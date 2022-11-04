Read full article on original website
Jim Speiser
3d ago
Weak. Sorry, Katie, but a weak response. I'm a D, I voted for you, but mainly because your name isn't Kari Lake. The past is NOT a guide in this case - we never had an election like this, where more than a third of voters question the very integrity of the system. So what previous Secys have done is irrelevant. Now I realize there's no way a Secy of State can "steal" an election, but in politics, perception is reality - look at the goofballs in this very comment thread. They don't just suspect, they ASSUME you're staying put in order to do something sketchy. Why give them any more oxygen? Just weak.
Washington Examiner
Arizona elections chief won't recuse in governor's race against Kari Lake
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is refusing to cave to pressure to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Her Republican opponent, Kari Lake, and even some former Arizona secretaries of state have urged Hobbs to step aside to avoid an...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Conservatives Respond to Prominent Republicans Endorsing Democrats, Say They’re ‘Inconsequential Has-Beens’
Some Republicans in Arizona have publicly endorsed Democrats in this election, sparking conservative Republicans in the state to respond dismissively. A long list of “RINOs” predictably endorsed Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ), and now more have come out endorsing some of the other candidates running against the Trump-endorsed slate for higher offices.
fox10phoenix.com
A look at Arizona GOP candidates during the final campaign weekend
It's the final stretch before the midterm election and Arizona candidates are sprinting toward Nov. 8's deadline. Many of them are locked in races that are neck and neck. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak was in Scottsdale covering the Republican side of the ticket.
KOLD-TV
Arizona gubernatorial candidates make last effort to secure votes
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The days are counting down to election day and all eyes are on Arizona for a number of races, especially for governor. Republican nominee Kari Lake and Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs were out all weekend trying to encourage people to vote and secure more votes for their campaigns.
GOP-leaning voter in key state reveals what convinced him to vote for Tudor Dixon
Dick Rossell, a Republican-leaning voter in Michigan who was on the fence about who to vote for in the governor's race, says he voted for Tudor Dixon because an abortion initiative was also on the ballot.
Katie Hobbs says she would remove shipping containers if elected
A tight governor's race is expected by pollsters between Republican nominee Kari Lake and Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs. The post Katie Hobbs says she would remove shipping containers if elected appeared first on KYMA.
kjzz.org
Why this reporter calls Arizona the 'center of the political world'
It’s finally here. The 2022 midterm elections are tomorrow. The Show spoke with Rachel Leingang of the Arizona Agenda to hear her final argument for her thesis of this election cycle: Arizona is the center of the political world.
Watch Republican election official answer skeptics' voting questions
Misinformation about voting has grown rampant in the last two years and confidence in elections has fallen. CNN asked an election official in the key swing state of Arizona to respond directly to questions from voters at recent events for Arizona Republican Gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake.
Here's a breakdown of the shifts we might see as votes are counted in six battleground states
The 2020 election taught us an important lesson: the first results you see after the polls close on Election Night can be very different than the final outcome once all the votes are tallied, a process that can stretch on for days.
Kari Lake's campaign headquarters receives 'suspicious' mail containing white powder
An envelope containing "suspicious white powder" was received Saturday at the campaign headquarters of the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona.
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Kris Mayes said Arizona’s murder rate rose by 20% under Republican leadership – Cronkite News/Politifact
In the Sept. 28 attorney general debate hosted by Arizona PBS, Democrat Kris Mayes said, “We have seen over the last 10 years, under Republican agencies and Republican governors, a rise in the murder rate in Arizona of 20%.”. The Republican Party has controlled the governorship and both houses...
AZFamily
Kari Lake responds to suspicious package sent to Phoenix campaign office
Arizona's political candidates make final campaign efforts ahead of election day. Gubernatorial candidates Katie Hobbs and Kari Lake make their final pitches to voters ahead of Election Day. Federal judge blocks Cochise County's plan to hand count all ballots. Updated: 51 minutes ago. |. Hand counting all ballots was a...
Washington Examiner
Former Democratic Arizona secretary of state calls on Katie Hobbs to recuse
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is facing calls from some of her predecessors, including one who was a Democrat, to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Former Arizona Secretaries of State Richard Mahoney, who served as a Democrat in that...
kjzz.org
Citizens Clean Elections Commission asks for restraining order vs. Clean Elections USA
The state’s Citizens Clean Elections Commission has been fighting to stop a conservative advocacy group from using a similar name. And the state commission now wants immediate action, in the form of a restraining order. The conservative group Clean Elections USA has been monitoring drop boxes in Maricopa County...
Ketanji Brown Jackson issues her first written opinion as a Supreme Court justice -- a dissent
Ketanji Brown Jackson, in her first written opinion as a Supreme Court justice, said she would have sided with an inmate who argued that Ohio suppressed evidence that might have helped him at trial.
Why Arizona is the most important state to watch Tuesday night
Former President Barack Obama was blunt about the stakes in Arizona when he campaigned for Democrats on the midterm ballot this past week.
2022 Midterms: What you didn't know about the races in NV, AZ and UT
Michael Smerconish discusses important takeaways with three political experts on the key races in Nevada, Arizona and Utah.
Exclusive: Inside the Arizona abortion clinic with 'nightmarish' atmosphere
As abortion laws in Arizona hang in the balance, patients and providers are left with the consequences. CNN visited Planned Parenthood in Tempe the day it resumed abortion services.
Supreme Court won't wade into dispute over prosecutor testifying at trial
The Supreme Court declined on Monday to take up the appeal of a man from Louisiana who says he was denied the right to a fair trial when prosecutors called the assistant district attorney -- who presented the case to the grand jury -- to the witness stand.
theprescotttimes.com
Governor Ducey Announces $100 Million To Enhance Arizona
PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey announced today a historic $100 million investment in Arizona’s fast-growing semiconductor industry to spur greater growth in a critical sector of the state’s economy. “Arizona has earned a place as one of the world’s leading destinations for chip design, manufacturing and innovation,”...
CNN
