Cochise County's plan to hand count all ballots. Updated: 51 minutes ago. |. Hand counting all ballots was a...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Former Democratic Arizona secretary of state calls on Katie Hobbs to recuse

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is facing calls from some of her predecessors, including one who was a Democrat, to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Former Arizona Secretaries of State Richard Mahoney, who served as a Democrat in that...
ARIZONA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey Announces $100 Million To Enhance Arizona

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey announced today a historic $100 million investment in Arizona’s fast-growing semiconductor industry to spur greater growth in a critical sector of the state’s economy. “Arizona has earned a place as one of the world’s leading destinations for chip design, manufacturing and innovation,”...
ARIZONA STATE
